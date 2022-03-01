How The New Moon In Pisces Affects Each Zodiac Sign Starting March 2, 2022

As March begins there is a changing of the guards as the planets start shifting into new signs bringing a fresh perspective and a chance to create your own miracle.

Jupiter is still moving through Pisces, which is all about making the impossible possible, now with no planets retrograding you can harness that energy and start making things happen in your own life.

Just as the month begins you will have the New Moon in Pisces and Mars and Venus will move into the Aquarius together.

Thanks to the magical Pisces New Moon it creates a momentous week for love as the celestial lovers are still in close contact with each other and the New Moon brings the ability to start fresh in our love lives.

Pisces is the sign of unconditional love and with a collection of planets all gathering in this romantic water sign, this New Moon is set to be one to initiate a new beginning in love.

Whether this means a new relationship or letting go of past hurts to begin a new one, beginnings are here, we just must decide to seize them.

The New Moon opens awareness about things to come when our Virgo Full Moon, this theme is emphasized later this month.

Virgo energy focuses on doing things differently which is the purpose of the healing that this earth sign brings, while Pisces is about healing and intuition.

You are reminded that the best relationships involve the dreams of this New Moon in Pisces and the healing of Virgo later during the Full Moon release.

Try not to get too caught up in the details that you lose sight of what matters, but also make sure to plan for the foundation that you want to build.

With the other astrological energy, it will be able to help you to find a good balance of both.

Towards the end of the month is when the Aries season begins. Aries energy starts pouring in reminding us you only have another month of action before planets start retrograding again.

If you reach this point and you are still debating over the timing of delivery, it is best to just get on with it as plans or conversations set in motion when we are free of retrogrades have a better chance of success.

The world and the possibilities in your love life are your oysters this month, it is just a matter of seeing that you are no longer living in the limited world you had gotten used to simply existing within.

Here's how the New Moon in Pisces affects your zodiac sign during the month of March.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It is almost your season Aries which means the heat will start being turned up. You have had something on your mind to talk about since January but have not felt like it is the right time or that you are prepared for what comes next but all that changes around March's New Moon.

Even though you will not really be in your element until mid to late March, it does not mean you need to hold off until then to do what you need to. If it may be a rough conversation with a current partner, having it while Mercury is in Pisces could lead to better outcomes. There is never a right time, but just simply the time that we decide to make right.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

As you creep through the air and water energy that this Moon holds it may become clear that you need something new in your life. If your relationship has felt like more work than play lately before you end things or find someone to distract you, try bringing your feelings to your partner and talking about it.

You will get a read on if it is something that can be worked on or not, but at least you would have addressed it head-on. Depending on the outcome you will be sensing that you need to do something for yourself to change things this month, try not to let any attachments to anyone or anything get in the way of you pursuing what you need.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

As many planets shift into air signs around this New Moon there will be a welcome relief from all the heavy earth energy which usually does not sit well with you. At this point, you have done the planning and you have built the foundations, now is the time to start sharing and working on them together.

You really require a true partnership dynamic in your relationships and cannot feel as if you are having to carry things all on your own. Recognizing it and then having a conversation with your partner could spare you from any arguments mid-month when things come to a head.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The universe will always bring you what you want and need even if it does not feel like what you want. As much as your home, family, or even friends tend to be the center of your life, you have been moving through the lesson of learning that you cannot make decisions based on other people.

Ultimately if you do, how you feel after will end up affecting those relationships that are most important to you. Aligning with your truth and what it is you need and then honoring that will end up creating more stable, healthy, and loving connections. During this moon do not be afraid to choose for yourself and let the chips fall where they may.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What is meant for you will always be yours, but you also must make sure that you remain open to it. You do not have to chase the next important thing or the next relationship, but you do need to send out to the universe that you are open to receiving it.

This has to do with yourself though and how secure you feel with your own worthiness. While you have been doing a lot of work in this area, the best way to check your own growth is if you are willing to do things differently.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Your annual Full Moon is coming up this month and will offer you the chance to simultaneously set into motion your next chapter while tying up any loose ends from last year. As a sign that not only heals your own self, but also those that you are in a relationship with, it is no surprise that you tend to fall victim to the partners who are the most wounded.

It is not a pattern that you are stuck in but one that you do need to understand because as alluring as the wounded is, it is not going to be able to meet you where you are. For this New Moon, reflect on whether the healing energy is reciprocal and make sure that you are not giving more than you are receiving.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

As you move through the energy of this New Moon that began in February will deepen and you will move further away from your past that you never thought you would be able to leave behind. It is likely that a new, or new round of a relationship began for you back in February, and now as you move into the unchartered territory that Mars and Venus are ushering you into, it is time to design your own kind of forever.

You do not need to do it all at once, but the possibility is there that you have finally found someone that you can grow with who does want the same things that you do, all you must remember is to keep the priority on authentically loving each other however that looks.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

In January, the eclipse cycle shifted into Taurus/Scorpio until 2023 but because of the retrograde planets, the true effect of how it was going to show up in your life was slow. Now, as you head into a new lunar cycle with lots of complimentary water and even air energy around you, things are becoming clearer.

It is time for a new chapter, one where you spend more time loving than wishing you were loved. A chapter that is all about the positive intensity love can bring instead of the heartache. You know this is the cliff that you are walking on right now, all you must do is trust you can fly so that the next step will reveal itself to you.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

What is done, is done and there is no point in looking back. This New Moon is asking you to focus on what is ahead of you now. There have been a lot of realizations and learning coming in since the start of the year as well as some deep healing at the end of February.

But we cannot only ever be in a state of self-work or healing, at some point we must realize that we also must move ahead into new pastures. During March, this realization will begin to take root so that you are not carrying around the weight of everything that came before which makes it all the easier to finally take those steps forward.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

For the pieces to finally come together, you must first lay a good foundation. This has been what you have been doing all these previous months by incorporating more change and asking yourself the challenging questions. Now, it feels like you can finally start putting them together.

This will allow you to make sense of what you have previously been through, why there were so many challenges, and how you can take everything you experienced and become better at it. The pieces coming together is only the first step though, the next is deciding what to do with it once it has.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

If joy were a lunar cycle, this is what this New Moon would be for you. Your season may be over but Mars and Venus, the celestial lovers are just getting started in your zodiac sign. They will be in their tight embrace until the middle of the month, but their lasting affect will take place until April. This means that while February may have held Valentine’s Day, this is the month of love for you.

Any relationships where dynamics have been strained or it felt like there were challenges around will start improving and even going far beyond your wildest dreams. It is truly a month where it will feel like everything is going right in your relationship, the only work you have is to not look for problems that do not exist.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You get to enjoy the benefits of your birth month. As much as you love being in a relationship (and excel at it as no one quite does love like you), you tend to walk the line of the untraditional.

This is one of your strengths and allows you — and whoever you are in love with — to live their own lives while still enjoying the relationship together.

During the first half of the month with Venus and Mars moving into rebellious Aquarius and your personal New Moon, you will be inspired to truly produce your own definition of love.

This will help solve any lingering questions around what is next in your relationship because this relationship will support you and your partner creating whatever feels best for the both of you. With this helpful aspect, do not be surprised if you end up with a ring on your finger by the end of this lunar cycle.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.