Each Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day During The Month Of March 2022

As the planets and stars align in your favor, March is set to be that fresh start that you have been dreaming of.

After a few rough months of retrogrades and heavy energy, it is time to embrace the fresh blossoms and hope of Spring.

Though you are a few weeks away from totally leaving the winter blues behind, it is time to start expecting to see some new growth for all those seeds of new beginnings that you have been planting.

What day is the luckiest for your zodiac sign during the month of March 2022?

March is traditionally a month when it feels like things are finally starting to fall into place.

You have settled into the new year and have learned some valuable lessons about whether you want to continue the same path you have been on or if it is time to change direction.

This is a year to embrace change and to start looking for opportunities to make it happen.

The month of March cooperates with our inner desires and provides numerous lucky days for each sign to make the most of this incredible month and to help you overcome any challenges that you have encountered recently.

It is time to leave behind the harsh frigid winter and head into the light of the Sun, where suddenly it will feel as if the universe is finally on your side.

Here's your zodiac sign's luckiest day during the month of March 2022.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: March 2nd

On this date, the New Moon in Pisces falls into your spirituality zone making you want more for yourself and your life.

This will provide opportunities for you to contact who you really are and what life you feel most aligned to living.

You may want to withdraw from what is going on around you so that you can get better in touch with yourself, but within the quiet, you will be able to finally hear what your soul is truly calling you to pursue.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: March 23rd

As the Sun enters the realm of your dreams and imagination, you will be wanting to embrace those long-held desires and wishes for your future.

This will help reconnect you to the parts of yourself that normally seem as if they are too illogical or far-fetched to be made into a reality.

March is all about you being able to break away from what is weighing you down, so today is the day to contact your dreams so that they can guide you forward.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: March 18th

The moon lights up your home and family environment today which means that it is time to get matters settled there before moving on into the abundance that this year holds.

You will be asked to consider balance in this area, whether that’s your career or friends, or even your happiness, it is time to get focused on what kind of home life you need to feel your best and then get busy creating it.

The stars are truly in your favor today.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Day: March 5th

If there has been something you have been holding off doing or pursuing, today is the day to act and get busy making the most of your energy. With the Sun and Jupiter, both teaming up it is time to think big.

Whether this is applying for a new job or making a big life change, the energy today supports you in acting. It can be a big move, or even the setting up of a smaller one, but the point today is to take some sort of step forward instead of thinking that you still must wait.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: March 20th

The Sun lights up your risk-taking adventure side today, making you feel like yourself once again and ready to jump into a new project. Planning a trip today or even taking off on an impromptu one would be a perfect way to celebrate this lucky day.

But it can also be about you taking a risk in your personal life. This could be reaching out to someone you have not been able to get out of your mind or even taking that next step in a relationship. Whatever you do today, just make sure it is with your full heart.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: March 18th

Your annual Full Moon hits today activating your romance zone and house of love. With Jupiter moving through Pisces, it means that much of this year will be around relationships, so today is just a sneak preview of that.

While this is a very romantic transit, you could also see the benefits show up in other relationships that are either simply great friends or even those that can help you with creating that bigger picture of the life you desire. Stay open to romance though, it does not have to be all business.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: March 22nd

As the Sun embraces the partnership area of your life, it is time to turn your focus on the relationships that you have with others.

This is not strictly romantic but a day to make sure that you are giving your personal relationships as much time as they need to grow.

Your relationships, whether with friends or that special someone, are what fuel you and give you the stability that you need. If any relationship has been on the rocks lately, today is an excellent day to get things back on track too.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: March 10th

Both Mars and Venus ignite your zone of home today making you feel deeply passionate about setting up yours to the best of your liking.

You have been wanting to make some substantial changes in this area of your life, whether it is about moving or even starting that new relationship and today is one that kickstarts those plans for you.

Think about what it is you genuinely want and instead of talking yourself out of it, look for how you can make it possible even if it is in the most untraditional of ways.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: March 21st

If you have been feeling hard on yourself in terms of your romantic choices or felt like you could not be yourself lately, this is a day to break free of all of that.

The Sun will be returning to this area of your life which means that you will be in touch with what your heart genuinely wants.

Finally. This also means that it is going to be up to you to listen and start acting on it so that it is not an opportunity that is wasted. The best love will always be the one that helps you become more of who you truly are.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: March 3rd

As you are coming off the New Moon in Pisces there will be a host of planetary actions in your sign giving you a lucky creative boost to figure your way out of your current situation so that you can take advantage of a brand-new beginning.

This is the ability to wipe the slate clean and start over in whatever area you have been dreaming of.

It may require some risk and uncomfortable moments, but it is important to remind yourself that is what growth is. A new beginning is available to you if you are brave enough to take it.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: March 6th

With Mars and Venus both moving into your sign today it is time to get your head and heart on the same page. But it is also a chance to set yourself free from thinking that you must live like anyone else.

As much as you know this it is sometimes hard to not compare your path to others, especially when challenges present themselves.

But you are not meant to live like other people so stop trying to fit into a mold you were never meant to be in anyway.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: March 10th

Today Mercury shifts into your sign helping you be able to communicate your naturally romantic and poetic self.

But this also helps others to be able to do the same. If communication has been strained in your romantic relationship, this shift will help bring back true feelings into a conversation and to resolve any lingering issues.

This also presents an opportunity for you to open and share your feelings as well as have a unique allure about you that would be well received by anyone wanting to be under your charming spell.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.