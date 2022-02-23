Welcome to the Monthly Tarot Card Reading for All Signs of the Zodiac for March 2022, for each zodiac sign in astrology. It looks like March is going to live up to its expectations if what we usually expect is frustration and impatience.

Oh yes, those items are things we'll get a heaping dose of during March of 2022.

The tarot cards are not bad; they merely suggest scenarios that could possibly be avoided. That is, of course, if we want to avoid them.

And therein lies the rub, right? Do we secretly want the hard times, just so that we can feel sorry for ourselves? Or, are we so filled with an ego that we just can't let go of whatever it is that we glued ourselves to, be it person, place, or thing?

All signs of the Zodiac will be learning big lessons during March. The cards come in like gangbusters; they aren't messing around.

While there are no tragedies in the midst, there are definite warnings. We need to watch for people taking advantage of us, and we need to keep an eye out on our own behavior as well, as we might be the damaging force in our own lives.

Each Zodiac Sign's Monthly Tarot Card Reading For March 2022

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

You may spend way too much time waiting on something that is absolutely not going to happen. This tarot card represents delay, and can even be interpreted as an obstruction; there is something you desperately want to happen this month, and so much stand in your way. You may also be lying to yourself about something important — something you wish to deny.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Whatever you did last month is paying off HUGE time during March. This is a great card for prosperity and the increase of one's income. You will find a happy family life during this time, and all of your needs will be taken care of. The Ace of Pentacles is the card of ultimate financial success - how very lucky for you!

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

This month will put you in touch with someone, perhaps a woman, who is absolutely helpful and dedicated to furthering you along in your cause — however, you need to watch out for this woman, as she is not altogether trustworthy.

This is more than likely a relative who has your best intentions at heart but also likes to interject her overbearing opinion when you don't ask for it. She will help you, but she may also annoy the heck out of you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

What you can expect out of March, according to this tarot card, is sub-par work on your own end. Maybe what's really going on is that you're tired of either your job, or whatever expectation was put upon you; there's just something about this month that brings all your dissatisfaction to light, and it's either going to take a firm decision to change — or an acceptance of how things are. If you want to change, Cancer, then see to it that you make a change.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

You'll be taking a step back this month to go over some things that need serious attention. This could be your health or your home life.

There is something in your world that cannot move forward until you figure out what it is, what you can do about it, and just how much longer you intend to spend in this state of flux. You need action, but you can't move until you make the right choice, and that is what March is all about for you: making the right choice.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

You'll be engaging with a man this month, someone whom you put your faith into, who will betray your expectations of them. You count on this person, while time and time again, they do not come through for you.

You have given this man many opportunities to redeem himself, and yet he figures that he's gotten away with it before, so why not now? This one's on you, Virgo. Will you continue to let this guy get away with it? Or is this the month where you put your foot down?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

This month puts you on the brink of giving up. You do tend to get very emotional about certain things in your life, and during March, this tarot card suggests that you'll be so disappointed at how something at work turns out, that you'll be seconds away from quitting and giving up on this chosen path, for good. This month shows you exactly what you're not interested in, and you'll want nothing further to do with it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

What you can expect this month is success in business. You believe in excellence and you don't like being involved with anything unless it gives you the impression of something first-rate and top-notch. Your innate ability to 'smell' a winner is strong during March, and if you listen to your brilliant gut feeling, you'll reap the rewards of all your hard work and determined efforts.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

What March is about to bring you is a distraction and the inability to focus. For you, this is disastrous as the focus is one of the things you do best. You will feel scattered this month, disorganized.

You have plans to accomplish and yet, you can't seem to get the simplest of tasks done without a hassle. You may actually have something on your mind, though you're not in touch with it — as of yet. Spend some time in meditation to find those deeper answers.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

This tarot card represents great accomplishment — but it is the kind that comes after an enormously well-thought-out plan comes into success. This is literally the card that implies one can 'rest on their laurels'.

You've done such a good job with creating wealth and security that you may be able to spend this month 'at ease' and not particularly worried about much. Bravo to you, Capricorn.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

There's a certain degree of darkness that comes with this tarot card, and while it may represent inheritance and wealth or acquisition, it may also speak of loss. It's a tricky card and it will be a tricky month for you, Aquarius.

You may want to show extra attention to someone who needs your love and devotion. Your time will be portioned out in ways that won't necessarily feel good to you, however, you will be doing the right thing, no matter what.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Expect to succumb to the will of your bad mood this month, as it does appear that you'll be spending the entirety of March feeling sorry for yourself, and acting out — against both family and friends. You need to be warned here: You're going to do something embarrassing, something beneath you.

You will instantly regret it and you may end up hurting someone with your words. Try to hold back, Pisces. You're making this month so much worse than it actually is.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.