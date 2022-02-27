3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Month Starting March 1 - 31, 2022

The new year is almost here and the start of Aries season is just around the corner. This means incredible things for three zodiac signs whose energy boosts when the Sun changes into Aries.

March 2022 is going to be the highlight of the year for three zodiac signs. Career moves will work out with certainty for some, and for others, love and romance will rule supreme.

While it's not going to be a total walk in the park, there will be events occurring during March of 2022 that will be life-changing and positive.

First, it's the beginning of Spring, and there's more to it than just kind weather here. There's the psychological effect of newness, fresh change, and the idea of adventures that need to be planned out.

There's an excitement in the air, and while most of us feel it in our bones, some of us really take to the idea of getting a refresher course in hope.

The early days of March will feel both promising and tiresome; we're not yet used to moving along with any kind of momentum.

Mid-month promises a different feel, however, and for some zodiac signs, this is when the career moves are optimum. By the last week of March, we'll be feeling accomplished and ready to take on more as time goes by.

3 zodiac signs who will have a great month of March 2022

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What you do during this month will affect what you do for the rest of the year. You are feeling ambitious and directed; you finally feel like you 'know what you want to do with your life'.

With focus and drive, you'll be able to accomplish more in March than ever before.

Opportunities will appear and you will have many to choose from. This will help you work on your sense of discrimination: do you take a job simply because it's been offered? Not necessarily.

Now that you know what you want to do with your life, you don't necessarily have to be involved in actions that have little to do with your main path. Stick with your plan and continue to believe in yourself. You are your own guiding light here, Taurus.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

March will have you progressing, in terms of work and the workplace environment. Your first week will seem like 'same 'ol, same 'ol' when it comes to what's going on at the workplace, but it will be around the second week that you'll start to see some massive change going on.

It's like Spring cleaning time at work, and there will be heads a-rolling, so to speak. People will be laid off, but your job will be safe. However, you are not content to be the one who gets to stay if no change occurs. This will be your main goal this month: to get things to change in the workplace.

You will be in luck. Success is yours to have. Be very specific with your work-related demands as you are now able to manifest your ideal work environment. Make it work for yourself, Virgo. You can do it.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

March is the month when things just work out for you, especially when it comes to home and personal matters. You and your partner may have discussed the idea of relocating, due to favorable new job circumstances.

This would be a good time for you to plan this move.

You need not overly worry about things during this time, as all seems to be going your way. Sure, there will be minor snags along the way, but the general feel for March revolves around the success you create in your home space.

This includes family as well. You can rest assured that your health is in good shape and that your romantic relations will be in working order. No fights, no mess.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.