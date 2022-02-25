Monthly Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign, March 1 - 31, 2022

It's in the day-to-day readings where we get into the specifics for each sign of the Zodiac, but when we do the charts for an entire month, we get an overlook at what's going on.

And it does appear that March is going to be a promising month. There will be lots of get-togethers and the sharing of stories, opinions, and tall tales of adventure.

March brings Spring, and by this point, we're all ready for that. Sign us on, as we can take Winter no longer.

There's always a good vibe when it comes to the oncoming of Spring, and it shows in our attitude, our willingness to be positive, and our literal physical need for the outdoors.

Fresh air and a fresh new perspective are what we will experience in March of 2022. With so many advantageous astrological transits working for us, all troubles will be worked out with finesse. Let the good times roll.

Monthly horoscope for March 1 - 31, 2022, for each zodiac sign

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

March is all about renewal for you, Aries. It's time to do your Spring cleaning in earnest, and that means it's time to get rid of every single thing in your life that isn't on your side — and yes, that does imply people, too.

If there's someone in your life that is sucking your energy out, then make this the month you rid them of your existence. It's time to take out the trash, Aries. Make this month the one that counts.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Career moves are where it's at for you, Taurus. This is the month when you make your big moves and express your big ideas. You happen to have people who want to support your dreams, so take advantage of the love and do something BIG with your life.

Don't be surprised, either, if you are privy to more than one gigantic opportunity. This month promises to get you majorly involved with work and making money. Hoohah!

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

As much as you wanted this month to be the fast-tracking, express action month, it may start off a bit slow, as you're still trying to put together and make sense of something that happened to you in the recent past.

Your heart is in the right place, but your mind hasn't caught up yet, and it might just be the best thing for you to take it slowly — even though you were hoping for quick results and speedy solutions. By mid-month, you should be back on track for success, with less time spent inside your mind.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You're going to find that your best work takes place when you pro-actively seek it out. This means that the time of waiting around for others to either help out or provide a space for you is at its end; it's now time to shoulder the entire thing yourself.

Because you've come to know that if you want something done, you are the only person you can depend on, and that brings you immense gratification. You are better off on your own this month, Cancer.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

After a couple of shocking personal blows, you're about ready now to install the next edition of your life: the healing days. Yes, March is about healing for you, and because you are a truly optimistic person, you believe that your best days are ahead of you.

You feel renewed and ready for the Spring, and this season is not only a mark of time but a personal renewal; one that's been a long time in the making. You will tread lightly at first, but by the month's end, you'll be fully established in your new self; sans heartbreak.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The month of March will feel fresh and inviting to you, Virgo. You've had a chance to take time off, to get into a place where you aren't working so continuously, and know that your vacation is over, you feel ready to make money and enjoy your work environment once again.

All you needed was some time off, and because you got it, you feel respected and ready to get back to the necessaries. What you've shown yourself is self-respect; you demanded better work conditions, and you got them. Now, it's time to get to work!

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Your dance card is filled this month, Libra. You will get to enjoy many outings and social engagements. Love is looking good too, so whether you are partnered or not, it looks like you'll be spending some quality time with someone who you really love being with.

You'll also be surprised by the reach of your communication; it seems you're saying the right things these days and people are responding well. This could lead to money and new opportunities. Good March to you.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What you've been wanting to do for a while now is finally able to happen during March 2022. This is, of course, work on the house. You've saved and scrimped so that you could both take time off and start a renovation, and it seems like this is flowing rather nicely in your direction.

March brings with it an easy-going take on what you prioritize. Say, for instance, you believe that a happy home is made up of both happy people and a pleasant, working interior...thinking of this is both easy on the mind and doable in reality.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

March is the month where you explore and go on adventures, Sagittarius. The cold months don't stop you, and as the year goes on, so does your wanderlust. Finally, you've created a space for yourself where you can fulfill a few of your travel dreams.

Home is also of utmost importance to you during this month, as you set up some design ideas for a fun new look. As long as you cover your bases, you may just be able to take some time off to do some planet-roaming.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You're either going to regret spending as much money as you're going to spend this month, or you're going to enjoy blowing every last penny. You do love spending your hard-earned cash, Capricorn, and it gives you such a thrill to buy...just about everything.

You've never withheld, and cheapness is a thing you abhor. You'll be spending on friends, partners, children and of course, yourself. March is total money madness for you — and it's all good!

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Maybe it's the fact that Spring is now in the air, but you'll be a little more social than you're generally used to. Old friends are once again back in your life, and while you're not altogether sure you like that idea, you'll give them a chance.

By the third week of March, that chance will blossom into an entirely new friendship with one of these people from your past, and WOW, you'll be pleased that it did. You need friends, and the idea of trusting one is your idea of being special. This new 'old' friend of yours? They can be trusted.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

You feel like you've been hibernating and now that Spring is almost here, you're starting to wake up — hungry! You want more of everything. Suddenly, everything seems interesting to you, luscious, ready for you to enjoy.

This is an interesting new perspective for you, as well, as you tend to sway to the negative, and yet, March has you opening your arms to love, friendship, family. You'll be cooking meals and preparing fun times for those who are just as eager as you are to get back to life.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.