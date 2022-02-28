Three zodiac signs will discover March 2022 to be the roughest of the year. "Beware the Ides of March." This historical and ancient quote had once implied that a betrayal of epic proportions was destined to happen and that this destructive force would occur on March 15.

It was on this day that Julius Caesar was stabbed to death in one such betrayal, and ever since that made headlines, we tend to think of March as one of those 'bad luck' months.

Of course, it's not true — but oh how the human mind takes a suggestion and runs with it. In all honesty, March is simply a marker of time; it can't carry with it a fate of bad luck.

However, this marker of time is influenced by the cosmic forces around it, every single year, and for three signs of the Zodiac, March may very well live up to its reputation.

This March will bring us a New Moon in Pisces, as well as a Full Moon in Virgo. All the planets are direct, as opposed to retrograde.

We start out the month with the New Moon and as we live out our last days of Pisces, we prepare ourselves for the Sun in Aries, starting on the 20th.

We are looking at many Mars events, which right at the top fall in Pluto, Chiron and Uranus — and that may be the wellspring from which our troubles come.

3 zodiac signs who will have a rough month starting March 2022

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

One of the reasons this month may feel like a bit of a downer for you is because you associate this month with past failures or losses. Because you run through this month with a burden on your mind, so much of what you do will become self-sabotaging.

There is a feeling of guilt that comes with this month, where you are concerned, and despite the work you've done on improving yourself and getting past any feelings of self-loathing, you will feel like you are begin tugged at as if there is an invisible force that won't let you proceed.

Because we have the New Moon coming in right at the top of March, on the 2nd, you might want to beat the negativity to the punch by placing your positive and reinforced intention in 'prayer' form, beneath the Moon on that night. Try not to walk into March with expectations of disaster. You can avoid the 'Ides'.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

March brings with it a feeling of impatience for you, Libra. It's one of those months that you always associate with frustrations that you've felt in the past. Your main concern this month is in question form: "Why am I not in the place I want to be?"

There is something dreary about this month as if the last of Winter wants a final battle with your soul before the Sun brings us Spring and renewal.

You flow well with the seasons, but that doesn't necessarily mean you like the flow. This is the dark time, and you are not a dark person; you do not feel at home during this dark, depressing season and it will affect your mood and your relations with others.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

You are one of those folks who prefer to hibernate the winter away, and because you can't do that, you must perform your tasks as per usual. Hang in there, the days of sunshine and light are right around the corner.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

This dark season is both depressing and your very own, meaning that for the majority of the month, the Sun is in Pisces — your sign. While this can bring joy to you and a sense of renewal, you don't feel that renewal can come quickly enough.

You will be feeling bouts of extreme dissatisfaction and frustration during March, and much of it will revolve around the idea that, for some reason, you believe you 'deserve' better than this — whatever 'this' is, to you.

You will be questioning many things in your life during this time, and one of them will be your family life, mainly your relations with your partner. You may find yourself to be aggressive, or unnecessarily hostile to this person, much to their shock and sadness. You're doing much better than you think you are, so don't throw it all away. March may be rough, but it will move briskly, allowing the Spring to take over, with the Sun in Aries, starting on March 20.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.