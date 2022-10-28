Each Zodiac Sign's Astrology Season, Dates, And Effects

A lot of us ask, "What's your sign?" when meeting a new person to figure out who they are and what their personality is like.

Though most of us know our zodiac signs, which are technically our Sun signs, there are so many more astrological factors that influence your personality and horoscope.

In fact, each of us is affected by different zodiac signs every day, with the astrological seasons for each sign also playing a part.

During each zodiac sign's astrology season, or the 30 or so days that specific sign rules, the traits of that zodiac sign and ruling planet are a little more pronounced in all of us.

Astrology seasons

Photo: Platon Anton, lettett / Shutterstock

Aries season: March 21 - April 19

Season: Spring

Element: Fire

Ruled by: Mars

Governs: The head

Symbol: The ram

Spring is a fresh start and when creation rebirths and comes to life again. Think youthful baby, full of energy and ... mistakes!

Aries is the first-born child of the zodiac and that's what makes it so special.

Aries is a fire sign that's all about doing more. People with the Aries zodiac sign are usually energetic and competitive, so you may feel like you have a little extra edge to you during Aries season.

Aries is passionate but lacks patience, so arguments are more likely during this season, especially with Mars, the planet of war, in the limelight.

Taurus season: April 20 - May 20

Season: Spring

Element: Earth

Ruled by: Venus

Governs: love, beauty, and money

Symbol: Bull

Taurus is a sign that's known for being practical and grounded. Out of all 12 zodiac signs, a Taurus is one of the most reliable.

Ruled by Venus, Taurus season your love life is typically a priority as well as creative endeavors.

Taurus season also often brings along the bull's stubborn nature, but that often means you're able to slowly think things over to make the right decisions.

Gemini season: May 21 - June 20

Season: Summer

Element: Air

Ruled by: Mercury

Governs: communication, intellectual matter, and gossip

Symbol: Twins

Gemini is a sign that gets a bad rap for being two-faced. Gemini's symbol, the twins, only furthers this stereotype.

Geminis stay open-minded and they can start a conversation with anyone.

During Gemini season, we all tend to become more social and open to trying new things.

Cancer season: June 21 - July 22

Season: Summer

Element: Water

Ruled by: Moon

Governs: Home life, sensitivity, and emotional intensity

Symbol: Crab

Cancer is a sign who is known for being in touch with their emotions. They love feeling helpful and they stay loyal to the ones they love.

Cancers hate conflict and will avoid it at all costs. During Cancer season, this translates as a feeling of relaxation and an increased ability to go with the flow.

Leo season: July 23 - August 22

Season: Summer

Element: Fire

Ruled by: Sun

Governs: Life and vitality

Symbol: Lion

Leo is a sign known for its dominant personality.

Leos are natural-born leaders because of their high self-esteem and ability to achieve anything they set out to do. They are the first to take initiative when something goes wrong.

Leo season adorns all of the zodiac signs with that same confidence. During Leo season, you'll feel more ready than ever to take on the world.

Virgo season (August 23 - September 22)

Season: Fall

Element: Earth

Ruled by: Mercury

Governs: Critical analysis, intellectual subtlety, and service

Symbol: Maiden

Virgo is a sign with strong attention to detail. They are big fans of planning and love organization. They prepare for everything, as they don't like to leave anything to chance.

Virgo season allows us to take a more calculated look at our lives and gives us the ability to plan ahead.

Libra season (September 23 - October 22)

Season: Fall

Element: Air

Ruled by: Venus

Governs: Love, beauty, and money

Symbol: Scales

Libra is a sign who is known for being one of the most intellectual of the zodiac signs. They love getting caught up in deep discussions or a really good book.

A highly diplomatic zodiac sign, Libra season makes us all feel a little more peaceful and harmonious. During this season, we're more likely to work things out with others diplomatically.

Scorpio season: (October 23 - November 21)

Season: Fall

Element: Water

Ruled by: Pluto and Mars

Governs: Determination and endurance

Symbol: Scorpion

Scorpio is a sign known for being assertive. Scorpios go for what they want!

Scorpio's aggressiveness reveals itself during this season, leading all zodiac signs to go on the offense in relationships, ultimately giving you the chance to strengthen your connections.

Sagittarius season: November 22 - December 21

Season: Winter

Element: Fire

Ruled by: Jupiter

Governs: Abundance, spirituality, and growth

Symbol: Archer

Sagittarius is a sign known for its open-mindedness. Because of that, Sagittarius season is a prime time for personal growth.

Sagittarius also rules abundance, and with ruling planet Jupiter bringing all the luck, Sagittarius season is typically an enjoyable time for all.

Capricorn season: December 22 - January 19

Season: Winter

Element: Earth

Ruled by: Saturn

Governs: Time and restrictions

Symbol: Sea-goat

Capricorn is a sign that represents time and responsibility. They like to go down the traditional route sticking to their culture's roots or the way their parents raised them.

Capricorn is one of the hardest-working zodiac signs, and that honorable trait influences all zodiac signs during Capricorn season.

Aquarius season: January 20 - February 18

Season: Winter

Element: Air

Ruled by: Uranus and Saturn

Governs: Innovation, technology, and surprising events

Symbol: Water-bearer

Aquarius is a sign known for its deep thinkers. Aquarius can come off as quiet and shy, yet at times they can have balls of energy.

They are great at problem-solving and dedicate their lives to helping others.

Aquarius season is a time for community, with all zodiac signs more focused on catering to the people they love as well as strangers.

Pisces season: February 19 - March 20

Season: Spring

Element: Water

Ruled by: Neptune and Jupiter

Governs: Creativity and dreams

Symbol: Fish

Pisces is a sign that loves being in the company of their friends. They enjoy hosting parties and entertaining guests.

One of the most intuitive zodiac signs and they display many selfless qualities.

However, communication breakdowns are also common during Pisces season as you're more likely to get stuck in your own head and believe your own thoughts instead of asking others what they're really thinking.

Lauren Margolis is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, entertainment news, and relationship topics. ​