Each Zodiac Sign's Astrology Season, Dates, And Effects

By Lauren Margolis — Updated on Oct 28, 2022
Photo: Chikovnaya, sparklestroke, sketchify, and Bali Studio via Canva
A lot of us ask, "What's your sign?" when meeting a new person to figure out who they are and what their personality is like.
Though most of us know our zodiac signs, which are technically our Sun signs, there are so many more astrological factors that influence your personality and horoscope.
In fact, each of us is affected by different zodiac signs every day, with the astrological seasons for each sign also playing a part.
During each zodiac sign's astrology season, or the 30 or so days that specific sign rules, the traits of that zodiac sign and ruling planet are a little more pronounced in all of us.
Astrology seasons
Photo: Platon Anton, lettett / Shutterstock
Aries season: March 21 - April 19
Season: Spring
Element: Fire
Ruled by: Mars
Governs: The head
Symbol: The ram
Spring is a fresh start and when creation rebirths and comes to life again. Think youthful baby, full of energy and ... mistakes!
Aries is the first-born child of the zodiac and that's what makes it so special.
Aries is a fire sign that's all about doing more. People with the Aries zodiac sign are usually energetic and competitive, so you may feel like you have a little extra edge to you during Aries season.
Aries is passionate but lacks patience, so arguments are more likely during this season, especially with Mars, the planet of war, in the limelight.
RELATED: Aries Dark Side: Bad & Negative Traits Of The Aries Zodiac Sign
Taurus season: April 20 - May 20
Season: Spring
Element: Earth
Ruled by: Venus
Governs: love, beauty, and money
Symbol: Bull
Taurus is a sign that's known for being practical and grounded. Out of all 12 zodiac signs, a Taurus is one of the most reliable.
Ruled by Venus, Taurus season your love life is typically a priority as well as creative endeavors.
Taurus season also often brings along the bull's stubborn nature, but that often means you're able to slowly think things over to make the right decisions.
RELATED: The Negative Personality Traits Of The Taurus Zodiac Sign, According To Astrology
Gemini season: May 21 - June 20
Season: Summer
Element: Air
Ruled by: Mercury
Governs: communication, intellectual matter, and gossip
Symbol: Twins
Gemini is a sign that gets a bad rap for being two-faced. Gemini's symbol, the twins, only furthers this stereotype.
Geminis stay open-minded and they can start a conversation with anyone.
During Gemini season, we all tend to become more social and open to trying new things.
RELATED: The Best & Worst Personality Traits Of The Gemini Zodiac Sign
Cancer season: June 21 - July 22
Season: Summer
Element: Water
Ruled by: Moon
Governs: Home life, sensitivity, and emotional intensity
Symbol: Crab
Cancer is a sign who is known for being in touch with their emotions. They love feeling helpful and they stay loyal to the ones they love.
Cancers hate conflict and will avoid it at all costs. During Cancer season, this translates as a feeling of relaxation and an increased ability to go with the flow.
RELATED: 5 Negative Personality Traits Of The Cancer Zodiac Sign, According To Astrology
Leo season: July 23 - August 22
Season: Summer
Element: Fire
Ruled by: Sun
Governs: Life and vitality
Symbol: Lion
Leo is a sign known for its dominant personality.
Leos are natural-born leaders because of their high self-esteem and ability to achieve anything they set out to do. They are the first to take initiative when something goes wrong.
Leo season adorns all of the zodiac signs with that same confidence. During Leo season, you'll feel more ready than ever to take on the world.
RELATED: The Best & Worst Personality Traits Of The Leo Zodiac Sign
Virgo season (August 23 - September 22)
Season: Fall
Element: Earth
Ruled by: Mercury
Governs: Critical analysis, intellectual subtlety, and service
Symbol: Maiden
Virgo is a sign with strong attention to detail. They are big fans of planning and love organization. They prepare for everything, as they don't like to leave anything to chance.
Virgo season allows us to take a more calculated look at our lives and gives us the ability to plan ahead.
RELATED: 30 Virgo Quotes That Describe The Perfectionistic Zodiac Sign Perfectly
Libra season (September 23 - October 22)
Season: Fall
Element: Air
Ruled by: Venus
Governs: Love, beauty, and money
Symbol: Scales
Libra is a sign who is known for being one of the most intellectual of the zodiac signs. They love getting caught up in deep discussions or a really good book.
A highly diplomatic zodiac sign, Libra season makes us all feel a little more peaceful and harmonious. During this season, we're more likely to work things out with others diplomatically.
RELATED: Libra Dark Side: Bad & Negative Traits Of The Libra Zodiac Sign
Scorpio season: (October 23 - November 21)
Season: Fall
Element: Water
Ruled by: Pluto and Mars
Governs: Determination and endurance
Symbol: Scorpion
Scorpio is a sign known for being assertive. Scorpios go for what they want!
Scorpio's aggressiveness reveals itself during this season, leading all zodiac signs to go on the offense in relationships, ultimately giving you the chance to strengthen your connections.
RELATED: The Detailed Truth About What Hurts Scorpio The Most
Sagittarius season: November 22 - December 21
Season: Winter
Element: Fire
Ruled by: Jupiter
Governs: Abundance, spirituality, and growth
Symbol: Archer
Sagittarius is a sign known for its open-mindedness. Because of that, Sagittarius season is a prime time for personal growth.
Sagittarius also rules abundance, and with ruling planet Jupiter bringing all the luck, Sagittarius season is typically an enjoyable time for all.
RELATED: Sagittarius Dark Side: Bad & Negative Traits Of Sagittarius
Capricorn season: December 22 - January 19
Season: Winter
Related Stories From YourTango:
Element: Earth
Ruled by: Saturn
Governs: Time and restrictions
Symbol: Sea-goat
Capricorn is a sign that represents time and responsibility. They like to go down the traditional route sticking to their culture's roots or the way their parents raised them.
Capricorn is one of the hardest-working zodiac signs, and that honorable trait influences all zodiac signs during Capricorn season.
RELATED: The Negative Personality Traits Of The Capricorn Zodiac Sign, According To Astrology
Aquarius season: January 20 - February 18
Season: Winter
Element: Air
Ruled by: Uranus and Saturn
Governs: Innovation, technology, and surprising events
Symbol: Water-bearer
Aquarius is a sign known for its deep thinkers. Aquarius can come off as quiet and shy, yet at times they can have balls of energy.
They are great at problem-solving and dedicate their lives to helping others.
Aquarius season is a time for community, with all zodiac signs more focused on catering to the people they love as well as strangers.
RELATED: The Negative Personality Traits Of The Aquarius Zodiac Sign, According To Astrology
Pisces season: February 19 - March 20
Season: Spring
Element: Water
Ruled by: Neptune and Jupiter
Governs: Creativity and dreams
Symbol: Fish
Pisces is a sign that loves being in the company of their friends. They enjoy hosting parties and entertaining guests.
One of the most intuitive zodiac signs and they display many selfless qualities.
However, communication breakdowns are also common during Pisces season as you're more likely to get stuck in your own head and believe your own thoughts instead of asking others what they're really thinking.
RELATED: Pisces Dark Side: Bad & Negative Traits Of The Pisces Zodiac Sign
More for You:
Lauren Margolis is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, entertainment news, and relationship topics.