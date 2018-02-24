Do You Look Like Your Zodiac Sign? Your Most Prominent Physical Traits, According To Astrology

Look into my eyes and tell me if you think I’m a Scorpio.

Everyone’s beautiful because beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

Also, inner beauty is the most important thing for a person to have in their life, but even science says your physical features are a dead give away to personality for people who pay attention to personality and body traits. And a lot of these traits may have to do with your zodiac sign.

Now, cliches out of the way, it is true that everyone has a unique appearance. To an extent. Different people of different groups living under similar circumstances will look similar.

This is true for the zodiac signs as well.

For example, there are certain zodiac signs that look more athletic than others, from body tone to the way they walk a room.

There are other signs that are more likely to spend time resting than running which also affects their appearance. As ironic as it may seem, beauty may run skin deep, but your personality truly rises to the surface revealing your hidden zodiac sign.

On top of that, different signs will have a different aesthetic. Some will be born with striking physical features that resemble their astrology element. From broad shoulders to pronounced necklines or jawbones, who they are can be recognized by face-value.

So, people under a certain sign might make stylistic choices that are different from the choices people under a different sign would make for themselves.

Do you look like your zodiac sign? Read on to find out what striking physical features people under your zodiac sign tends to have!

1. Aries (March 21-April 19)

Aries, since you’re so competitive and have a love for the outdoors, you have a lean and athletic appearance. If you were born under this sign, you’re most likely tanned from hiking, racing, or rolling around in mud all the time.

No matter your eye color, people can see the fire in your eyes. You always have a taunting smile on your lip to accompany it. This is because you’re always ready for the next challenge and are on the lookout for the next competitor.

2. Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Taurus, your body is as powerful as your sign. You might not be the tallest person under the constellations but you sure are sturdy. You’re someone who’s robust.

You’re muscular just like Aries, but perhaps not as lean — and it all depends on whether you’re a more aggressive Taurus or one that is laid-back. On top of that, you like to dress your body in fashionable yet comfortable clothing.

3. Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Gemini, you’re a person who likes changing their appearance whenever the need arises. Whether it be because of a breakup, a new job, a new season, or a simple invite to a new place. One minute you’re dressed for a funeral, and the next, you’re pretty in pink.

You don’t have a clear aesthetic and that’s your own choice. What remains the same is your lively eyes and expressive hands as the rest of you fluctuates.

4. Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Cancer, you’re the baby-faced one of the zodiac. You have perfectly soft skin, chubby cheeks, and bright round eyes. You give off an innocent vibe whenever people see you and your short height adds to it.

You have that huggable look. So, even if you’re not seen as a baby, you can still give off that maternal/paternal vibe.

5. Leo (July 23-August 22)

Leo, you’re the king/queen of the jungle (savannah). You give off a regal vibe...and that’s a nice way of saying that people can sense you’re in love with yourself. Your hair is thick and beautiful, your eyes are deep, and your limbs are naturally sturdy.

Your laugh when you’re happy and your roar when you’re angry are both boisterous. Even at rest, and you’re frequently at rest if you’re a male Leo, you still have a demeanor that lets others know to keep their distance.

6. Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Virgo, if you’re a female under this sign, you have a modest look. If you’re a male, you’re obsessed with being clean-shaven. You don’t have the urge to get a crazy haircut and you tend to stick with your natural hair color.

You lean towards clean living which helps you maintain a slender look. Not only do you move softly, a key characteristic of someone under this sign is delicate hands.

7. Libra (September 23-October 22)

Libra, you’re soft and fair. No matter your actual appearance, you’ll always give off a gentle and friendly demeanor. You’ll have soft hair, lighter eyes, and perhaps a lighter skin tone. You don’t have a heavy build and you shift your weight as gracefully as you do your views.

Like Virgo and Cancer, you have a feminine appearance but, unlike Cancer, you have a womanly appearance.

8. Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

My fellow Scorpios, I think we always have to hear comments about how our gaze pierces others. We have sharp eyes that stare deep into who others are as people. We tend to have darker eyes and even darker hair.

We have long thin lips smirking as we think of our next snarky comeback. We’re almost always dressed to impress or to attend our enemies’ funerals...or both at the same time.

9. Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Sagittarius, your appearance is similar to that of an Aries or Taurus individual. You’re just as competitive as an Aries and as aggressive looking as a Taurus. You love being outdoors but your love for challenges has less to do with challenging others.

Naturally, you have really muscular limbs due to the fact that you're always challenging yourself to be better. People can tell you’re a Sagittarius by your thick thighs and firm calves.

10. Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Capricorn, people should be able to tell your sign from one look at your face. You have a strikingly long face. You have sharp cheekbones that don’t need contouring.

Whether female or male, you look like one of those movie characters that are only good at being bad. As for everything below the neck, you look similar to your more active zodiac counterparts, with powerful arms and legs.

11. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

​

Aquarius, you little rebel. You are the one to wear the unnatural but vibrant hair colors...and the odd piercings or tattoos. You’re also one of the taller ones of the zodiac.

You’re not the strongest, physically. But, people know you by the thoughtful look in your eyes on top of the fact that you’re confident in any outfit.

12. Pisces (February 19 to March 20)

Pisces, your body is soft and flexible. It’s due to the fact that you live in the water. You don’t have a lot of muscle but you’re not fragile. Your hands and feet are small and delicate.

As for your face, all of its features are evenly spaced apart just like an actual fish.

Camila Isopo Novi is a 22-year-old journalist from Montevideo, Uruguay, living in Chicago, Illinois.