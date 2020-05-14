Why You Look Like Your Gemini Zodiac Sign

Are really you who you say you are!?

Do you look like a Gemini? You may have asked yourself personality-related questions to see if you act like a Gemini zodiac sign.

For example: Why am I so bubbly? How come nobody seems to like when I walk into a room? Why do I become easily irritated?

These are questions that I'm sure many of us have thought about at least a few hundred times in our life, especially being a Gemini.

But do you look like your Gemini zodiac sign?

As crazy as it seems, it's perfectly normal to question things that either bother us or make us curious enough to go out and find those answers.

Because of how connected we are nowadays, all thanks to our superior social media apps, there is more access to allow others to comment, like, or share our content.

What exactly does this have anything to do with what we're talking about?

Well, we have evolved into people who are desperately craving and seeking attention and validation.

Not only through social media, but through our accomplishments, our material possessions, etc.

We post only the best selfies. Our five-star meals and the extravagant vacations are our attempt to share those special moments with others.

We don't mind if it also gains likes from followers or validates that yes, your top does bring your eyes out, and sure, maybe your food looks better than my bowl of 99 cent ramen noodles.

Gemini zodiac signs easily stand out from the rest in the way that they look like.

What a Gemini zodiac sign looks like:

Strong shoulders and lean appearance

Typically straight hair

Light-colored eyes

Fine hair

Long legs and arms

longer torso

tall

Appearance does reveal your zodiac sign

And I'm not talking about your appearance because of your clothes or nails or your favorite lipstick, I'm talking about who you are according to your zodiac sign.

Trust me I also thought it was odd to read about deciding on what your sign might be based on your physical appearance.

It sounds a bit weird, but it is definitely something I think everyone should hear about!

Let's start with me for example. I am a Gemini, the third astrological sign in the zodiac.

Many of you would say Gemini's a two-faced, attention seekers.

Like the Gemini, every astrological sign has traits that people associate the person with. Is it safe to say most of these things are true? Probably, but that's up to you to decide.

Upon taking a quiz to find out who I truly look like, my result was disappointing. I was being told I looked like an Aries! I mean, how could this online petty quiz get everything so wrong?

I had to dig deeper into finding my true identity. I needed to know if all the internet gods agreed that I looked like my zodiac sign.

Starting with the basics seemed to be the right way to go about this investigation. How do I normally act with myself, to my friends and family, and people I meet for the first time?

You'd think there would be a different response for each scenario, but alas, I am 100% myself in front of anyone!

However, one of the traits that can be easily spotted from a Gemini is their ability to adapt to their settings and the people there.

Many would say Gemini's are two-faced, but that's not the case. We are the chameleons of the zodiac signs and we are always changing and readjusting our personalities to best fit whoever or wherever we are.

Gemini's are also very scatter-minded and you will be able to point this out if you're telling them a long, pointless story; this does not mean they are not listening though.

They are extremely observant and will always catch that one oddity you speak about out of everything you said.

Because of their dual personalities thanks to the Twins, Castor and Pollux, these two will always outshine one another in the best way possible.

The best way to describe a Gemini is like saying they resemble Peter Pan, a symbol of youth and tons of playfulness!

Their appearance is somewhat changeable and there is a sort of radiance that flows throughout their presence. You will almost immediately feel like the Gemini you are interacting with is very grounded to the earth.

Who's to say what kind of Gemini you are anyway? Even if you do not have these personality or physical traits, that does not change who you are according to our zodiac signs!

Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationship topics.