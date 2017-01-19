4 Harsh (But True) Reasons Why Gemini Gets On Everyone's Nerves

We can't be perfect all the time.

If any zodiac sign in astrology gets the short end of the stick the most, it’s Gemini. Maybe it’s the sign itself or maybe it has to do with the Geminis many of us know personally.

Whatever it is, a lot of people seem to think of the Gemini sign as, well... two-faced. And a lot of it has to do with your perception of a Gemini personality.

Don’t get me wrong: Gemini can be incredibly fun to hang out with, especially at parties. She’ll chat you up to all the cutest guys and let you borrow anything from her closet, even her favorite push-up bra.

On the other hand, though, certain Gemini traits will drive everyone up the wall sooner or later. It’s not that her personality is so overpowering that she’s sometimes better in small doses (sorry, Aries), or that she’s a total push-over (lookin’ at you, Libra).

Gemini’s biggest weakness is her inability to stick to her guns. One day with Gemini and you’ll get whiplash from the number of times she changes her mind. And no, it’s not because she wants to be a perfectionist — though she does like the thought of being right all the time.

Instead, what’s most likely happening inside that crazy head of hers is that she’s thinking she doesn’t trust herself enough to make the right decision. (Look, I feel for you, but there’s no way it needs to take 30 minutes to decide where you want to go for dinner.)

Luckily for her, Gemini is great at communication, so even if you accidentally go off on her for her many quirks, she’ll listen to you instead of getting all moody about it (busted, Cancer!).

Still, that doesn’t excuse the fact that Gemini can be a real pain.

We love our fun-loving, outspoken, curious and adaptable Geminis, but no matter how great a friend she can be, there are things that just drive all the other zodiac signs totally crazy.

So, why do people hate Geminis? Keep reading to find out the things Geminis do that drive people away.

1. She can never make up her mind.

Don’t give Gemini a choice if you can help it, unless you don’t mind waiting around all day for her to make a decision. It doesn’t even matter what she’s choosing — she can never make up her mind.

But not only is she indecisive, but she is also the type of person to rule something out and then come back to it ten minutes later. Uh, yeah, that’s not getting anything done, girl.

2. Gemini's restlessness gets her into major trouble.

I’m all for trying new things, but Gemini takes it to a whole new level. Just the thought of routine can make her break out in hives, which is why she’s always looking for excitement. Unfortunately, this can get her into deep trouble if she isn’t careful.

One too many nights staying in and drinking wine, and you’ll find yourself breaking into someone’s backyard to use their pool with her! She really needs to learn that not everything has to be an arrest warrant waiting to happen.

3. She doesn’t know the meaning of “alone time.”

Gemini can be a great person to call when you really just need a friend, but she doesn’t get the hint when you’re ready to recharge your batteries. If there’s anything that Gemini hates more than routine, it’s being alone. She would much rather surround herself with friends 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

That being said, not everyone feels the same way, and it can get to the point where you either have to tell her to leave you alone or kick her out of your house yourself. Harsh, but true.

4. The Gemini zodiac sign is really high-strung.

High-strung seems almost too tame for what she is. If we’re being perfectly honest here, you can’t spell “ball of nervous energy” without Gemini.

Whether it’s because she always tries to set high expectations for herself or because she’s so hesitant at times, when a Gemini gets anxious, you can’t help but feel it too.

Good luck trying to get her out of her funk, though — neither shaking her by the shoulders nor showing her how to do deep breathing exercises can stop her from getting so into her head. When she gets like this, it’s usually best to just leave her alone before it drives you seriously nuts.

Emily Ratay is a full-time writer living in Pittsburgh. She's passionate about the environment, feminism, and astrology, and plans on writing a book in the future.