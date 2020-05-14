How To Tell If You Look Like An Aries Zodiac Sign

Are you an Aries look alike?

Aries are undeniably attractive. I have never seen an Aries who was not good looking, and if you are a Ram that looks like your zodiac sign, then you're one of the luckiest in astrology.

Seriously look up any famous Aries, if you do not believe me.

Some attractive Arians include musician Jill Scott, actor Robert Downey Jr., and reality star Kourtney Kardashian.

The attractiveness of Aries is not just based on their physical appearance, although their physical features are quite noteworthy.

What does an Aries zodiac sign look like?

Aries have charming personalities that make them attractive on the inside as well. But, you'll first find their smaller frame most striking.

It is always said that your personality is a genuine reflection of what you truly look like.

It does not matter how physically attractive you are if you don’t have a good personality or personality.

The absence of those traits diminishes the value of a pretty face and toned body.

However, Aries zodiac signs have distinct features that make them stand out and become recognizable.

An Aries zodiac sign looks may include:

Dark eyes

Dark hair

strong jawline

heart-shaped face

clear skin

strong frame, usually petite or athletic in build

short to medium height

One of the secrets to being attractive is simply deciding that you are and acting like you are.

Attractiveness is not always about what you look like.

Even though we know that sometimes we can not help but wonder how physically attractive we are in comparison to other people, or even other zodiac signs.

Do you look like your zodiac sign, if you're an Aries? Your horoscope sign has mastered the art of being attractive.

How do I know if I’m Aries?

If you ever wondered which zodiac sign you belonged to, the very first step is knowing your birthday.

Your birthday will reveal which zodiac sign you are. If you were born between March 21 and April 19 that makes you Aries.

What makes Aries special?

Aries is the first zodiac sign in astrology. So that makes them special because they are technically number one and natural leaders due to their astrological positioning.

What is the symbol of the Aries?

The Aries zodiac sign symbolizes the ram which embodies determination. The ram is often viewed as headstrong, aggressive, and unwavering.

Are there identifying physical features that make you look like Aries?

Unfortunately, no. You can not consistently pinpoint a specific physical feature that all Aries will have.

People are born with so many beautifully diverse features.

Diversity is one of the reasons you can not pinpoint Aries's specific physical features.

People look different even if they have the same zodiac sign.

On the other hand, personality and character traits can dictate whether or not you look like an Aries.

With that being said find out whether or not you look like Aries:

1. If you are confident you look like Aries.

Confidence makes you attractive. When you believe in yourself and your abilities, that makes others gravitate towards you.

Be careful not to mistake arrogance for confidence. Arrogance is the farthest thing from attractive, it's like a repellent.

One thing that plain as day about Aries is that they are self-confident and not arrogant.

They don’t allow the opinion of others to get them down because they have a healthy sense of self-worth.

Aries know who they are and they own it. This zodiac sign is a natural-born leader, so their belief in themselves and their abilities translates to confidence.

2. Independence makes you look like Aries.

Being over-reliant is very unattractive. It makes you seem as though you can’t do things yourself.

Instead of being extremely codependent, Aries embraces their independence.

The fact that Aries are independent only helps to make the zodiac sign more attractive.

Independence shows confidence, which works in the signs favor when it comes to being more desirable.

3. Passion makes Aries attractive.

Aries is anything if not passionate. They are a fire sign, so they have intense energy.

This passionate energy is a key indicator of whether or not you look like Aries.

4. Determination makes you look like Aries.

The Aries zodiac sign is ruled by the planet Mars. Mars is commonly known as the red planet, but it is also the warrior planet.

So once Aries has their eyes set on a goal or person they go after it with full force.

The intensity in which Aries pursues what they want is highly attractive. Their determination shows that they are serious about being the best they can be.

5. Charisma is a telltale sign you’re Aries.

If you are a charismatic extravert, it is safe to say you look like Aries.

Aries can steal the show with their charm without even trying.

These social butterflies are very optimistic and cheerful, so other people love being around them. Aries’ charm attracts people to them.

Tamara Sanon is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationship topics.