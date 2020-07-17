Why You Look Like A Cancer Zodiac Sign

Such a pretty face!

What does it mean to look like a Cancer zodiac sign? Astrologers can guess a person's astrology by looking at physical features.

But most people look at a zodiac sign's personality traits. Cancers have big emotions, but tough exteriors, but how can you guess physically before knowing a person?

If you're a Cancer, you look like your zodiac sign based on key physical features.

Cancer zodiac signs are some of the easiest to spot by looking at their face.

Cancers definitely have a certain personality.

Born between the dates of June 20-July 22, Cancer zodiac signs are summer babies who are natural caregivers.

They are the friend everyone can rely on, the empathetic rock, the quiet nurturer.

Personality-wise, Cancers can be recognized by their actions.

Cancer zodiac signs are sensitive, feel deeply, and are very protective over those they care about.

Cancers wear everything on their sleeve but say little.

Cancer’s zodiac sign is the crab, so people born under this sign tend to have a tough outer shell.

This means their intense emotions will often stay under the surface, and it takes patience to get them to open up.

They often go at a lot of hardships alone and need friends or family to check in on them once in a while.

As a water sign, Cancers read a situation based on the vibes it gives off. They need to assess a situation before they act.

Strangely enough, a Cancer zodiac sign's repressed emotional nature actually shows up a lot in the way Cancers look, present, and carry themselves.

Do you look like your zodiac sign?

If you're a Cancer, here's why you look like your zodiac sign, per astrology:

You look like your zodiac sign if you have a round face.

Cancers are ruled by their moon sign, which means they have a rich, emotional inner world.

But, that also means a lot of Cancers replicate the maternal, healing nature of the moon.

A lot of Cancers have a sweet, round face, a very person-next-door kind of vibe.

While you might complain about your chronic baby face, your round face endears you to everyone, even strangers you just met.

Your Cancer zodiac sign has softer features.

In general, Cancers have softer, physical features. In addition to having a round face, many Cancers will have softer, fuller-bodied.

Despite looking soft, you are unassumingly strong; you look like you would give great hugs, but also like you are not easily pushed back.

You reach out to those who isolate, and you don’t fall apart when someone leans on you, and you are ready to protect those you care about.

Cancer zodiac signs wear neutral or soft tones.

Cancers tend to prefer neutral or soft tones, especially with their style.

It is a part of how Cancer zodiac signs retreat; the muted colors act as their shell.

You think blending in the background can protect you and your deep emotional world, and if that is what you are comfortable with that is more than okay.

You love cardigans, sweaters, and hoodies, and what you lack in color you have in coziness.

Cancers also tend to have a more sallow complexion, but you make up for that with your kind, forgiving smile — the emotions you choose to come to the surface can brighten up anyone’s day.

Why you look like your zodiac sign, Cancer, you have big, trusting eyes.

Your baby-face also comes with a set of big trusting eyes.

Cancers tend to have nurturing, almond-colored eyes; people naturally feel the warmth emanating from you when you look at them.

People easily trust you with their emotions and most of all their love. It takes just one look and people feel right at home.

But, in turn, this loving energy is not only because of them, but it is also because of you!

What trustworthiness you emanate is directly reflected back in the trust your eyes show; you inherently have a lot of faith.

While some say that that makes you look naive, your looks gravitate toward good and warm-hearted people.

Cancer zodiac signs have pouty lips.

Most of all, despite the toughness of cancer’s outer shell, their emotions are very difficult to hide.

Your emotions show up the most in what you do with your lips: your happiness and joy outshine when your smile stretches your lips thin across your face.

You have very full lips, and you play with them a lot. Your anxieties and worries can come out with how you fidget.

Cancers are not very forthcoming with their big emotions, but there are many tells when a Cancer zodiac sign has something they need to say.

You bite your lips a lot when you are feeling flirty, but also your biting might start to look like gnawing if you get nervous.

You also like to pick at your lips when you are thinking, so often a Cancer deep in thought will fixate on their mouths.

Jessica Xing is a writer who covers astrology, love and relationships, pop culture, and media.