People born between August 23 - September 22 fall under the Virgo zodiac sign. Associated with the Virgin archetype and zodiac symbol, Virgo rules the digestive system and the intestines. Ruled by Mercury, this earth sign is practical and sensible in what they say and do.

We all know that astrology characterizes people’s personalities based on when they were born, but a person born with a Sun in Virgo can learn about their external appearance as well.

But, what does a Virgo look like?

Virgo zodiac signs have certain physical characteristics that make them easy to recognize. Because they're ruled by Mercury and are associated with the digestive system, you will find them physically fit and attractive. In fact, people who have strong Virgo in their charts (such as Sun, Moon, Rising, or Venus), are often athletically built with a dewy complexion.

Virgos also take on physical traits of the house that they rule in astrology, which is the sixth house of health. The sixth house is about balance, wellness, and yes, even pets.

There are certain attitudes as well as physical traits that go along with each zodiac sign, and this applies to Virgo zodiac signs as well. Matching their detail-orientated and structured personalities, Virgos express those traits in their appearance. Read on to see how you can spot a Virgo just by looking at them.

Virgo physical traits

Virgos usually have ovular, slim faces. Cameron Diaz, Salma Hayek, and Jennifer Hudson are all famous Virgos with this face shape. Their foreheads tend to be somewhat broad, large enough for their many complex thoughts! The chin/jawline is quite narrow, but the top and bottom portions of the face are offset by their strong cheekbones. These three outer points of the face culminate in an oval shape. These proportions sound very different, and they are because Virgo features are usually quite defined and angular.

Virgos often hit puberty a bit later than the average. This usually results in a finer, slender figure. Even curvy Virgos are still slender and long. Curvy Virgos, much like the structure of the Virgo's face, have defined proportions due to their structure-focused earth element.

Blooming late also gives Virgos a very youthful appearance, and they tend to look younger than they are. This is especially prevalent around developmental years because they have yet to trade in their childhood body for their adult body. But this air of youth also lasts through adulthood. Sorry, Virgos, you’ll be carded for a long time.

Virgos are very meticulous in everything they do and have strong attention to detail, so their style is well-thought-out, clean, and pleasing to the eye. Creative Virgos enjoy making things, including themselves, beautiful, and they will express that creativity through their clothing. Virgos like to have everything in place, so their curated outfit of the day is what they feel needs to be worn on them rather than hanging in their closets.

Although Virgos may enjoy their own company the best, they do also enjoy interacting with people. They like to be helpful and friendly, and their big smiles invite people to feel at ease with Virgo.

Virgo personality traits

With so many ideas to articulate, Virgos actually talk a lot when you get them going. Their honesty can be biting sometimes and their giant, genuine grin almost makes others forgive them for being harsh at times. After all, Virgo is only trying to help everyone improve.

Virgos are very black and white; they have a strong sense of right from wrong. Manners, to Virgo, are the most immediate thing to get right in all of their actions. Virgos want to behave according to social codes. Their politeness also contributes to Virgos’ friendliness as well as their very put-together appearance. Virgo plays by the book even when it comes to the little things.

A mixture of Virgo's need for being put together and their more introverted qualities can make them seem very reserved. As affable as they are, Virgos focus their social energy on the other person rather than sharing about themselves.

Virgos get very stuck in their heads at times because there are always so many things for them to think about. When Virgo is out in public but lost in their own internal worlds, these walls that they put up around people are very apparent.

