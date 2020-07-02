The Most Attractive Physical Feature Of Each Zodiac Sign

What's the best thing about your appearance?

Insecurities are something everyone deals with. Some days you’re happy with who you are, and other days you wish you could feel happy with your own body.

Your body is meant to give you something to be confident in, consider as a from of rulership, and help give you something to continuously feel great about! Unfortunately, insecurity is a problem, whether someone shows it or not.

But in astrology, the best physical feature of each zodiac sign helps define who they are.

Each sign has an attractive body feature that's defined by the first House of their natal chart. This is an area you can feel most confident in because it has to do with your life purpose and path. It's what you're designed to be and do!

Knowing what’s the best thing about your body could lessen the burden of trying to feel confident about yourself. If you’re already confident in your looks, this should increase your confidence or even get you into showing off a little more.

Not only do your body features tell you how great you look, but it also tells you a little bit about yourself.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, one of your most stunning body feature is your eyebrows.

Of course, you already know everything else about you is great, but your eyebrows stick out to everyone the most. Your eyebrows help present your fierceness or your innocence.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, your lips are one of your most stunning body features.

You love touching and being touched, so one of the most sensitive parts of your body is your best. Being able to hold the title for best lips is amazing, yet you're able to pull it off every time.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, your best feature is your complexion.

You keep your amazing complexion through your child-like antics. Your sunshine-like demeanor and curious nature keep you looking and feeling young — and it shows. Your cheeks stay rosy and clear as long as you keep up that youthful vitality.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, your stomach is your best body feature.

In your stomach lies your intuition and your desire to be compassionate for others, so it has to be in great shape. The butterflies in your stomach help keep your sensitivity and capacity for love alive.

With your zodiac sign being known for its ability to love and care for others, taking that away can be devastating.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, your hair is what defines your best body feature.

What better way to show your royalty than with strong, lively hair? Whenever you walk into a room, you command attention, and your hair helps people turn their heads before fully embracing the marvelous presence that just stepped into the room.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, your best feature is your skin.

You already know this because you work hard to keep your skin clear with your nightly routine. Your hard work and methodical ways not only show in your work, but through your clear, smooth skin!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, your best feature is your rear.

Having a nice posterior helps to reflect how gentle and kind you truly are. Your desire for harmony between yourself and others is important to you. If only everyone could be as charming and friendly as you are.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Your erogenous zone is your best feature, Scorpio.

You know the power you possess and you know how to wield it. Your exclusive feature is withheld only for those truly deserving, which is few and far between.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, your back is your best physical feature.

Wearing backless dresses or working out in a tank top is the best way for you to show off and make people fall for you. Your back gives you the strength to ride in your car for 8 hours driving to whatever new place you’ve decided to go.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, your best feature is your legs.

Whenever you wear a dress and some heels, your legs shine through making the outfit look 100x better. Whether you’re going to a party or just going to work, your legs help fortify that no-nonsense image you represent.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Your feet are your best feature, Aquarius.

Running towards freedom and progression is your favorite thing to do, and not only are your feet naturally pretty, but they were made to help you walk freely among the earth. Your feet show don’t show it, but you have walked miles in your own head, thinking of new ways to improve the world and yourself.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, your eyes are the best bodily feature you have.

Your eyes look through the defenses of others, so you see deeper than just their exterior. You're the artist who can see art in other’s pain. With your eyes, you better equipped to love a damaged soul than anyone else.

