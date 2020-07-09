Why You Look Like A Taurus Zodiac Sign

Mirror mirror on the wall.

Do you look like your zodiac sign? Some people say certain zodiac signs have physical features that are a dead giveaway to where their planets are located.

For example, a Taurus may have broad shoulders and a large forehead.

Ruled by the planet Venus, many Taureans have elegant features and dewy skin.

Megan Fox is a Taurus. So is Gigi Hadid.

Do you look like a Taurus zodiac sign?

If so, what does that mean?

Many of us can truly show off and show out our physical appearances.

Whether that be expressing our personal interests through makeup or fashion, someone who may not know us would definitely be able to see who we are and what we stand for.

Oddly enough, our zodiac signs are compiled into seasonal categories such as spring, summer, winter, and fall.

You probably get the gist of where I'm going with this, and I'm glad it was insanely obvious.

Your zodiac sign is a clear indicator of not only your personality but your physical appearance!

It sounds crazy, I know, but once I started to think about this myself, I realized that my style is the best fit for spring!

You might not even be aware of this but that is why I'm going to help you out today.

Astrology has been studied for hundreds of years and because of this, we now know why each of our signs is so perfectly aligned to the person we are.

Not only have astrologers studied the personality traits each zodiac sign acquires, but they have associated animals, colors, and many more to tie into the idea of each sign.

Each attribute we have was carefully examined and has determined each of our strengths and weaknesses as individuals.

No one is truly similar even if they have similar interests and ideologies.

Today I am going to talk to none other than the bulls of the bunch, Taurus, come on down!

Have you ever wondered why you might like a certain color, style, or even a specific genre of music, Taurus?

Well, it might be because of the season you were born in and more specifically, the day and time you were born.

Let's take a look at why you look like a Taurus zodiac sign:

1. You look like your zodiac sign if you're strong and fit

Those who are born under this zodiac sign tend to look physically fit and almost have an intimidating nature to them.

Coincidentally, the animal that represents the Taurus is a bull, physically threatening.

Taurus is waiting for an opponent to say something they don't like, the Taurus does not seem like the person anyone would want to approach.

With this physique, a Taurus man or woman should always maintain their health and wellness to ensure they remain prepared for any showdown!

2. You look like your zodiac sign if you wear fine clothing

You will almost immediately be able to point out a Taurus from the crowd.

Why? Oh, maybe because they're wearing next season's clothes and have an insanely amazing fashion sense.

Taurus' are known to be flashy and do not shy away from spoiling themselves and the ones who are in their inner circle.

Anything that isn't designer will never see the inside of your closet and you take pride in showing everyone how stylish you are.

You are not afraid of being the center of attention if everyone around you is admiring your outfit.

3. You look like your zodiac sign if you act possessive.

The Taurus is determined to take what's theirs (or not).

Do not be surprised when your favorite piece of cake has gone missing even after you wrote your name on it.

Taurus' are somewhat scavengers and they love to claim items that do not even belong to them (my brother is a Taurus, I'm allowed to say these things).

This determination will always reveal itself to anyone who is struggling to figure out which sign you fall under.

4. You look like your zodiac sign because of your sensuality.

The Taurus loves physical touch.

Whether you are in a relationship with a Taurus or a parent to one, you may notice they can't stop nuzzling under you.

Taurus' love to be held and love holding their loved ones closely so be mindful of this when you're in need of some alone time.

Even as a child, a Taurus is notoriously known for grabbing everything and anything in sight despite being told 'no' a million times.

