The Person You're Most Compatible With, Based On Your Moon Sign

Fall in love under the light of the Moon.

Have you ever read astrology pieces in magazines and newspapers, and thought it was fake because you were nothing like they described? If yes, it’s because of your Moon sign.

What is a Moon sign?

While your zodiac sign, or Sun sign, represents the lessons you're here to learn in life, the Moon sign is the one that truly represents your soul and who you are on the inside.

That’s why most of us do not exhibit the characteristics of our Sun sign (until we are quite old), but always show the nature of our Moon sign.

And because this astrological point is so closely associated with who you are, what brings you comfort, and what's intrinsically familiar to you, it's no coincidence that your Moon sign is the true indicator of the kind of people you're attracted to in romantic relationships.

After all, we're drawn to people who share the same dreams as us, react the same way to life, and in whose presence we feel like we're home.

To find your Moon sign, just enter your birth date, time, and the location where you were born. Only then can you get an even deeper look into your personality.

So, let’s dive in and see how your Moon sign compatibility affects your romantic relationships and what you look for in a partner.

Moon in Aries

Aries is the sign of the warrior. The hot-blooded, Martian conqueror. The passionate leader who rams past every obstacle in their way.

When your Moon is in Aries, you're exactly like that on the inside, even if your Sun sign is a more mild-mannered sign, like Pisces or Virgo.

And because you're so passionate, active and animated, you're attracted to people of the same kind. Ones who exude confidence and masculinity, and are independent doers through-and-through.

In fact, out of all the Moon signs, you're the one most likely to choose a uniformed life partner, like someone in the military or police service.

Best zodiac compatibility: Since your Moon is in a fire sign, you're best matched with people with fiery Moons in Aries, Leo, or Sagittarius.

Moon in Taurus

Taurus is the sign of the stubborn bull. The indulgent, luxury-loving, traditional homebody who loves peaceful environments close to nature. And when your Moon is in Taurus, you're exactly like that on the inside.

You're a sensual and romantic person who loves expressing affection through touch and material pleasures. And you like people who embody those traits because in their presence you feel at home and at peace.

In fact, you hate conflict so much that people who live for drama instantly repel you. And instead, are strongly attracted to peaceful individuals who like the ease of routines even if they are a tad boring.

Best zodiac compatibility: Since your Moon is in the earthy sign of Taurus, you're best matched with Moon signs like Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn.

Moon in Gemini

Gemini is the sign of the flighty twins. The mischievous troublemaker who loves engaging with people, talking about ideas, and stirring up a riot.

And when your Moon is in Gemini, that’s exactly who you're on the inside, even if you have a more down-to-earth Sun sign like Taurus or Cancer.

You love experiencing new things, cultures, food, and people, and are strongly attracted to people with whom you can talk for fourteen hours straight. But because you have an airy Moon, you're less likely to be emotional and don't like heavy displays of affection.

Best zodiac compatibility: Since your Moon is in an air sign, you're best matched with comical people who have Moons in air signs as well like Gemini, Libra, or Aquarius.

Moon in Cancer

Cancer is the sign of the soft-bellied crab with a hard exterior. The acutely emotional family woman with the ability to nurture everyone like a mother. And when your Moon is in Cancer, that’s exactly how you're on the inside, even if it's only apparent to the ones closest to you.

You have a mothering quality about you and are a very traditionally feminine woman. That’s why you're attracted to manly-looking men who are very sentimental and emotional about their home, family, and their mother.

But since you're intrinsically quite vulnerable, you're strongly attracted to people who can protect you and who would never betray your trust.

Best zodiac compatibility: Since your Moon is in a water sign, you're best matched with watery Moons like Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces.

Moon in Leo

Whether you have a conservation Sun sign in Capricorn or an ultra-sensitive one in Pisces, if your Moon is in Leo, your soul is that of a diva. And this nature is acutely apparent to all who are close to you.

You're generous, warm-hearted, romantic, and creative. And you absolutely love the limelight. That’s why you're magnetically attracted to people with the same qualities, especially if they exude charisma and can hold large audiences in complete rapture with their personality.

But because you're the Queen on the inside, you're instantly repelled by people who disrespect you or dishonor you in any way.

Best zodiac compatibility: Since your Moon is in a fiery sign, you're attracted to fiery Moons in Leo, Sagittarius, and Aries.

Moon in Virgo

Virgo lives to be of service to others, to help people improve their life and health. And if your Moon is in Virgo, you will exhibit these traits in your close relationships, even if you have a royal Sun sign like Leo or an aloof Sun sign like Aquarius.

And since your Moon sign represents everything that brings you comfort, you're strongly attracted to people who are just as calm, rational, and well-organized as you. The people who are great at taking care of you when you're sick.

Best zodiac compatibility: Since your Moon is in an earthy sign, you're best matched with Moon signs like Virgo, Capricorn, and Taurus.

Moon in Libra

Whether your Sun sign is in the aggressive sign of Aries or the flighty sign of Gemini, if your Moon is in the super-diplomatic sign of Libra, that’s exactly how you will appear to the people closest to you. And since Libra rules relationships, you don't feel complete without a partner by your side.

But they have to be of a certain kind for you to be comfortable around them. The kind just as you — peaceful, calm, loving, and rational. Someone who gets along with practically everyone.

Best zodiac compatibility: Since your Moon is in an airy sign, you're best matched with the Moon signs in Libra, Aquarius, and Gemini.

Moon in Scorpio

Scorpio is the most powerful sign of the zodiac. The most intense, seductive, and transformative. And when your Moon sign is in Scorpio, that’s exactly how you're on the inside: powerful, magnetic, intense, and secretive.

And you look for the same in a romantic partner — intense passion, alluring mysteriousness, and ability to bond completely in romance. A true soulmate. And just because your nature is so intense and emotional, you absolutely despise people who are airy, superficial, and untrustworthy.

Best zodiac compatibility: Since your Moon is in a watery sign, you're best matched with a Moon sign in Scorpio, Pisces, or Cancer.

Moon in Sagittarius

Sagittarius is the sign of the philosopher. The perpetual learner, the teacher, and the world traveler. And when your Moon is in Sagittarius, that's exactly who you're on the inside.

You're fun-loving, non-judgmental, and love to live and let live. You're an independent soul who thrives on personal freedom, spontaneity, and long, philosophical discussions about the world, the Universe, and other abstractions.

And since our Moon sign represents what we consider home, you're strongly attracted to non-clingy people who exhibit these same characteristics.

Best zodiac compatibility: Since your Moon is in a fiery sign, you're best matched with Moon signs in Sagittarius, Aries, and Leo.

Moon in Capricorn

Capricorn is the worst sign for the luminous Moon to be in astrology, after Scorpio, because the nature of Capricorn is opposite of everything the Moon stands for.

That’s why if your Moon sign is in Capricorn, you most likely are emotionally repressed and inexpressive in romantic relationships, which can make you feel cold, aloof, and boring to most people.

But that doesn't mean you don't have some unique strengths. You're incredibly determined, disciplined, and hard-working. And you're very respectable and classy.

Since we're attracted to people who resemble our Moons, you will be strongly attracted to someone who has these very characteristics. Someone with whom you would be proud to be seen in public because of the “power couple” aura you have around you of reserved efficiency, and who will be a great, stable partner to share a respectable life with.

Best zodiac compatibility: Since your Moon is in an earthy sign, you're best matched with Moons in Capricorn, Taurus, and Virgo.

Moon in Aquarius

Aquarius is the sign of the rebel. The black sheep of society who ultimately pushes the entire generation forward through their remarkable ability to revolutionize the world, and, thus, change the fabric of the entire world.

And when your Moon is in Aquarius, this eccentric genius-like trait of yours is very apparent to people close to you.

You're an unconventional person and you look for the same in a partner. Someone who stands out from the crowd because they are unique and different. Someone whose mental frequency is matched with yours. and with whom you can discuss revolutionary ideas day in and day out.

The perfect romantic partner for you is someone who is less of a partner and more like a best friend.

Best zodiac compatibility: Since your Moon is in an airy sign, you're best matched with an airy Moon in Aquarius, Gemini, or Libra.

Moon in Pisces

Pisces is the sign of the dreamy fish. The soft, imaginative, creative soul who lives for dreamy romance and escape into fantasy worlds.

And when your Moon sign is in Pisces, that’s exactly what you're on the inside even if your Sun sign is more realistic like Capricorn or Virgo.

Our Moon sign represents home and comfort, so you're very strongly attracted to people who embody the same characteristics outwardly. Someone who is kind, emotional, and peace-loving. The one who abhors conflict as much as you.

Best zodiac compatibility: Since your Moon is in a watery sign, you're best matched with a Moon in Pisces, Cancer, or Scorpio.

Valeria Black is an author and Tarot reader known for her in-depth psychological analyses.