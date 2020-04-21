The Sex Position That Turns You On Most, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

You'll thank your lucky stars for this list of the best sex positions for all signs, per astrology.

There's no doubt that when it comes to spicing things up in the bedroom, we think you're worthy, nay entitled, to the know how to have great sex each and every time.

And, well, we think the universe agrees.

We know people tend to follow horoscopes to figure out their forecast for things like love and money, but why can't we also use astrology to forecast how you can have better sex, too?

So, we decided to put two and two together and bring you the best sex positions for men and women born under each of the 12 zodiac signs.

When you take astrological signs into consideration, you can find out a lot about your partner's likes and dislikes, including what turns them on (and off) in bed.

Is your partner a passionate lover? Is your partner more crazy and experimental? Does your partner think foreplay is really important?

Believe it or not, all these intimate questions can be answered just by studying each zodiac sign's sexual preferences.

We've done the heavy lifting for you (no need to pour over your natal chart or anything like that) by pairing up some of the best hot and steamy sex positions with the astrological sign that they fit to a T.

Find out which one best suits your sign (and your lover's), and then take turns trying them out!

Most importantly, keep in mind which traits belong to which sign in order to improve your overall zodiac compatibility and sexual chemistry.

Here is our list of the 12 best sex positions for each of the zodiac signs in astrology.

Have fun!

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

What you're like in bed: You're independent and courageous.

Best sex position for Aries men and women: It's only fitting that you take on a more risky position that others might steer away from, because of that we recommend “The Lap Dance” sex position.

How you do it: To get in position, have your hot, naked man sit upright in a high-back chair. (A rocking chair ups the fun!) Straddle him and then after he’s comfortably inside lean back a little and bring your legs up around his the sides of his head. Feeling flexible? Try arching backward into a backbend with your hands on the floor.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

What you're like in bed: Chances are you more straight to the point between the sheets, and lean toward the more innocent side. Taurus women are dependable and generous, which is great for a sex partner.

Best sex position for Taurus men and women: We recommend the tried-and-true “Missionary Position.”

How you do it: Lie back while your man does his thing! No, it's not kinky, but it gets the job done. Don’t be a starfish! Liven up the experience by closing your legs tight around your man, pinching his nipples and squeezing his butt.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

What you're like in bed: You are imaginative and energetic, two things that make great naughty sessions!

Best sex position for Gemini men and women: In order to widen your library of sex positions, we recommend the “The Plough” (aka “The Plow”) Position.

How you do it: You lie on the edge of the bed with your hips on the bed but your legs completely over the edge. The guy comes up behind you and lifts your legs like he’s pushing a plow. You hoist your upper up on your forearms (like in a plank position) and stretch your legs out straight behind you. (It’s kind of like you’re doing a schoolyard wheelbarrow race, only you’re in bed and there’s sex involved.) And yes, this counts as a workout for both of you!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

What you're like in bed: You're pretty unpredictable in bed. One night you may be very romantic and the next you may want it rough. It's all depending on your mood.

Best sex position for Cancer men and women: The next time you do get in the mood we suggesting going for girl on top. Stick with “Cowgirl” if you’re feeling sweet, and twist around the other direction for a rougher ride in “Reverse Cowgirl.”

How you do it: In these positions, You get to call the shots, whether you want it to be more sensual by leaning in close to your partner or more domineering by facing totally away. If you want to get a little more in charge, try introducing handcuffs or scarves.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

What you're like in bed: You're dramatic, love games, and are all about teasing. In order to play up these traits we advise to switch up the foreplay by giving your partner a nice hot oil massage.

Best sex position for Leo men and women: Follow up this romantic foreplay with a little “Sexy Spooning.”

How you do it: Lie down on your side and have your man do the same behind you, then have him enter you. You’ll feel intimate and safe with this slow-moving sex move.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

What you're like in bed: People of this sign can be very precise and analytical.

Best sex position for Virgo men and women: In order to prevent you from being too inside your head by choosing a complicated position, we recommend Cosmo’s famous position "The Standing Tiger/Crouching Dragon".

How you do it: Get on all fours on your bed like you would normally for doggy style, but make sure to be at the edge of your bed. Then have your man stand behind you and enter you. It will be a nice switch up on a pretty common position.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

What you're like in bed: Women of this a sign love foreplay and are particularly good at kissing.

Best sex position for Libra men and women: In order play up these strengths we propose “The Lotus.”

How to do it: To get into position, the guy sits with legs crossed, like he’s about to do yoga. You sits down in his lap, wraps her arms and legs around his torso. He then wraps his arms around you, pulling you in close and tight. There’s not much thrusting in Lotus, but plenty of time for slow, sensual grinding. And because you’re face to face, you can show off your excellent kissing skills.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

What you're like in bed: You are very sexual and up for experimenting.

Best sex position for Scorpio men and women: We decided to give you something completely different: a collection of sex positions using an exercise ball — let’s call them our “Great Ball Of Fun” sex positions.

How you do it: Almost everyone has an exercise ball around the house. If not, grab one at local store the next time you’re out because you’ll need it for this deep-penetrating, rear-entry position. Your man sits on the ball with his feet firmly on the floor while you take a seat, facing away, on top of him. Then you simply start bouncing! This position allows easy access for you to stimulate his scrotum and for him to tease your nipples. (Plus, the ball takes some of hard work out of it all!)

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

What you're like in bed: You are all about having love and passion as a part of your sex life, but you're also wild.

Best sex position for Sagittarius men and women: Keeping this in mind, we decided to recommend "The Sultry Saddle."

How you do it: He lies on his back with his knees bent and legs apart. You get on top, one leg between his legs and the other against his side. The sideways twist is an adventurous detour from standard woman on top, and you can rock back and forth until he's hitting all the right spots.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

What you're like in bed: Chances are you’re very playful in the sack, which is a great way to be!

Best sex position for Capricorn men and women: The next time you are in the mood, try “The Ape” position.

How you do it: We’re not totally sure of this sex position’s connection to ape, but know one thing — it’s definitely playful! Here’s how it works: Guy lies on his back with his knees into his chest, legs open slightly so his penis accessible. Girl sits down backward onto guy, keeping her feet on the ground — like a squat. It’s not easy. But trying to get the deep penetration this position allows will certainly elicit some giggles and hopefully a few pleasurable moans.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

What you're like in bed: This sign is known for being experimental and uninhibited.

Best sex position for Aquarius men and women: We suggest a little of what we like to call "Scrub-A-Dub Love."

How you do it: Here's one idea: Get in your bathtub and fill it up a little less than halfway with water. Have your man sit down first then you can crouch down on his lap facing away from him. If you have a removable showerhead, choose a pulse setting you like and have it hover over your clitoris. If you don't have a removable shower head just use a vibrator.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

What you're like in bed: This sign is romantic and likes to be subtle.

Best sex position for Pisces men and women: The next time things are heating up between you and your man try “The Magic Mountain.”

How you do it: Start with both you of you facing each other with your legs bent and leaning back on your hands and forearms. Move toward each other slowly, letting your legs intertwine until your bodies are connected. Stare into each other’s eyes while grinding your hips together and feel the intense intimacy build.

Nicole Weaver is a senior writer for Showbiz Cheat Sheet whose work has been featured in New York Magazine, Teen Vogue, and more.