4 Zodiac Signs That Are Leo Soulmates

If you're dating a Leo and feel a spark, you might wonder if you've finally met your soulmate.

People born under the Leo Sun sign, between the dates of July 23 to August 22, tend to be highly charismatic and different from anyone else. Leo is an expressive, proud, and fierce zodiac sign — one you aren’t likely to forget!

Leo is typically most compatible with other fire signs, but an earth, water or air sign can also be a great match for a Leo.

And of course, it's important to remember that your Sun sign is only one placement on your natal chart. When determining love compatibility, your Venus sign is a particularly important aspect to consider.

Represented by the lion, Leo inspires us to lead with our hearts and fiercely protect the ones we love.

Leo is most comfortable at the head of the pack and is comfortable setting the pace for others. It is common for other zodiac signs to look up to Leo for direction and advice, and this zodiac sign thrives best in this role.

Of course, like any zodiac sign, there are times when Leo’s worst traits are brought out — like being arrogant, dramatic, and aggressive — but these negative traits teach us just as much about Leo as the positive traits.

Even though there are times when Leo can get swept away in personal dramatics or let constantly being on top get to his head, there’s always a lesson in these moments that Leo is willing to learn. Leo wants to be a better person.

Leo is the zodiac sign of powerful leadership, empowerment, and passion. Leos like marching to the beat of their own drum, are highly confident in who they are and don't let the opinions of others bring them down.

Leo’s element is fire, along with Aries and Sagittarius. As a fire sign, Leo is intense, magnetic, and zealous at heart. There are times when they can shine in the spotlight and be the natural-born leader everyone knows them to be, and there are times when this fiery sign can be bossy and arrogant.

Leo’s ruling planet is the Sun, which only further confirms their role as a strong, aggressive leader. A Leo in love is endlessly romantic, passionate, and affectionate.

When it comes to soulmates, Leo is looking to achieve power couple status.

And whether you’re in a serious relationship with a Leo or it's something more casual, spoiling and being spoiled is all Leo wants. Well, that and attention.

That said, a little can go a looong way for Leo. And if you want a partner who will always make you feel special and loved during the dating phase, Leo is your sign.

When Leo sets his sights on having a healthy, loving relationship based on equality, mutual respect, and support, it can be deeply fulfilling for both partners.

Leo soulmate signs

Certain qualities make Aries, Taurus, Gemini, and Cancer the best Leo soulmate signs.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Cue the fireworks! This pairing is electrifying, passionate, and loves the spotlight. When Aries and Leo are together, there’s definitely star quality that makes them the couple everyone wants to be.

While both zodiac signs have a tendency to be bossy at times, there’s no one better at keeping up with Leo’s undying energy than Aries.

Both Aries and Leo are eternally youthful, which can make for a lot of fun and adventure, as well as a lot of power struggles and petty disagreements.

This couple will thrive if they can be honest with each other and not let the little things or their fiery personalities define their intimate relationship. Aries and Leo are both fire signs, which means that these zodiac signs have soulmate qualities from the start of the relationship.

Even if a romantic relationship is out of the picture, Aries and Leo will always be kindred spirits deep down, whether or not they date for long.

Two fire signs in a relationship can burn the bedsheets, as well as be the basis for legendary arguments. Like a candle or a bonfire, this relationship needs to be handled and tended to carefully, so as not to smother the flame or lose the spark between these horoscope signs.

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This relationship is silk sheets, sultry music, and over-indulgence personified. When Taurus and Leo get together and start dating, it’s an abundance of sensuality, love, and luxury.

What else can you say besides the fact that these two zodiac signs just click!

Leo knows how to make Taurus feel special, and Taurus knows how to give Leo the attention they need, which means that in a relationship with these two zodiac signs, there’s no shortage of love and romance.

This pairing may seem like a match made in heaven, but two strong-willed zodiac signs can mean danger and clashing.

When Leo’s big ego meets Taurus’ stubbornness, there can be endless butting heads. It’ll be up to both zodiac signs to lower their walls and let their more vulnerable sides take the lead.

Both Taurus and Leo are fixed signs, which means that change and compromise can be the hardest part of keeping this relationship alive. Remember that it’s you two against the world, and your romance will stand the test of time.

The Taurus-Leo pairing will have to actively work to keep their stubbornness to a minimum — if not for themselves, then at least for each other.

3. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

A Gemini-Leo pairing is full of endless ambition! Both zodiac signs are eternally youthful, which means that this dating relationship is more like an extended playdate than anything serious or grown-up.

This couple has serious potential for soulmate status because Gemini can relate to Leo’s dreams for success, and Leo greatly admires Gemini’s creative mind.

These two zodiac signs may even start out as best friends before exploring something romantic.

The one main avenue these zodiac signs will clash is how they achieve their goals. Gemini loves to multitask but can easily get scatterbrained when too much is going on at once. Leo, on the other hand, can be so hyper-focused on one goal that his tunnel vision can make it hard for him to see the big picture.

Since both zodiac signs love to stand their ground (and will go to great lengths to prove a point), there may be a lot of long, drawn-out arguments in this romantic pairing.

That said, there will be endless good times in this relationship, and the similarities between Gemini and Leo are abundant. There won’t need to be a lot of compromises or guessing when it comes to making plans since Gemini and Leo will always seem to be on the same page.

This pairing will have so much energy, adventure, and happiness.

4. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Talk about polar opposites! Cancer and Leo can be as different as night and day, but that doesn’t stop them from having a happy life together.

Even though Cancer may be more of a family-oriented devotee, and Leo is more of an in-the-spotlight go-getter, what makes this pairing special is the fact that there is so much acceptance and respect for what the other person does.

Leo learns how to stay grounded and vulnerable from Cancer, and Cancer learns how to get out of his shell and trust his instincts from Leo. Together, these zodiac signs are so different and so similar – all at the same time.

Cancer is ruled by the moon, and Leo is ruled by the sun, so the differences between these two zodiac signs are endless.

Both signs shine while dating one another. They both rule in their own way, but because they can be so different from each other, their personalities can be the basis for a lot of arguments and disagreements.

Putting a traditionalist and a risk-taker together seems like a big no-no, but both Cancer and Leo are going after the same goals in life – even if they have their own way of going about it.

This polar opposite pairing will certainly come with a big learning curve, but even opposites have the opportunity to learn from each other and make a relationship work.

Emily Ratay is a full-time writer living in Pittsburgh. She's passionate about the environment and feminism, and knows that anything is possible in the right pair of shoes.