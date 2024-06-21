Each Zodiac Sign's Deepest, Darkest Fear That Holds Them Back In Life

Everyone has something they fear on a deep level. It could be a simple fear of spiders, or something intense like abandonment or vulnerability. But our fears let us know what to avoid in order to prevent a dangerous or unpleasant situation.

Our fears may not be pleasant, but there is usually a reason why they exist. And acknowledging that you have certain fears or worries is the first step in overcoming them. That's where astrology can help.

Here's each zodiac sign's deepest fear that holds them back in life

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries is most afraid of being conquered. This powerful zodiac is constantly looking for dynamic relationships, but it scares them to give up control. Aries enjoys always being on top of things, so being overcome by any other influential force or person frightens them.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus is known for being relentless and strong, but their biggest fear is being defenseless. They are afraid of having nowhere to run to and having no means of protecting themselves. Because Taurus is so stubborn and uncompromising, it scares them to give up their power in any way.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini has a deep fear of being alone. This gentle zodiac sign is in constant need of affection and action, but hates being confined to anything specific. Gemini needs someone by their side, whether it’s a friend, a partner or a family member, so being alone fills them with dread.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer’s biggest fear is being exposed and having their deepest secrets coming to the surface. Though they don’t have anything to hide, they are frightened of having to lay their personality bare. It scares Cancer to think that one day someone will figure them out completely.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo loves to be at the center of attention and in the spotlight, feeding off of the admiration of others. But their biggest fear is being humiliated. Leo can’t stand the thought of getting the wrong kind of attention, especially if it means losing the positive reputation they have built.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo pays very close attention to details; they are meticulous and careful, sure to do everything the correct way. And because of these traits, Virgo’s biggest fear is imperfection. They don’t want to make any mistakes or do anything that’s less than perfect.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra is most afraid of being misrepresented. They care for their public image and want others to see them as the loyal, caring person they are. It would be absolutely devastating for Libra if their reputation were to be destroyed somehow.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio loves honesty and values friends who are loyal, but they don’t easily trust others. But once they open themselves up, they love with all their heart, having faith that the friendship is true. That’s why Scorpio’s biggest fear is being betrayed. They just can't stand the idea that someone close to them would suddenly turn against them.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius loves to explore and seek out adventures, constantly going to new places for new experiences. They believe that one should always live life to the fullest, so their biggest fear is being suffocated or trapped. Sagittarius doesn’t want to be stuck in the same place doing something that leaves them with no freedom.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorns are known to judge others silently while staying in complete control of their own actions. But their biggest fear is failure. Capricorn is responsible, disciplined, and has very high standards for themselves, so if they are unable to finish a task completely, they are hard on themselves, which can be hard to recover from.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius has a deep fear of being imitated. This zodiac sign is one-of-a-kind and extremely individualistic, so it scares them to think there might be someone masquerading as them. After all, Aquarius’ individuality is such a large part of their personality, they don't want it to be taken away.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces is a sensitive soul who enjoys having close emotional bonds with others. That’s why their biggest fear is being flat-out rejected. Pisces wants other people to accept them for who they are, and are afraid of other people seeing them and immediately turning them down, no matter the context.

Helen Luc is a Los Angeles-based freelance writer and journalist whose work has appeared in Bustle, Los Angeles Times, YourTango, and Chegg. Her writing focuses on mental health, astrology, and relationships.