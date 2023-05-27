Sagittarius Friendship Style And Best Friend Compatibility

Fire signs can be volatile and just a little bit wild. But it's this little bit of wildness they contribute that makes them such amazing friends! And zodiac friendship compatibility can reveal who you mesh well with.

The Sagittarius zodiac sign is a hunter — they seek knowledge and adoration, but above all else, they seek lots of fun. Fire signs hate being bored, so having one in your life will definitely hold the promise of exciting times. For those who have a Sagittarius in their lives, there's a reason why this sign makes an amazing best friend.

Sagittarius friendship style

Just as their element suggests, Sagittarian friends burn hot and bright. They love energy and spontaneity, and they are cheerful — always ready for action.

Sagittarius is that happy-go-lucky friend that is always ready for a fun time. Even when you’re feeling down, your Sagittarius BFF will incessantly boost your mood and do everything in their power to make you feel just as jovial as they are. They’ll dance, sing, tell jokes and do anything else to spread their contagious positive energy to you. As chronic optimists, they don’t sit and fester on one issue; instead, they move on and find ways to better their situation and the situations of those around them. Their energy is contagious and will infect you with feelings of positivity and an attitude of pure joy. They’re great people to be around when you’re just not having a good day.

Just as the positivity of Sagittarius is contagious, so is their free spirit. A Sagittarian will freely move from one subject of attention to another. They love to travel, and they seek freedom and liberation. For those who find yourselves constantly trapped by your day-to-day tasks, you need a Sagittarius friend. Their personality will liberate you and remind you just what it feels like to do what you want.

They won’t just sit on their laurels. Sagittarius-born friends are always looking to the future. They are easily bored, so they will constantly be seeking another endeavor or activity. It could be in business, it could be a night on the town, or it could be just finding the next TV show to binge. Sagittarius will always be looking for the next big thing and they love bringing you along for the ride.

This sign is the biggest traveler. Their curiosity is unparalleled. For this, they are constantly seeking new information, new viewpoints, and new ways of thinking. Having Sagittarius as a friend can open your mind to alternative viewpoints you may not have even known existed. They can broaden your understanding, and not in a way that will diminish your own worldview. They just want to spread the joy of expanded knowledge, an act that can develop you as a person.

When you’re with Sagittarius, it’s not just sitting quietly. Sagittarius is hungry for knowledge and eager to dig deeper to find a deeper meaning. Your Sagittarius friend will constantly be looking to get to know you on a deeper level. They crave deeper relations. They won’t quit until they know you, inside and out. And after that, they’ll use this knowledge to always aim to please, so you can have just as much fun as they do.

Sagittarius is a straight shooter. They don’t beat around the bush and will always speak their mind. Just like the archer that denotes their sign, a message from Sagittarius is direct. They won’t play games with you; they’ll say what you need to hear. Even further than that, they’ll say what you won’t. A Sagittarian (impulsive as they are) will be quick to come to your defense if they feel there’s something that needs to be said. They’re protectors, and always for your benefit. Whether or not you want to hear it, if you need to hear it, Sagittarius will say it.

Just as they’re straight shooters in speaking, Sagittarius will always aim to cut to the chase. Monotony and drawn-out processes bore them, so they continuously come up with new and quicker ways to complete tasks. They have a shortcut for everything! Maybe it’s cooking, or maybe it’s how to fold laundry. No matter what, they will find a way to finish the project faster and more efficiently.

Among all the positives to having Sagittarius as a friend, there are some negatives as well: they’re flighty and often forgetful. Since their minds are so commonly set in the future, they forget about the present. But for you, as their friend, that’s a benefit, because they are going to test your patience. They’ll miss appointments, show up chronically late, and often wait until the last minute. But who said a friend should be perfect? It’s their imperfections that can strengthen you. Build your tolerance and let their potential shortcomings improve you. Besides, what’s 15 minutes of tardiness between friends?

Sagittarian friends will keep pushing boundaries, fighting and searching for the next piece of excitement in their life. Having Sagittarius close to you will cause you to do the same. Their energy is contagious, and they’ll encourage you to reach further and push harder. Success isn’t an option for Sagittarius, it’s a reality. And by aligning yourself with one, they’ll help you make it a reality too.

Sagittarius friendship compatibility

Embracing their energetic and adventurous spirit is crucial for true friendship compatibility with Sagittarius. A person who shares their love for excitement and spontaneity will easily mesh well with this fiery sign. Sagittarius thrives on positivity, so being open-minded and receptive to their contagious optimism is also important. Likewise, having a free-spirited nature and a desire for personal growth will resonate with Sagittarius' constant quest for freedom and knowledge. Friendship with a Sagittarius involves valuing directness and honesty, as they appreciate straightforward communication and genuine connections. By embodying these traits, you can create a harmonious and fulfilling bond with a Sagittarius friend.

Sagittarius best friends

Aries, Gemini and Aquarius have the best friendship compatibility with Sagittarius.

Aries

Both Aries and Sagittarius are fire signs, which means their energies align harmoniously. They share a mutual love for excitement, spontaneity, and exploration. Aries' bold and enthusiastic nature complements Sagittarius' free-spirited personality, creating a dynamic and fun-filled friendship. Together, they embark on thrilling adventures, inspiring each other to push boundaries and chase their dreams.

Gemini

Sagittarius and Gemini are a match made in friendship heaven. Gemini's intellectual curiosity matches Sagittarius' thirst for knowledge and new experiences. Their conversations are intellectually stimulating and filled with laughter. Gemini's adaptability and social nature perfectly complement Sagittarius' need for freedom and constant movement. They enjoy exploring different ideas, engaging in lively debates, and discovering the world together.

Aquarius

Sagittarius and Aquarius share a deep sense of independence and a love for intellectual pursuits. Both signs value personal growth, unconventional thinking, and the exploration of new horizons. Aquarius' progressive mindset and innovative ideas resonate with Sagittarius' quest for knowledge and broadening of perspectives. Together, they challenge each other's beliefs, inspire intellectual growth, and embark on unique adventures that leave lasting memories.

Now go find your Sagittarius friend and let their fun-loving perspective run through you. Allow yourself to get lost in the moment with them. After all, that's what Sagittarius does best.

Ryan Alphonso is a frequent contributor to YourTango who writes about astrology, relationships, and lifestyle topics.