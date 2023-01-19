Zodiac Signs That Make The Best Friends

Isn’t it funny how when we think of zodiac compatibility, we’re usually referring to romantic connections? Yet, when those relationships fail, it’s our friends we lean on for support.

Maybe it’s time we focus on zodiac friendship compatibility and show some love to our true soulmates who pick up the pieces when others break our hearts.

Finding a compatible friend using insights from astrology is just as important as finding a romantic partner because friendships enrich our lives in ways that not even your true love can.

We all need people we can turn to for fun, support, and advice. And knowing the zodiac signs best friends and friendship compatibility will show us our greatest match.

Though we don’t think of friendships as something we seek out in the same way that we search for romance, taking the time to find a true best friend is a worthwhile process.

There's no denying that some signs are destined to be besties with someone based on their zodiac sign. The signs that are genuine BFFs include Aries and Gemini, Taurus and Virgo, Leo and Sagittarius, Libra and Gemini, Capricorn and Scorpio, and Pisces and Scorpio, just to name a few.

But zodiac elements also come into play with which zodiac signs go well together.

For instance, air sign Libra makes a great friend for Gemini, another air sign, as well as Aries, a fire sign that balances their airy traits. Similarly, earth signs Virgo and Capricorn mesh well with water sign Cancer.

Unfortunately, some pairs aren't a match made in heaven. There are specific pairings that are always going to clash, like Taurus and Aries, Virgo and Gemini, Scorpio and Aquarius, and Capricorn and Pisces. In fact, these zodiac signs should not be friends. Some friendships are destined to be toxic, and listening to the laws of the zodiac can help you avoid that.

Best zodiac friendship compatibility for each sign

Using astrology as a guide, it's clear that you need to treasure and appreciate your best friend. Not everyone is lucky enough to have one.

Here’s a breakdown of each Sun sign and what other zodiac signs they have successful friendships with.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Energetic Aries needs friends who can match their exuberance and excitement. They’re always on the go and aren’t ones to sit around talking about their feelings — at least, not until you get to know them.

Zodiac signs that make the best friends with Aries: Fellow Fire signs Leo and Sagittarius can really vibe with Aries’ fiery antics.

Fire signs Aries and Leo, in particular, will bond over their love of socialization. They both enjoy putting on a show for the rest of their group, so long as they can both agree to share the spotlight.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taureans everywhere are sick of hearing this, but this bullish sign can be pretty stubborn. This means it can be hard for them to put themselves out there and make new friends; when they do, they tend to cling to them and act possessive.

Zodiac signs that make the best friends with Taurus: While fellow Earth signs Capricorn and Virgo are always a safe bet, Taurus can get a lot out of a friendship with Cancer and Pisces.

These signs like one-to-one friendship and appreciate Taurus’ steadiness. Cancers, especially, share similar ideals to Taurus and love staying in just as much as the Bull.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

As the most adaptable sign in the Zodiac, finding friendship isn’t something Gemini typically struggles with. Keeping them around, on the other hand, is tiring work for the Twins who just love to try out new things, but occasionally forget about their longtime besties.

Geminis are a lot of fun and everyone around them respects their ability to seamlessly weave between different social circles.

Zodiac signs that make the best friends with Gemini: Aries and Gemini are like partners in crime. Their endless curiosity means they’re constantly having fun together... and causing trouble!

Gemini and Libra are another dynamic duo that can chat together until the Sun comes up. That’s air signs for you! These two click instantly and share a similar outlook on the world.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

These sensitive crabs have a rock-solid outer shell and have a hard time opening up to reveal their soft interior. That means they need lots of support and encouragement from their friends.

Cancers do best when surrounded by people who listen to them with open minds and hearts.

Zodiac signs that make the best friends with Cancer: Water signs tend to swim together, so don’t be surprised to see a Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces friend group sitting together.

Cancer and Pisces share a similar level of sensitivity and never judge one another for their feelings — something Scorpio could learn a thing or two about!

Taurus also has a level of dedication, trust, and security that Cancer gravitates toward.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Fiery Leos burn through a lot of friendships in their lives. They’re a lot to handle and love to be the center of attention. Leos are the friend you invite out when you’re in need of entertainment since they’ll always put on a show.

Zodiac signs that make the best friends with Leo: Leo's fire crew (Sagittarius, Aries, and fellow Leos) are often by their side for the theatrics. But when it comes to quiet nights in — yes, even a Leo needs quiet nights — Aquarius is a great match.

Though they are complete opposites on the zodiac wheel, Aquarius provides the kind of fresh insight that Leo needs to fuel their energy. This is their make-goofy-faces-and-watch-cringy-movies friend.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

These careful, meticulous creatures can be cautious and a little judgmental when it comes to making new friends. But that’s only because Virgos know that good friendships take time, and they’re definitely worth putting in the work for.

Zodiac signs that make the best friends with Virgo: Virgos and their fellow earth signs will automatically be good friends. Taurus’s steadiness is a source of comfort to Virgo, while Capricorn's pragmatism is a trait Virgo shares.

Scorpios are another surprising but powerful match in friendship with Virgo. These two are cautious and share an ability to think and analyze deeply. Virgo’s ability to support their friends also matches Scorpio’s intense loyalty.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Represented by the Scales, Libras need balance and aren’t ones for dramatic friendships. They like to be liked. Ruled by Venus, Libras are great communicators and their friends often lean on them for mediation during times of conflict.

Zodiac signs that make the best friends with Libra: Gemini and Aquarius are common friendship duos. These fellow air signs love to chat the night away over a glass of wine, sharing intelligent conversation.

Aries can also be a fruitful match since these two both have what each other lacks. Assertive Aries can help indecisive Libra make decisions, while Libra helps close-minded Aries see the other side in times of tension.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpios have a strong presence in their friend groups. They are fierce, passionate, and loyal, making them ride-or-die besties. That said, they can be a little cutthroat and tend to sever friendships that aren’t serving them.

Zodiac signs that make the best friends with Scorpio: Earth signs Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn provide the steadiness and support that Scorpio craves.

Taurus tends to be a good match for Scorpio because they both share initial secrecy that can slowly develop into a friendship of late-night deep talks about the meaning of life.

Fellow water signs Pisces and Cancer are also good matches for Scorpio because they all share the same powerful intuition and emotional depth.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius needs friends they can call at the last minute who will drop everything to go on an adventure, with no questions asked.

This independent zodiac sign is totally fine by themselves, so their friendships have to really add something to their lives in order for it to be worth their while.

Zodiac signs that make the best friends with Sagittarius: Their fire sign friends, Leo and Aries, are there for the fun times and are always down to try new things. These signs add more heat and optimism to Sagittarius’ fun-loving mentality.

Not many realize it, but Sagittarius also has a serious side. They care a lot about social justice and politics. For these kinds of conversations, Sagittarius can get a lot of support from an Aquarius friendship, since this sign is motivated by the greater good of the world.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Straight-talking Capricorn doesn’t have time for fickle friendships. Either you stick with them until the end or you get left in the dust.

Capricorns tend to be all work and no play, so they need friends who will support their ambitions rather than distract them.

Zodiac signs that make the best friends with Capricorn: Virgo and Capricorn have a similar drive and pragmatic approach to accomplishing their goals. They both appreciate each other’s ability stability in friendship.

Cancer is a friend who will always have Capricorn’s back, which is something Capricorn has a lot of respect for. Cancer, though sometimes too emotional for Capricorn, can also bring a lot of calmness to this highly-strung Earth sign.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

As the humanitarian of the Zodiac, Aquarius believes in openness and equality. In their eyes, everyone is their friend and there is no such thing as rankings.

They are unique friends who drift between groups and bail out on group activities last minute to go do yoga in a park alone or feed stray cats.

Zodiac signs that make the best friends with Aquarius: Aquarius admires Sagittarius’s optimism and ability to push themselves out of their comfort zone. Equally, Aries provides the kind of fresh energy that Aquarius needs to stay motivated.

And, of course, fellow air elements, Libra and Gemini, are always there to talk to about what is going on in Aquarius’ hectic mind.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Symbolized by fish and the ocean, Pisces is awash with emotion and needs friends who will be gentle with them and cautious about their sensitivity. Pisces loves physical affection and is the kind of friend you go to when you’re in need of a hug and advice.

Zodiac signs that make the best friends with Pisces: Fellow water signs Cancer and Scorpio intuitively recognize what is on Pisces' mind without even having to say it. Cancer and Pisces are good together because Cancer is deeply sympathetic and happy to talk things through.

Scorpio and Pisces are great because Scorpio is fiercely loyal and ready to fight off anyone who hurt you.

Capricorn also has the kind of dependability that Pisces needs and can provide structure to the scattered Fish. Pisces, on the other hand, can bring calmness to Capricorn’s work-filled life and teach them to find enjoyment in life.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer and performer. She's had articles in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, Bustle, Medium, and Woman's Day.