Why Taurus Is So Possessive

A Taurus possessive nature has a secret meaning.

Taurus zodiac signs are known for being stubborn, but they are also possessive according to astrology.

The Taurus zodiac sign is known for its trustworthy and kind personality.

Ruled by the planet Venus, they are known for being involved in their relationships and making an effort to have the perfect social life.

As great as this is, Taurus at times can display a possessive trait over friends and family that many might find unpleasant.

Why is Taurus so possessive?

Taurus is associated with the second solar house of astrology, which rules personal possessions.

The Taurus sign is represented by the bull which symbolizes being tough and stubborn, and so when they have decided you are part of their life, it's hard for this zodiac sign to share your time with others.

A possessive personality is an attitude that comes naturally to the Taurus sign.

Despite this, this is willing to budge a bit for those who they care for deeply like their loved ones.

It's also very apparent that Taurus often have problems with their self-esteem.

This problem trickles from their internal conflicts to their relationship by making them overthink their ability to keep loved ones around.

They are constantly paranoid about people “stealing “their friends.

They are also wary of their loved ones one day deciding they want nothing to do with them.

This comes from the deep lack of confidence in themselves which makes them easily threatened by others.

Although it's normal for everyone to feel self-conscious at times, Taurus has a tendency to hate others for simply being around their loved ones in a positive environment.

This is not a healthy reaction to strangers and causes many barriers with them creating new friends (which causes them to be more possessive over their friends).

This self-fulfilling prophecy can only be broken when a Taurus is able to get the root of their unnecessary behavior.

This low self-esteem is often caused by the lack of confidence in a social sense.

This means that Taurus doesn’t believe that there are people in the world that will be their friend/partner no matter what happens.

The feeling they get that the people around them must be “protected”, translates into “I must guard my loved ones, so they don’t get tempted to leave me for someone better”.

This type of thinking does nothing but causes stress and drama for everyone in the situation and eventually will drive everyone in their life away from them.

In order to unlearn this behavior, we have to look into the smaller personality traits that Taurus have that causes this attitude problem

Here's why Taurus zodiac signs are so possessive with family members and friends, per astrology:

1. Taurus is possessive because of jealousy

One of the main underlying attitudes that causes the possessive nature of the Taurus is jealousy.

They have a really hard time empathizing with others who have things that they want.

There is a sense of bitterness and resentment when they come across these that have the things they aspire to have.

Taurus often have a hard time being inspired by others because they doubt their own abilities which contributes to their lack of ambition.

2. A materialistic mindset can bring out the possessive side to a Taurus zodiac sign.

Taurus are known to spend a lot of time splurging on material goods.

Although this might seem harmless, it can be a symptom of a bigger problem.

Being very materialistic often shows a lack of care for things that they hold precious to them.

This shows that they have a problem respecting the people and things around them because to them it doesn’t mean anything below the surface level.

This is usually called “retail therapy”.

There’s nothing wrong with this in general, but in the context of the Taurus, there is a correlation between the possessiveness of others and they’re materialistic attitude.

3. Some Taurus zodiac signs are insecure.

Taurus has a tendency to be very insecure and unsure of themselves.

They doubt their abilities in personal and social environments and also lack ambition in the professional world.

Since they have convinced themselves that they cannot achieve certain things in life, it causes them to become resentful when they see others with those things (this is where the jealousy comes from).

Their insecurity in the context of their friends is that they are able to immediately sense someone who they sense as “better than them”.

When this person comes around their loved ones, they are now put in a position where they feel the need to “fight for their friendships”.

They must do this in order to discourage their friends to meet new people and ostracize the new person.

4. When a Taurus is dependent on you, you'll see it.

Taurus are extremely dependent on their emotions.

They don’t have a good sense of independence when it comes to their feelings about themselves and others.

This causes them to become narcissistic due to the fact that it puts pressure on their loved ones to make them the center of their social life.

They are not encouraged to try new things and meet new people because it makes their Taurus friends uncomfortable.

This can cause a rift in the relationship and make their friends feel like they have to pick an ultimatum which is not only unfair but also emotionally draining.

