10 Reasons Why A Sagittarius Zodiac Sign Is The Best Friend You'll Ever Have

This fire sign is on another level.

Fire signs can be volatile and just a little bit crazy. But it's this little bit of craziness they contribute that makes them such amazing friends! And with zodiac friendship compatibility, it's important to know who you mesh well with.

The Sagittarius zodiac sign is a hunter — they seek knowledge and adoration, but above all else, they seek lots of fun. Fire signs hate being bored, so having one in your life will definitely hold the promise of exciting times.

For those who have a Sagittarius in their lives, there's a reason why this sign makes an amazing best friend.

And if you've never interacted with a Sagittarius friend, you're messing up. Just as their element suggests, they burn hot and bright. They love energy and spontaneity, and they are cheerful — always ready for action.

Here are 10 reasons Sagittarius is the perfect best friend you never knew you needed.

1. They love having fun, no matter the cost.

Sagittarius is that happy-go-lucky friend that is always ready for a fun time. Even when you’re feeling down, your Sagittarius BFF will incessantly boost your mood and do everything in their power to make you feel just as jovial as they are.

They’ll dance, sing, tell jokes, and anything else to spread their contagious positive energy to you.

2. Sagittarians are active friends and can-doers.

They won’t just sit on their laurels. Sagittarius-born friends are always looking to the future.

They are easily bored, so they will constantly be seeking another endeavor or activity. It could be in business, it could be a night on the town, or it could be just finding the next TV show to binge. Sagittarius will always be looking for the next big thing, and they love bringing you along for the ride.

3. This zodiac sign aims to understand you and will get to the bottom of your soul.

When you’re with Sagittarius, it’s not just sitting quietly. Sagittarius is hungry for knowledge and eager to dig deeper to find a deeper meaning.

Your Sagittarius friend will constantly be looking to get to know you on a deeper level. They crave the deeper relations. They won’t quit until they know you, inside and out.

And after that, they’ll use this knowledge to always aim to please, so you can have just as much fun as they do.

4. As naturally positive people, they will lift you up.

Sagittarius is a chronic optimist. They don’t sit and fester on one issue; instead, they move on and find ways to better their situation, and the situations of those around them.

Their energy is contagious and will infect you with feelings of positivity and an attitude of pure joy. They’re great people to be around when you’re just not having a good day.

5. Sagittarius is a free spirit.

Just as the positivity of Sagittarius is contagious, so is their free spirit. A Sagittarian will freely move from one subject of attention to another. They love to travel, and they seek freedom and liberation.

For those who find yourselves constantly trapped by your day-to-day tasks, you need a Sagittarius friend. Their personality will liberate you and remind you just what it feels like to do what you want.

6. They say what you need to hear.

Sagittarius is a straight-shooter. They don’t beat around the bush and will always speak their mind. Just like the archer that denotes their sign, a message from Sagittarius is direct. They won’t play games with you; they’ll say what you need to hear.

Even further than that, they’ll say what you won’t. A Sagittarian (impulsive as they are) will be quick to come to your defense if they feel there’s something that needs to be said. They’re protectors, and always for your benefit.

Whether or not you want to hear it, if you need to hear it, Sagittarius will say it.

7. The Sagittarius zodiac sign pulls you out of your own little bubble and into the real world.

This sign is the biggest traveler. Their curiosity is unparalleled. For this, they are constantly seeking new information, new viewpoints, and new ways of thinking.

Having Sagittarius as a friend can open your mind to alternative viewpoints you may not have even known existed. They can broaden your understanding, and not in a way that will diminish your own worldview. They just want to spread the joy of expanded knowledge, an act that can develop you as a person.

8. They have a “trick” for everything.

Just as they’re straight-shooters in speaking, Sagittarius will always aim to cut to the chase. Monotony and drawn-out processes bore them, so they continuously come up with new and quicker ways to complete tasks.

They have a shortcut for everything! Maybe it’s cooking, or maybe it’s how to fold laundry. No matter what, they will find a way to finish the project faster and more efficiently.

9. They test your patience.

Among all the positives to having Sagittarius as a friend, there are negatives as well: they’re flighty and often forgetful. Since their minds are so commonly set in the future, they forget about the present.

But for you, as their friend, that’s a benefit, because they are going to test your patience. They’ll miss appointments, show up chronically late, and often wait until the last minute. But who ever said a friend should be perfect?

It’s their imperfections that can strengthen you. Build your tolerance and let their potential short-comings improve you. Besides, what’s 15 minutes of tardiness between friends?

10. Sagittarius gets you where you need to go.

They will keep pushing the boundaries, and fight and search for the next piece of excitement in their life. Having Sagittarius close to you will cause you to do the same.

Their energy is contagious, and they’ll encourage you to reach further and push harder. Success isn’t an option for Sagittarius, it’s a reality. And by aligning yourself with one, they’ll help you make it a reality too.

Now go find your Sagittarius friend and let their fun-loving perspective run through you. Allow yourself to get lost in the moment with them. After all, that's what Sagittarius does best.

