How To Be The Best Parent Possible, Based On Zodiac Compatibility

Zodiac compatibility allows people to see the unique connection between two people based on their birth chart placements.

While many people think about zodiac compatibility when referring to romantic relationships and friendships, zodiac compatibility between parents and their children is often overlooked.

Parents that understand both their and their children's zodiac signs and how they fit together have a leg up when it comes to more effective parenting.

The Aries child (March 21 - April 19)

The Aries child is driven and determined from early on. They will usually be fearless and rebellious. It is essential to teach them to push and encourage them to reach their dreams

Aries Child - Aries parent

They will not clash but will push and encourage each other to chase their dreams.

Aries child - Taurus parent

Taurus should encourage Aries to be more of a tactician to pursue their plans. Patience and logic can be tools for victory.

Aries child - Gemini parent

Gemini should encourage them to communicate more and take pride in their thoughts. They will both be willing to share and develop trust in each other.

Aries child - Cancer parent

They should teach Aries how to be more emotionally intelligent and to express themselves better.

Aries child - Leo parent

Leo should encourage Aries to see their worth. To know that they are in command and that they have power.

Aries child - Virgo parent

Virgo should teach Aries how to develop structure and focus.

Aries child - Libra parent

Libra should help them achieve a more diplomatic side so that the child will control their temper.

Aries child - Scorpio parent

Scorpio should teach them the meaning of hard work as well as the importance of honesty.

Aries child - Sagittarius parent

Sagittarius should teach them how to fight for their dreams. Their adventurous side will be awakened.

Aries child - Capricorn parent

Capricorn should teach Aries structure and balance, especially when it comes to planning and goal setting.

Aries child - Aquarius parent

Aquarius should teach Aries to be unique and not be discouraged if they feel like outsiders.

Aries child - Pisces parent

Pisces should encourage their child to embrace their imaginative side.

The Taurus child (April 20 - May 20)

The Taurus child is equal parts creative and stubborn. These are the children that will enjoy their peace and tranquility. Disturbing their comfort zone will get them to challenge others.

Taurus child - Aries parent

Aries should encourage them to establish boundaries and speak up when they feel wronged.

Taurus child - Taurus parent

Taurus should encourage them to focus on self-love and prioritize their needs.

Taurus child - Gemini parent

Gemini should teach them how to use their words to express themselves.

Taurus child - Cancer parent

Cancer should encourage them to find bravery and articulate themselves better through their emotions.

Taurus child - Leo parent

Leo should encourage them to discover their roots.

Taurus child - Virgo parent

Virgo should encourage them to focus on what brings them joy.

Taurus child - Libra parent

Libra should encourage them to stand out, to tap into their creative side.

Taurus child - Scorpio parent

Scorpio should encourage them to create stronger relationships. To assert themselves when needed.

Taurus child - Sagittarius parent

Sagittarius should encourage them to heal and find ways to empower them. Not to be afraid of adventure.

Taurus child - Capricorn parent

Capricorn should encourage them to pursue what they desire by creating structure.

Taurus child - Aquarius parent

Aquarius should encourage Taurus not to fear changes.

Taurus child - Pisces parent

Pisces should encourage them to make more friends and connect with others.

The Gemini child (May 21 - June 21)

The Gemini child is curious and adaptable. They love communicating and connecting with others. Helping them find their voice is essential.

Gemini child - Aries parent

Gemini will want to express themselves and Aries should guide them to discover their voice.

Gemini child - Taurus parent

Taurus should encourage them to stay focused and driven. Not to be scattered.

Gemini child - Gemini parent

Gemini should encourage them to develop their communication skills.

Gemini child - Cancer parent

Cancer should encourage them to tap into their emotions without feeling weak.

Gemini child - Leo parent

Leo should encourage them to use their talents to stand out.

Gemini child - Virgo parent

Virgo should encourage them to research more efficiently. To be more professional.

Gemini child - Libra parent

Libra should encourage them to trust their words and what they create.

Gemini child - Scorpio parent

Scorpio should teach them patience.

Gemini child - Sagittarius parent

Sagittarius should teach them to be fearless.

Gemini child - Capricorn parent

Capricorn should teach them to be more disciplined.

Gemini child - Aquarius parent

Aquarius should teach them to be the best and not to dim their light for anyone.

Gemini child - Pisces parent

Pisces should teach them to develop a love for philosophy and education.

The Cancer child (June 22 - July 22)

Those born under the Cancer zodiac sign are emotionally intelligent and need someone that encourages them to express themselves. Teaching them not to hide away their feelings can build their confidence.

Cancer child - Aries parent

Aries should teach them to appreciate themselves, and their abilities and to stand out.

Cancer child - Taurus parent

Taurus should teach them to prioritize themselves and not take anything from anyone.

Cancer child - Gemini parent

Gemini should teach them to be more outgoing and to create dynamic connections.

Cancer child - Cancer parent

They should teach them to heal, self-love, and value the power of their emotional intelligence.

Cancer child - Leo parent

The Leo parent's responsibility is to remind the Cancer child to go after the spotlight, to never settle for less, and to find joy.

Cancer child - Virgo parent

Virgo should teach them to be organized, find discipline, and appreciate help from others.

Cancer child - Libra parent

Libra should encourage them to network to move ahead and to find romance and be unafraid to love.

Cancer child - Scorpio parent

Scorpio should encourage them to take the lead, fight for a cause, and to be brave.

Cancer child - Sagittarius parent

Sagittarius should teach them to go beyond and explore. To connect with others and learn from them.

Cancer child - Capricorn parent

Capricorn should teach them to focus on their inspirations and set goals.

Cancer child - Aquarius parent

Aquarius should teach them to have more fun and not take things too seriously.

Cancer child - Pisces parent

Pisces should teach them to dream big.

The Leo child (July 23 - August 22)

Leos are free-spirited and ambitious and, in order for them to develop their powerful self-esteem early, their parents should be their cheerleaders and encourage them and praise their talents.

Leo child - Aries parent

The Aries parent should encourage Leo to be more independent and not rely on social groups for validation.

Leo child - Taurus parent

Taurus should encourage them to protect their energy and establish a good foundation.

Leo child - Gemini parent

Gemini should encourage them to think outside the box.

Leo child - Cancer parent

Cancer should teach them to love unconditionally.

Leo child - Leo parent

Leo should teach them to take pride in themselves and what they believe in. To always know their worth.

Leo child - Virgo parent

Virgo should teach them how to perfect their craft. To never give up on what they want.

Leo child - Libra parent

Libra should teach them how to shine and take command of the spotlight.

Leo child - Scorpio parent

Scorpio should encourage them to focus on their needs, protect themselves and be more vigilant with the people they allow in their circles.

Leo child - Sagittarius parent

Sagittarius should teach them how to feel confident in their own independence.

Leo child - Capricorn parent

Capricorn should teach their Leo child the value of responsibility.

Leo child - Aquarius parent

Aquarius should teach them how to help others and fight for the underdog.

Leo child - Pisces parent

Pisces should teach them to be more creative

The Virgo child (August 23 - September 22)

The Virgo child needs to learn not to self-criticize. Their parents should focus on letting them feel powerful, and independent and never worry about mistakes. To always push to try again.

Virgo child - Aries parent

Aries should teach them that mistakes are OK. To get up and try again.

Virgo child - Taurus parent

Taurus should encourage the Virgo child to love themselves.

Virgo child - Gemini parent

Gemini should encourage them to pursue their educational interests and to always continue to learn new things.

Virgo child - Cancer parent

Cancer should encourage Virgo to express themselves without fear.

Virgo child - Leo parent

Leo should teach them to self-love. To love their flaws and find happiness within.

Virgo child - Virgo parent

Virgo should teach them to dream big. To take pride in what they do and not worry about failure.

Virgo child - Libra parent

Libra should teach them to fall in love with love. To care for others, to focus on building their own happiness.

Virgo child - Scorpio parent

Scorpio should teach them to prioritize themselves. To take command and not back down.

Virgo child - Sagittarius parent

Sagittarius should teach them to break boundaries and to stay strong with their philosophy.

Virgo child - Capricorn parent

Capricorn should teach them to be leaders and take leadership roles. To learn to see their potential.

Virgo child - Aquarius parent

Aquarius should teach them to embrace their individuality.

Virgo child - Pisces parent

Pisces should teach them to fall in love, to care for others, and to learn to bring the same care to themselves.

The Libra child (September 22 - October 23)

The Libra zodiac sign has the tendency to get into co-dependent relationships. Parents need to help their Libra child love their individual side and not rely on a relationship to feel fulfilled.

Libra child - Aries parent

The Aries Parent should teach them not to be pushovers. To make their voice heard.

Libra child - Taurus parent

Taurus should encourage them to express and value themselves.

Libra child - Gemini parent

Gemini should encourage them to socialize more and fall in love with learning and education.

Libra child - Cancer parent

They should encourage the Libra child to be more connected to their emotions and to establish fruitful emotional bonds.

Libra child - Leo parent

Leo should encourage them to focus on themselves and not get lost in a relationship.

Libra child - Virgo parent

Virgo should encourage them to critique the people around them and to learn to choose who cares for them and who doesn't.

Libra child - Libra parent

Libra should encourage them to stand out, harness their artistic side and follow their dreams.

Libra child - Scorpio parent

Scorpio should encourage them to see through the mask some people put in relationships.

Libra child - Sagittarius parent

Sagittarius should encourage them to develop their creative skills. To focus on their talent.

Libra child - Capricorn parent

Capricorn should encourage them to bring stability and focus into their lives when necessary.

Libra child - Aquarius parent

Aquarius should encourage them to be special and not blend in with the rest.

Libra child - Pisces parent

Pisces should encourage love, care for, and protect them.

The Scorpio child (October 23 - November 21)

The Scorpio child needs to feel loved and protected. Establishing a safe and caring relationship will enable them to be more open with their emotions and not hold everything in.

Scorpio child - Aries parent

Aries should teach them how to stand up for themselves and not back down. To let them know they are loved.

Scorpio child - Taurus parent

Taurus should add more love and care to their environment so they do not build emotional walls.

Scorpio child - Gemini parent

Gemini should teach them to let go and move on. To explore the world and fall in love with it.

Scorpio child - Cancer parent

Cancer should teach them to be more open with their emotions. To bring them safety and to nurture them.

Scorpio child - Leo parent

Leo should teach them to love themselves, to love others, and to never close themselves to loving if they were hurt by friends or others.

Scorpio child - Virgo parent

Virgo should teach them discipline and how to find themselves.

Scorpio child - Libra parent

Libra should teach them the value of making friendships and falling in love.

Scorpio child - Scorpio parent

Scorpio should teach them how to be more discerning with the people around them and never settle for less.

Scorpio child - Sagittarius parent

Sagittarius should teach them to create their philosophy and fight for their beliefs.

Scorpio child - Capricorn parent

Capricorn should teach them to establish structure and develop a routine.

Scorpio child - Aquarius parent

Aquarius should teach them to break free from monotony and be free.

Scorpio child - Pisces parent

Pisces should teach them to love more, to not be afraid of getting their hearts broken. To take pride in their spiritual beliefs as well.

The Sagittarius child (November 22 - December 21)

The Sagittarius child will always want to assert their independence. They need an environment that encourages love and care. That also pushes them to go after their dreams so they will not feel stagnant.

Sagittarius child - Aries parent

Aries should teach them how exciting it is to find a hobby they are passionate about.

Sagittarius child - Taurus parent

Taurus should teach them the value of hard work.

Sagittarius child - Gemini parent

Gemini should teach them the importance of having good relationships.

Sagittarius child - Cancer parent

Cancer should teach them how to not be discouraged when things do not go their way.

Sagittarius child - Leo parent

Leo should inspire them to pursue higher education. To set great goals for themselves and to remember they are number one.

Sagittarius child - Virgo parent

Virgo should teach them how to dream big and never settle.

Sagittarius child - Libra parent

Libra should teach them how to network and believe in themselves. How to be more diplomatic when they are with people that do not agree with them.

Sagittarius child - Scorpio parent

Scorpio should teach them how to let go, how to trust, and how to love.

Sagittarius child - Sagittarius parent

Sagittarius should teach them how to be present, how to live, and how to have great adventures.

Sagittarius child - Capricorn parent

The Capricorn should encourage them how to balance fun times and responsibilities.

Sagittarius child - Aquarius parent

Aquarius should encourage them how to express themselves and share their unique ideas fearlessly.

Sagittarius child - Pisces parent

Pisces should encourage them to read, appreciate their philosophy, and find strength at home.

The Capricorn child (December 22 - January 19)

The Capricorn child will be more reserved and will want to feel loved and cared for by their parents. There should be a focus on getting them out of their shell and more comfortable in social situations. They should also be encouraged to pursue their dreams.

Capricorn child - Aries parent

Aries should encourage Capricorns to shine as brightly as they can. To the courage in new and unfamiliar situations.

Capricorn child - Taurus parent

Taurus should encourage them to focus on the things that bring them happiness.

Capricorn child - Gemini parent

Gemini should encourage them to make more connections with others and be social.

Capricorn child - Cancer parent

Cancer should encourage them to open up and not hide behind their work. To let others how they feel from time to time and not bottle things in.

Capricorn child - Leo parent

Leo should encourage them to tap into their creative side

Capricorn child - Virgo parent

Virgo should encourage them to set new efficient ways for planning and goal setting.

Capricorn child - Libra parent

Libra should encourage them to focus on self-care and love.

Capricorn child - Scorpio parent

Scorpio should encourage them to connect with more trusting friends.

Capricorn child - Sagittarius parent

Sagittarius should encourage them to tap into their imaginative side, heal, and let go.

Capricorn child - Capricorn parent

Capricorn should encourage them to be fearless and to create a foundation and plan for tomorrow.

Capricorn child - Aquarius parent

Aquarius should teach them to value themselves.

Capricorn child - Pisces parent

Pisces should encourage them to speak up, read, and write more.

The Aquarius child (January 20 - February 18)

The Aquarius child is a rebel and an individual. Their parents should encourage them to pursue their dreams and take pride in their unique qualities. To open up more with their emotions as well. Aquarius is one of a kind and their parents should love them for it.

Aquarius child - Aries parent

Aries should encourage Aquarius to never give up on a goal. To stand out, to shine, and to let others know they are winners.

Aquarius child - Taurus parent

Taurus should encourage Aquarius to build a foundation that will bring them security.

Aquarius child - Gemini parent

Gemini should encourage Aquarius to pursue their educational goals and use what they learn to teach others.

Aquarius child - Cancer parent

Cancer should encourage Aquarius to be more in touch with their emotional side. To not hide those emotions but to share them when they need to.

Aquarius child - Leo parent

Leo should encourage Aquarius to not fear the spotlight. To focus a little more on themselves and not just on others.

Aquarius child - Virgo parent

Virgo should encourage Aquarius to be more disciplined. Organize, plan, and think ahead.

Aquarius child - Libra parent

Libra should encourage Aquarius to connect with others and create dynamic relationships that can help them go after their dreams.

Aquarius child - Scorpio parent

Scorpio should encourage Aquarius to appreciate their individuality. To know that they are powerful and courageous.

Aquarius child - Sagittarius parent

Sagittarius should encourage Aquarius to dream big. To focus on what they love and to share it with others.

Aquarius child - Capricorn parent

Capricorns should spark their need to succeed and leave their mark on the world

Aquarius child - Aquarius parent

Aquarius should encourage their child to not be afraid to be unique. That hard work does pay off.

Aquarius child - Pisces parent

Pisces should encourage Aquarius to tap into their spiritual side and use their understanding to help others.

The Pisces child (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces children are the dreamers. They need to have someone that encourages them to break out of their shell and feel empowered.

Pisces child - Aries parent

Aries should teach the Pisces child how to fight back and believe in themselves.

Pisces child - Taurus parent

The child should learn how to value their material possessions and tap into their creative side.

Pisces child - Gemini parent

Gemini should teach Pisces to use their words to express themselves with more confidence.

Pisces child - Cancer parent

A connection that empowers both parties. Cancer should guide the child into becoming brave and disciplined.

Pisces child - Leo parent

Leo should teach Pisces to believe in themselves, get their crown and find their place in the sun.

Pisces child - Virgo parent

Virgo should bring more discipline into the life of Pisces. Adding practicality to their imaginative nature enables them to have structure.

Pisces child - Libra parent

Libra should teach Pisces to value their creative side and be more open to sharing their gifts with others.

Pisces child - Scorpio parent

Scorpio should teach Pisces the value of honesty and courage.

Pisces child - Sagittarius parent

Sagittarius should push Pisces to travel, meet new people, and hone their spiritual side.

Pisces child - Capricorn parent

Capricorn should help to ground Pisces by teaching them the value of patience and determination.

Pisces child - Aquarius parent

Aquarius should encourage Pisces to be there for their fellow man.

Pisces child - Pisces parent

Spiritual practices will be of importance. They will have a connection that transcends.

