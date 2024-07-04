The One Thing Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Live An Authentic Life

It’s not so easy to determine what it is we seek in our lifetimes. We may ask ourselves: What is the one thing that shapes the quality of your life, gives you purpose, and makes you feel whole?

When you know what you’re ultimately looking for, you can become focused and won’t be consumed by things that don’t matter. You have something to work towards, and that something is usually the thing that brings the most growth.

Advertisement

Astrology can give us guidance when it comes to the hidden motivations of our personalities. The stars can see our overriding needs and can help us forge a path to achieve them!

Here’s what each zodiac sign needs to live an authentic, genuine life

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Deadframe Works Images, ilonarepkina, Tais Bernabé via Canva

Aries needs to pass tests, win at games, and push themselves to not only meet challenges but to surpass them. They can't just do okay; rather, Aries must do the best and continue to challenge themselves in order to stay interested, excited, and stimulated. As long as Aries keeps trying to do better, they will always stay engaged and excited about what life has to offer.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Deadframe Works Images, ilonarepkina, Tais Bernabé via Canva

Taurus needs to have a comfortable home, good food, and lovely surroundings. And because it's what they want most in life, they will do whatever is necessary to get them. Let's be real: Taurus probably wouldn't survive if they didn't indulge themselves from time to time. They are willing to work hard for what they want, however, so it all balances out.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Deadframe Works Images, ilonarepkina, Tais Bernabé via Canva

Gemini needs to feel like people understand them and the stimulation that comes from communicating with another person. They need to express their feelings, ideas, and experiences to know that others "get" them. There's no better feeling for Gemini than when they connect with another person. It doesn't matter if they debate, rant, or simply explain – Gemini needs to share with other people.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Deadframe Works Images, ilonarepkina, Tais Bernabé via Canva

Cancer needs to feel that their feelings are valid and that those closest to them understand what they are going through and why they feel a certain way. Cancer is an extremely compassionate person and, as such, what they want most in life is empathy from others. They want people to feel what it's like to be in their shoes and to see things from their point of view. They need others to treat them with sensitivity and kindness.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Deadframe Works Images, ilonarepkina, Tais Bernabé via Canva

Leo doesn't just want others to be devoted to them or to only look up to them; rather, Leo wants others to revere, adore, and hold them in high esteem. The Lion of the Zodiac knows they are a shining star, but they need that validation from others to really thrive. When adored, the spotlight is on Leo, and there are those around to praise and lift them up when they need it.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Deadframe Works Images, ilonarepkina, Tais Bernabé via Canva

Virgo needs to be the best at what they do. But they don't have to be an expert at everything, just the things they are interested in. If Virgo is a writer, they are a gifted writer and teacher; if they are a musician, no one can touch their prowess of the instrument. They can be self-taught or take many classes, but it doesn't matter as long as they know their stuff.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Deadframe Works Images, ilonarepkina, Tais Bernabé via Canva

Libra tries to practice moderation with all things, though they don't always succeed. Libra likes for their life to be as balanced and harmonious as possible. They try to have a peaceful home life and surround themselves with people who are positive and enlightened. If someone is toxic, Libra has a tough time removing them from their life, but eventually triumphs in the name of balance.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Deadframe Works Images, ilonarepkina, Tais Bernabé via Canva

Scorpio has a passionate intensity for the things they prize most in life: love, knowledge, and ability. They don't feel or do anything carelessly; they throw themselves wholeheartedly into a task or goal. If they want love, they pursue it doggedly; if they want knowledge, they learn at an accelerated pace. There's not much Scorpio won't get if they put their mind to it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Deadframe Works Images, ilonarepkina, Tais Bernabé via Canva

Sagittarius is obsessed with new experiences; they want to see as much of the world as they possibly can, try new things, participate in various traditions and customs that are different, and taste the delights that life has to offer. When Sagittarius is old and looking back on life, they will feel like they had lived a life worth living, even if they have no savings.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Deadframe Works Images, ilonarepkina, Tais Bernabé via Canva

Capricorn wants to do the right thing, be there when someone needs them, and provide a secure future for themselves and their family. The thing they want most in life is mindfulness. They work hard and are very conscientious, doing the right thing and abiding by their words. Capricorn takes responsibility for their actions, words, and how they treat others.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Deadframe Works Images, ilonarepkina, Tais Bernabé via Canva

Aquarius has to be up on the latest trends in technology. They enjoy experimentation, invention, and improving existing items. They don't like for things to be stagnant and never-changing. Aquarius gets excited by the innovations made by others, as well as their own. They definitely love to tinker — to take something apart, see what makes it run, and put it back so it's more efficient and works better.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Deadframe Works Images, ilonarepkina, Tais Bernabé via Canva

Pisces doesn't necessarily need to be an artist to have an overwhelming desire to express themselves artistically. Sure, they may be a gifted artist by painting or writing, or they could be artistic in the way they put a store display together or create an ad campaign. Pisces needs to be able to express beauty and art, even if it's just in the way they arrange their furniture or the clothes they wear.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and frequent contributor to YourTango. She's had articles featured in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, Bustle, Medium, Huffington Post, Business Insider, and Woman's Day, among many others.