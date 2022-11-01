Of all the signs in the zodiac, Libra is known as the biggest flirt around. While their intentions may come across as more flirty than polite, it's the only way Libra works in the world.

They are people pleasers; they don't want to hurt anyone, and in doing so, they sometimes lead people on and give them false hope. So, knowing how to tell if a Libra likes you means keeping in mind their unintentionally flirty demeanor.

Signs a Libra likes you

While Libras may be one of the flirtiest zodiac signs, there are ways to tell when they mean everything they say and actually are interested in you.

1. They ask a lot of questions about you

2. They suggest romantic date nights

3. They work on themselves

4. They're vulnerable with you

5. They stop being so flirty with others

Here's how to tell if a Libra likes you, according to your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19): They let you make the decisions.

When Libra likes you, Aries, it will be because they are enamored with your ability and nerve.

They will find you irresistible and you will, in turn, find their flattery charming. You will have the upper hand in this relationship or courtship because they want you to take control. It's hard for them to make decisions, so they will turn to you for that kind of work, which places a burden on you.

Keep that in mind: what looks flirty now will turn to dependency very soon.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Your relationship goes beyond a sexual connection.

If you find yourself competing with your Libra flirt, understand that that is how they work.

Libra finds Taurus boorish and dull, but they are very attracted to the Taurus sexuality and will go out of their way to get in bed with you. Libra is a sexual sign, and they can let go of emotion or attachment to the idea of sex with love.

They don't need to love you, nor will they try to. They just want you for your body.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): They give you gifts.

Libra may look very appealing to you, and they will try very hard to charm you into liking them, but you, Gemini, will never like them.

That's because you instantly register that they are not trustworthy. Don't be surprised if you receive sweet gifts from your Libra love interest; they will do their best to make you like them.

Unfortunately, you won't, because you can't get past that gut feeling of distrust.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): They treat you with the utmost respect.

There's a very good chance you'll get along just fine with Libra, Cancer, as you are patient, kind, and open to whatever they have to offer.

Libra may be a shameless flirt, but when it comes to you, that flirty nature of theirs may just turn into love and respect. You share a love of home and security, and when Libra likes you, they will let you know right at the start.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): They neg you.

Libra has a hard time with fire signs, and you shine like nothing else on earth, Leo.

When Libra likes you, it might not be apparent at the time. They are completely intimidated by you, yet charmed at the same time. They may try to outsmart you or insult you to get you to notice them, which is a trick for little boys who hurt little girls they like.

You'd be best to avoid Libra, as they can't express their love for you in a healthy way.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): They shower you with attention.

Libra will come across as super sexy to you, Virgo, and you will most certainly like their adoring ways.

They will pay a lot of attention to you, and do everything they can to tease you and make you want them. You will want them, and you will fall for their flirty seductions.

If you like to flirt, you'll be amazed at how over-the-top the flirtations between Libra and Virgo can go.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): They compete with you.

Libra on Libra action is pure competition.

You'll spend the time outdoing each other, showing off, and proving to the other that this "thing" or that "object" is better than theirs. You'll have a great time in bed, but you'll see through each other's unending ability to deny, avoid and dance around facts.

You're both liars and you'll feel that on a profound level. Will it matter? Probably not.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): There's a lot of sexual tension.

If there was ever a time when Libra would get down on their hands and knees and beg, it would be in your presence, Scorpio.

Libra is enamored with Scorpio's dark side; it appeals to their own, and they love kinky, crazy sex, and nobody does kink better than Scorpio — and we all know it.

You'll know Libra likes you because you won't be able to get rid of them when they come knocking.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): It's a whirlwind when you first meet them.

Brace yourself, Sagittarius, for you're about to fall in love and get your heart ripped out.

Nobody breaks a Sagittarius heart like Libra. When they like you, they give you the impression that they love, adore, and worship you.

While this feels good at first, ultimately Sagittarius and Libra are not compatible in the long term.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): They tell you they want to be more than friends.

Capricorn, you're more likely to have a great friendship with Libra than a love affair.

You get along well, but it's best to hold off before hopping in the sack together. When Libra likes you, beware: they may ruin the friendship with their amorous overtones.

If you like them back and want to "go for it," then take your chances; just know that this coupling isn't meant to be romantic. Best friends? You bet.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): You feel an instant connection.

This could be a match made in heaven for you, Aquarius.

When Libra likes you, you're going to like them back instantly. It's not because you're desperate, it's because you like the Libra ways. You're not really into rocking the boat either; you like to people please as well, and the two of you could easily strike up a romance that's based on the same values.

You both just want an easy life, and Libra will hint to you that this fantasy might just be something attainable for the two of you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): They're not afraid to tell you how they feel.

Libra is going to get under your skin and affect you, Pisces.

That's a warning you need to hear. Their feelings for you will be sincere and obvious. They will want you, and they will make it known. It will be up to you to decide whether or not you want to take this on, as they are there for the long haul when it comes to you.

So, if you're up for falling in love, definitely go for it if the Libra who likes you is appealing enough.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching, and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.