The Most Complicated Thing About Each Zodiac Sign That Makes Them Appear Inauthentic

People are complicated and can be difficult to figure out, even if this person has been in your inner circle for years. That's because humans don't all fit into the same box.

Even a seemingly dull person has all kinds of surprising characteristics about them, and if you try to get to know them and find out what makes them unique, you might find that they’re much more interesting than you suspected.

Hopefully, people look past the surface and dig deeper to see what makes you a complex and fascinating person. You may be complicated, but getting to know you is worth it — and astrology proves that.

Here's the most complicated thing about each zodiac sign

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Deadframe Works Images, ilonarepkina, Tais Bernabé via Canva

The most complicated thing about Aries is how incredibly smart they are, but that they don’t think things through before acting. They get impatient and would rather get lost in the moment than consider what could go wrong. It makes Aries impulsive to the point where they can be dangerous to themselves.

Next time they decide to go on a big adventure, Aries should probably do some research, remembering that if they know what can go wrong, they will be better prepared. Still, their lack of thinking before doing can be a gift in some ways and is what makes them unique.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Deadframe Works Images, ilonarepkina, Tais Bernabé via Canva

The most complicated thing about Taurus is their desperate desire for close relationships, but that it's very difficult for them to trust anyone, so they keep others at arm's length. But despite wanting to keep their distance, Taurus can be complicated in how they react to someone angering them.

If someone makes Taurus angry, that person is removed from their life immediately. But Taurus must realize that they can’t expect people to bend backwards to avoid making mistakes. They should try to be more flexible and tolerant of other people.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Deadframe Works Images, ilonarepkina, Tais Bernabé via Canva

Gemini wants to be friends with everybody in theory, but in practice they can't accept some of the major differences between themselves and other people. While Gemini is extremely outgoing and curious, they do tend to shy away from certain individuals.

They want to match up well with a potential friend or partner, but when that fails to happen, Gemini keeps them at a distance. Instead of being so complicated with the type of people they accept or deny, Gemini should try to celebrate those differences instead of trying to get others to conform to their high standards.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Deadframe Works Images, ilonarepkina, Tais Bernabé via Canva

The most complicated thing about Cancer is how they handle romantic relationships. While they are wonderful in the early, honeymoon stages, once reality sets in, the romance loses its luster for Cancer. One minute, they are head over heels in love, and the next, they are bored with the whole concept.

Rather than making such hasty decisions, Cancer needs to throttle their emotions back and take their time getting to know someone. That way, the flame won't burn out so quickly.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Deadframe Works Images, ilonarepkina, Tais Bernabé via Canva

Leo is generous and warm one minute, and the next they are bossy, patronizing, and condescending. It’s the most complicated thing about them, especially how poorly they react when they give but don't get back what they expected.

Life isn't always fair or quid pro quo. Leo should try to be giving without expectations or without wanting something in return. Their generosity will probably come back to them in ways that are unexpected.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Deadframe Works Images, ilonarepkina, Tais Bernabé via Canva

While all the zodiac signs are complicated, Virgo really takes it a step further. Virgo wants to be easygoing and calm when things don’t happen the way they planned, but they tend to overthink everything.

When they pay too much attention to the small details, they can get lost. Virgo beats themselves up when they fail, as it contradicts the image they have of themselves. But they need to realize that nobody expects perfection from them all the time, and they will still be loved even if they fail.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Deadframe Works Images, ilonarepkina, Tais Bernabé via Canva

Libra has great ideas and talks a good game, but when it comes to actually doing the work, they fall short. Buried somewhere in Libra’s brain is the thought that if they don't try, they can't fail. Unfortunately, it makes things a bit complicated for them.

Libra has perfectionism issues that no one can see because they cover it up and seem so laid back. They would rather be thought of as lazy rather than untalented, but Libra needs to come to terms with the reality of the situation.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Deadframe Works Images, ilonarepkina, Tais Bernabé via Canva

Everyone admires Scorpio’s strength and passion, but it's terrifying when those qualities are used against them. This zodiac sign loves deeply, but if they think they have been betrayed in any way or lied to, they turn that energy to seeking vengeance.

It’s difficult for Scorpio to overcome as they aren’t one to let things go; rather, they prefer emotional retaliation. But if Scorpio would channel that powerful energy to more positive things like sports or the arts, rather than plotting revenge, it would make things much easier.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Deadframe Works Images, ilonarepkina, Tais Bernabé via Canva

Sagittarius is an optimist unless they perceive some kind of wrong doing that has happened against them. They take everything way too personally, whether it’s a waiter getting their order wrong or a coworker providing constructive criticism.

Sagittarius must realize that the world doesn’t revolve around them. And nobody is out to get them, despite what they believe. The sooner they accept this as truth, the sooner they can begin to feel happy.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Deadframe Works Images, ilonarepkina, Tais Bernabé via Canva

Capricorn is very particular and complicated as is, but the way they believe in their own myth and stick to it, no matter the cost, is a bit over the top. They are naturally hardworking and dependable, but they tend to be that way all the time.

Capricorn should understand that being overly serious has its drawbacks. It's okay to let loose every now and then. It won't make them less reliable or credible; it will make them happier and more well-rounded.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Deadframe Works Images, ilonarepkina, Tais Bernabé via Canva

Aquarius very much wants to be independent, do what they want whenever and however you want, and to be in a stable relationship. But this zodiac sign is incredibly complicated because they fail to realize that things can’t always go their way.

They have to make some concessions from time to time. For Aquarius, they need to embrace compromise being their friend. Not everybody has their wanderlust, but that doesn't mean they aren’t compatible in other ways.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Deadframe Works Images, ilonarepkina, Tais Bernabé via Canva

Pisces is overly trusting, which means they are easily led astray because they tend to be somewhat weak-willed. Despite being creative and compassionate, Pisces wants to be liked, and if that means being taken advantage of, so be it.

Pisces has a lot to offer people, but they don't need to completely fold when others need something. Instead, they should stand up to unreasonable requests and protect themselves. At the end of the day, the thing that should matter the most is their own self-esteem.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and frequent contributor to YourTango. She's had articles featured in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, Bustle, Medium, Huffington Post, Business Insider, and Woman's Day, among many others.