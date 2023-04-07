Best Sagittarius Colors And Their Meanings For The Zodiac Sign

Color makes the world go round, so it's important to know what makes you feel good when wearing it, especially if you're an adventurous Sagittarius zodiac sign!

Known for being a big traveler, Sagittarius is born between November 22nd and December 21st. Sagittarius zodiac signs are so generous and energetic. They are always looking for the next adventure. This extroverted zodiac sign thrives on optimism and change. However, they can be impatient and break promises due to their fear of being held down by commitment.

Sagittarius is admired for their honesty and great sense of humor. Although not everyone may agree with what’s said about their zodiac sign, it’s a great stepping stone to getting to know the real you. Astrology allows you to take a look at something bigger than yourself. Yet, something that relates to each of us on a more personal level.

Another choice for insight is to observe the colors you, and those around you, are pulled to. It’s clear that colors have power in revealing emotions and this is a useful tool in self-discovery. So what do you get when you put zodiac signs and colors together? A whole lot of knowledge.

Best color for Sagittarius: purple

Purple is believed to be one of the most powerful Sagittarius colors.

Purple has long been thought of as the color of royalty, associated with a powerful, regal presence. This is complementary to Sagittarius' strength and optimism, traits that are also associated with the best leaders. It's also a color representing abundance, which Sagittarius knows a lot about with Jupiter, the planet of abundance, as its ruling planet.

Photo: ralfschmitzer and Gradienta / Canva

Sagittarius color palette

Along with purple, colors like orange, yellow and pink complete the Sagittarius color palette.​ Their extroverted nature aligns with being among the three fire elements.

Photo: Pascal Küffer, sparklestroke, Jamie Cabatit and Sketchify / Canva

Orange represents their courage in everyday life. They possess confidence in speaking their mind and forming social relationships. Wear orange in shirts, sweaters, and loud jewelry, Sagittarius. This will make others see just how bold and welcoming you are, attracting more people and you’re sure to love that.

The color yellow relates to their bright and energetic mood. Sagittarius is considered to be one of the happiest zodiac signs. Even though Sagittarius is motivated to achieve their goals, they may be irresponsible at times. This is another symbol of yellow. Try to avoid wearing this color to job interviews, but other than that, yellow it up! There’s no shame in being the brightest one in the room.

Sagittarius are playful and kind, just like the color pink. Their open-mindedness creates enthusiasm and an idealistic perspective. Pink is a great way to let your inner Sagittarius out. Go for pink jewelry and shirts, with the occasional pink pants. It also doesn’t hurt to surround yourself with this color in the form of blankets, hair brushes, and even pink bedroom walls.

As a Sagittarius, it’s best for you to embrace your liveliness and dress in bright, bold colors. People will be attracted to your confidence. Work it!

Colors Sagittarius should avoid

Black, gray and green don't complement Sagittarius as darker colors are not going to be very symbolic of Sagittarius traits.

Black is the wrong color for this zodiac sign. Its dull and professional manner will alter a Sagittarian's happy mood. It’s possible that this color could bring out the worst in them. Try not to surround yourself with too many black things as it may impact your happiness.

Gray typically represents reliability and security. However, Sagittarius is not always the most dependable person due to their desire for freedom. Wearing this color will make a Sagittarius feel too constricted. It’s best to live without it if you can because you don’t want to change a bad mood.

This same value of independence affects the way Sagittarius earns money. Green symbolizes money and growth. Sagittarius is not afraid to take risks and is not concerned with the way they will achieve financial success. That being said, green does not align with their values. Out of all the colors that don’t represent Sagittarius, though, this one you could get away with wearing from time to time. It’s possible that wearing green will remind you of the importance of financial stability.

For the most part, it’s best for a Sagittarius to avoid these colors as they may make them feel tied down and unable to be their true selves. Those close to a Sagittarius should be aware that dark colors aren’t the way to go.

Isabella Pacinelli is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationship topics.