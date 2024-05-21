The Major Differences Between Cancer Sun, Moon And Risings

As we delve into the differences between Cancer sun, moon, and rising signs, we uncover each placement's distinct role in the natal chart. The sun, a beacon of energy, ignites the native's personality. The moon, a gateway to emotional realms, guides their feelings. And the rising, (or ascendant), a path generator, sets the course for their journey.

Major differences between Cancer sun, moon and rising signs

The sign of Cancer is of the water element and cardinal modality. Highly misunderstood because of their emotional nature, people view them as soft and vulnerable, but that is not the case. Those with this sign are strong and can be as commanding as an Aries or Capricorn. Their unique relationship with their emotions gives them an edge compared to the other two signs. Nevertheless, it only helps provide them with an advantage, allowing them to understand people better and learn to connect more with others on a deeper level.

Cancer sun

Cancer suns are emboldened and strengthened by their principles. This cardinal sign is a master at bringing about success in the workplace or school and can be a fearsome competitor because they love to win. The crab symbolizes this sign because the outer shell enables them to protect themselves. Simultaneously, it holds warrior qualities that are only witnessed when the native wants to fight back. Cancers know how to defend themselves and protect the people they love. This warrior spirit empowers them to face anyone who wants to challenge them. Despite the misconception that this water sign denotes weakness, Cancer sun signs possess an underestimated power.

The qualities that make them great friends and partners are their loyalty and dedication. It can be both their strength and weakness, especially if they lose themselves in their partner. As long as the Cancer sun knows how to maintain their identity and to understand their resilience and power, they will not be as co-dependent in love. Instead, they will shine through and relish their independence.

Cancer moon

The moon is in domicile here, allowing the native to acquire a deeper connection with their feelings throughout the chapters in their life. Knowing how to navigate their emotions and utilize them to improve and understand their emotional intelligence can allow them to develop a better relationship with who they are. It also enables them to have prosperous connections with others.

Cancer is a water sign, which makes them intuitive and develop the crucial skills needed to understand themselves. If they gain a more profound understanding of their emotions, they may trust their intuition because they will know how to read a room and see through people's intentions. They can become great healers once they have mastered their emotional language. Similar to the sun in Cancer, the Cancer moon knows how to withstand the pressures presented since, as a cardinal placement, they rarely back down from a challenge.

Cancer rising

Weaving together the native's journey, the Cancer rising sign is quite powerful. At home, they are master diplomats who know how to lead with grace, kindness and patience. They have a good eye when it comes to home decor, so their home is usually comfortable, welcoming and filled with peace and tranquility.

In relationships, the Cancer rising seeks a partner who can mirror this energy while giving them unconditional love and devotion. These are the lovers that people won't forget, the wise friends in their inner circle, thinkers in their community and the visionaries in their private spaces. Cancer rising is a wonder and mystery. Although the native may be good-natured, approachable and welcoming, not everyone will get to know the intricate layers within.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.