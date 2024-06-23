The Fascinating Thing That Happens When Each Zodiac Sign Overthinks Their Choices

Overthinkers tend to second-guess themselves on every decision they make, overanalyzing every decision they've made in a situation. They wonder if they made the best decision, or if there were other options they could have considered.

While it's good to think about things in life, at some point it's best to let them go. Because at what point does thoughtfulness turn into overthinking?

Are you an overthinker? If you aren't sure, keep in mind that every zodiac sign has a tendency to think about things a little too much at times, and for very different reasons.

Here's what happens when each zodiac sign overthinks their choices

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Ahmed Maghraby, ralfschmitzer and margiartho / Canva

Though Aries isn't much of an overthinker, as they tend to act without much forethought, they may get hung up on their decisions at times. They review their course of action or words after it's too late, and though they try not to dwell on things, it can fester in the back of their minds. It's best for Aries to give something they have done a modicum of thought and then move on.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus may give so much weight to their thoughts and think about things so much that it can stop them from taking any kind of action. Considering their options and looking at a situation is a good thing... unless, of course, it stops them in their tracks. Because once stopped, Taurus tends to dig their heels in and become completely immovable.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini loves to look at things from opposing points of view, which can cause major overthinking, no matter the situation. While it's great that Gemini is empathetic and can see the bigger picture, they tend to spend too much time considering all the options. Because Gemini is so impulsive and indecisive, they may get caught up in their inability to make a choice.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer is an emotional overthinker. They think about past relationships a lot — how magical they were, how horrible the breakup was, and what they should have done differently. But sometimes, all that thinking about the past blocks Cancer from progressing and creating a better future. They must try not to get stuck in the past, instead learning from it and moving on.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo wants to make rational decisions and learn from their past mistakes, but they don't want to become too tangled up in thinking, preventing them from achieving their goals in the process. While they know it's important to learn from history, Leo needs to see each situation for its own uniqueness. Luckily, Leo will generally stop themselves if they believe they are overthinking.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Out of all the zodiac signs, Virgo overthinks the most. There isn't anything they haven't studied from every angle, researching every problem and outcome. Since Virgo is extremely self-critical, they think about everything they do and say before and after doing or saying it. When Virgo can't solve a problem, they will go back to the beginning and retrace their steps, overanalyzing all of them once more.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Though Libra hates to overthink because it makes them feel foolish and incompetent, they do so all the time regardless. Libra overthinks their decisions, the way they spoke to someone, the way other people responded to them, and every other kind of behavioral misstep they may have made. Libra wishes they could just take a leap, but they must consider all repercussions first.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The good news is that Scorpio's overthinking doesn't prevent them from doing what they want; however, the bad news is that Scorpio overthinks a lot. They can get obsessed with people, with the environment, the world, and everything else there is around them. For example, Scorpio has no problem seeking revenge on someone who did them wrong, and that takes planning... the kind of planning that takes a ton of thinking.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius is an unsuccessful overthinker because when they do overanalyze everything, it gets them a bit confused to the point where they must start over again. They might make a list of the places they could stay when they travel, but then they put down too many details and can't decide on the best option. It's instances like this that drive Sagittarius insane.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn is a prime overthinker, especially when it comes to their work. They consider everything that could go wrong and come up with multiple back-up plans just in case. When Capricorn looks at the big picture of a situation, they immediately feel overwhelmed by the details. But, they reason, if they want something done correctly, it's better that they do it in small steps and proceed accordingly.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius is a creative overthinker. They like to figure out what makes things work and how they can improve upon them. Aquarius uses their big brain to create, invent, and innovate, often to the point where they overwhelm themselves. They aren't happy to just accept something because it's all they've got, so they get stimulated and inspired to make a beneficial change.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces is overly sensitive and compassionate, which causes them to overthink how they are treated by others and how they treat people. It's not unusual for Pisces to criticize themselves for not doing more for someone. Maybe they were wrong in not offering to help someone, but they must realize that they can't save everyone, and overthinking will only bring them down

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and frequent contributor to YourTango. She's had articles featured in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, Bustle, Medium, Huffington Post, Business Insider, and Woman's Day, among many others.