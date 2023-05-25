50 Famous Libra Celebrities And Their Birthdates

Libras are a likable bunch, so it’s no surprise that so many popular celebrities were born between Libra dates September 23rd and October 22nd.

It's common for Libras to rise to fame and notoriety, as they despise conformity and crave the thrill of standing out. Libras are also very social, so they have what it takes to make connections and network their way into stardom.

Of these famous Libras, you'll notice how multi-talented, hard-working and determined for success they are. According to astrology, their care for others keeps them humble in the face of fame and stardom, so you might find yourself approaching the personalities on this list as if you knew them personally.

Famous Libra celebrities

Whether you're a Libra or not, you might find that some of your favorites have this zodiac sign. Or, you might learn that you have much more in common with a sign so powerful that you can't help but love to hate it!

1. Lil Wayne, September 27, 1982

Rapper Lil Wayne has been successful in music since the shockingly young age of nine. Since his success, Weezy has given us big hits like “Lollipop,” “How to Love,” “Sucker For Pain,” “6 Foot 7 Foot,” and “Love Me.”

2. Kim Kardashian, October 21, 1980

Kim Kardashian, perhaps the most well-known Kardashian sister and ex-wife of Kanye West, is a Libra. And it’s no wonder, because through her heavy social media presence and time on the now-canceled "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," she dotes on her kids and cares for her other family members.

3. Brie Larson, October 1, 1989

Superstar Brie Larson gained recognition as a teenager, winning an Academy Award and Golden Globe. She’s noticeable for her role as "Captain Marvel," but has also acted in "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World," "21 Jump Street," "Raising Dad," "Room," and "Kong: Skull Island."

4. Matt Damon, October 8, 1970

No matter how many times he’s been spoofed in the movies and on television, Matt Damon continues to remind us why we love him so much! His acting credits include "Good Will Hunting," "Mystic Pizza," "Dogma," "Saving Private Ryan," "The Martian," "Invictus," "The Departed," and "Manchester by the Sea."

5. Gwyneth Paltrow, September 27, 1972

While she recently gained flack for her bizarre vagina-scented candle, Paltrow has graced the big screen in movies like "Seven," "A Perfect Murder," "Shallow Hall," "The Royal Tenenbaums," and the "Iron Man" films. Libras are known to be hard-working, evident by her lifestyle company, Goop.

6. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, October 13, 1989

Libra's symbol is the scales of justice, which makes AOC's political career and focus on wealth inequality perfectly fitting.

7. Michael Douglas, September 25, 1944

Son of the famous actor Kirk Douglas, Michael Douglas made a career starring in movies like "Fatal Attraction," "Wall Street," "Basic Instinct," "Romancing the Stone," "The Game," "Ant-Man," and "A Perfect Murder." He also shares his birthday with his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, proving that Libra-Libra compatibility is strong!

8. Catherine Zeta-Jones, September 25, 1969

Like her husband, Zeta-Jones has also had quite the career. Her credits include "Traffic," "No Reservations," "The Terminal," "Ocean’s Twelve," "The Mask of Zorro," "Chicago," and "America’s Sweethearts."

9. Hilary Duff, September 28, 1987

Your favorite childhood pop star and star of "Lizzie McGuire" is a multi-talented actress, singer, and writer who enjoyed fame throughout the early 2000s. While she’s acted in "A Cinderella Story," "Cheaper by the Dozen," and "Younger," she also works in fashion design.

10. Kate Winslet, October 5, 1975

Obviously, everyone remembers Winslet’s performance in "Titanic," but her other great roles have included "Sense and Sensibility," "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind," "The Reader," "Steve Jobs," "Little Children," and "Finding Neverland."

11. Anthony Mackie, September 23, 1978

Mackie has acted in movies "8 Mile," "Brother to Brother," "The Hurt Locker," and the show "Altered Carbon." But he’s perhaps best well-known for his portrayal of Falcon/Sam Wilson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which includes six films and an upcoming series.

12. Halsey, September 29, 1994

Musician and “Bad At Love” singer Halsey is at the peak of her fame! A true Libra, she excels in the world of music but doesn’t betray her relatively humble beginnings, and acts as an activist and voice to the less fortunate. Her other biggest hits include “Without Me,” “Eastside,” and “You Should Be Sad.”

13. John Krasinski, October 20, 1979

His best-known role was as Jim On "The Office," but he's also starred in "Brief Interviews with Hideous Men," "Jack Ryan" and "The Hollars." He also directed, wrote, and starred in "A Quiet Place" alongside real-life wife, Emily Blunt!

14. Addison Rae, October 6, 2000

As TikTok influencer Rae tweeted in 2020, she's a "libra sun, aquarius moon, gemini rising."

15. Bella Hadid, October 9, 1996

Daughter of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum Yolanda Hadid, Bella is the younger sister of Gigi Hadid. A former equestrian, Hadid is now a model and has appeared on numerous covers for Vogue and Elle, and modeled for Dior, Bulgari, Calvin Klein, Givenchy, Versace, Fendi, and Michael Kors.

16. Dakota Johnson, October 4, 1989

Daughter of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, you probably recognize her as Anastasia Steele from the "Fifty Shades of Grey" films. While this is her most well-known role, she’s modeled since she was a preteen and had roles in "21 Jump Street," "The Five-Year Engagement," and "Black Mass."

17. Julie Andrews, October 1, 1935

Originally a Broadway actress, Andrews eventually made her movie debut in "Mary Poppins!" Her other incredible, unforgettable roles include "The Sound of Music," "The Princess Diaries," "Victor/Victoria," "The Americanization of Emily," and "Duet for One."

18. Kelly Ripa, October 2, 1970

Ripa got her start on the soap opera "All My Children," but most notably has co-hosted "Live!" since 2001, which she now hosts alongside her husband Mark Consuelos. Ripa also starred in "Hope & Faith," but has also appeared on shows like "Broad City," "Ugly Betty," "Damages," "30 Rock," "Riverdale," and "Nightcap."

19. Cardi B, October 11, 1992

While she initially appeared on "Love & Hip Hop: New York," she had her breakthrough in 2017 with “Bodak Yellow.” Since then, she’s made us laugh with her hilarious persona and songs, including “WAP,” “I Like It,” “Please Me,” and “Money.”

20. Nick Cannon, October 8, 1980

This actor, rapper, producer, former husband of Mariah Carey and father of 12 began his career as a teenager on "All That." Eventually, he went on to star in and host "Wild ‘n Out," "America’s Got Talent," "Drumline," "Love Don’t Cost a Thing," "The Masked Singer," and "The Nick Cannon Show."

21. Zach Galifianakis, October 1, 1969

When he’s not making us cry from laughter after watching "Between Two Ferns," Galifianakis is making us laugh on the big screen. His credits include "The Hangover" films, "Baskets," "Puss in Boots," "The Campaign," "Birdman," "The Lego Batman Movie," and "Masterminds."

22. Barbara Walters, September 25, 1929

With a career spanning over 60 years, Barbara Walters has given some of the most memorable interviews with celebrities, including Vladimir Putin, Fred Astaire, Fidel Castro, John Wayne, Whoopi Goldberg, and Lucille Ball.

23. John Mayer, October 16, 1977

This multi-platinum recording artist has dated his fair share of gorgeous women, and has released songs like “Your Body is a Wonderland,” “Daughters,” “No Such Thing,” “Waiting on the World to Change,” and “Carry Me Away.”

24. Alicia Silverstone, October 4, 1976

Silverstone is most memorable from her role in the cult classic movie, "Clueless." But she’s also starred in "The Crush," "The Lodge," "Bad Therapy," "The Babysitter," "Braceface," "Catfight," "Cool and the Crazy," and "Hideaway."

25. Jordyn Woods, September 23, 1997

In their search for balance, Libras tend to be rather indecisive, a trait that Kylie Jenner's former best friend Woods has owned up to. "I'm so indecisive.. about pretty much everything... i think its a Libra thing," she tweeted in 2012.

26. Hugh Jackman, October 12, 1968

Best known for his ongoing “feud” with fellow actor Ryan Reynolds, Jackman portrayed Wolverine in multiple "X-Men" films from 2000 to 2018. However, he’s also starred in "The Greatest Showman," "Van Helsing," "The Prestige," and "Les Misérables," as well as a Broadway role in "The Boy from Oz."

27. Usher, October 14, 1978

There’s simply no musician like Usher, who has given us music since the 90s. You definitely remember his songs, including “U Got It Bad,” “Yeah!,” “My Boo,” “Love in this Club,” “U Remind Me,” “Burn,” and “Confessions Part II.”

28. Jimmy Carter, October 1, 1924

One of the last living past presidents, Carter was the 39th President of the United States, serving from 1977 to 1981. He famously sold his peanut farm before accepting the presidency, all to avoid any conflicts of interest.

29. Eminem, October 17, 1972

Rapper Eminem (AKA Marshall Mathers) was one of the best-selling artists of the 2000s. From his tumultuous childhood to his toxic relationship with his ex-wife Kim, it all came out in his music, including the songs “Lose Yourself,” “Stan,” “Without Me,” “Cleanin’ Out My Closet,” “Killshot,” “Mockingbird,” and “Just Lose It.”

30. Donald Glover, September 25, 1983

You may know Glover by his stage name, Childish Gambino, but Glover is a multi-talented writer, producer, actor, and rapper. He initially wrote for "30 Rock," but later starred in "Community," "Atlanta," "The Martian," "Solo: A Star Wars Story," and "The Lion King." With four studio albums, he’s won five Grammy Awards.

31. Noah Schnapp, October 3, 2004

Libras are known for their intelligence, wit and charm, which "Stranger Things" star Schnapp put on full display in his casual coming-out TikTok.

32. Zac Efron, October 18, 1987

While this heartthrob gained recognition for his role in "High School Musical," he’s since gone on to star in "Hairspray," "17 Again," "Neighbors," "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile," and "The Greatest Showman." Efron is not only famous for his acting skills but also for how he looks without a shirt on.

33. Rowan Blanchard, October 14, 2001

Perhaps most notable for her role as Cory and Topanga’s daughter on "Girl Meets World," Blanchard also appeared on "The Goldbergs," and in "A Wrinkle in Time," "Invisible Sister," "Neo Yokio," and "Snowpiercer."

34. Naomi Watts, September 28, 1968

Appearing in Australian films and movies, she gained recognition in America after starring in "Mulholland Drive" and "The Ring." She later starred in "21 Grams," "The International," "St. Vincent," "Luce," "The Impossible," "I Heart Huckabees," and "The Glass Castle."

35. Lena Headey, October 3, 1973

While Headey is well known for her role as Cersei Lannister on "Game of Thrones," she’s also starred in "The Purge," "300," "The Remains of the Day," "Pride and Prejudice and Zombies," and "Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles."

36. Snoop Dogg, October 20, 1971

Snoop Dogg is a rapper and weed-enthusiast, known for songs like “Gin and Juice,” “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” and “Nuthin’ But A G Thang.” Not only is he a rapper, but he’s best friends with Martha Stewart, and even hosted a cooking show together called "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party."

37. Bruce Springsteen, September 23, 1949

Dubbed “The Boss,” Springsteen has been rockin’ since the 1970s, and there’s no indication he’ll be stopping anytime soon! His greatest hits include “I’m On Fire,” “Streets of Philadelphia,” “Hungry Heart,” “Rosalita,” and “Glory Days.”

38. Doja Cat, October 21, 1995

Doja Cat was catapulted into the mainstream after her song “Mooo!” went viral in an attempt to make her video into a meme. Now, she’s released two studio albums, with songs like “Say So,” “Rules,” and “Freak.”

39. Candice Swanepoel, October 20, 1988

This gorgeous woman is a model known for her work with Victoria’s Secret. But she’s also appeared on the covers of Vogue, Allure, and Harper’s Bazaar, walked the runway for Michael Kors, Oscar de la Renta, and Chanel, and appeared in ads for Versace, Swaovski, Nike, and Tom Ford.

40. Will Smith, September 25, 1968

While he recently was in the press in the aftermath of his wife’s “entanglement” and slapping Chris Rock, Smith has been acting in movies and shows since the 1980s. His most memorable include "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," "The Pursuit of Happiness," "I Am Legend," "Independence Day," "Bad Boys," "Men in Black," "Hancock," and "After Earth."

41. Amber Rose, October 21, 1983

Amber Rose is not only an ex-girlfriend of Kanye West and ex-wife of Wiz Khalifa, she’s also a model and activist. She’s also appeared as herself on "Rupaul’s Drag Race," "Master of the Mix," "The Hills," "Dancing with the Stars," and "America's Next Top Model."

42. Bruno Mars, October 8, 1985

You just can’t deny the funky beats Bruno Mars puts out, all of which are perfect for any occasion. Some of his best bops include “24K Magic,” “That’s What I Like,” “Grenade,” “Finesse,” “Versace on the Floor,” and “Locked out of Heaven.”

43. Serena Williams, September 26, 1981

This former World champion is the winner of 23 Grand Slam titles in singles, mixed doubles, and doubles, the most of any active tennis players! She and her sister, Venus Williams, hold 14 Grand Slam doubles titles, and she’s currently ranked number 8 in the world.

44. Susan Sarandon, October 4, 1946

Actress Susan Surrandon is not only a talented actress with decades of roles, she’s also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. Her best known roles include "Thelma & Louise," "The Client," "Little Women," "The Lovely Bones," "Stepmom," "The Witches of Eastwick," "Speed Rader," and "The Rocky Horror Picture Show."

45. Jeff Goldblum, October 22, 1952

Quirky and eccentric, Goldblum has starred in memorable films like "Jurassic Park," "Independence Day," "Body Snatchers," "The Fly," "Thor: Ragnarok," "Grand Budapest Hotel," and "Powder."

46. Maddie Ziegler, September 30, 2002

While Ziegler appeared on "Dance Moms" at just eight years old, she’s perhaps best known for starring in multiple music videos for Sia, including “Elastic Heart,” “The Greatest,” and “Chandelier.” She’s also appeared in ads for Target, Ralph Lauren, and Fabletics.

47. Lilly Singh, September 26, 1988

Singh came into the spotlight on YouTube, with 14 million subscribers and over 3 billion views, as of September 2019! She’s also an author and filmmaker.

48. Bella Thorne, October 8, 1997

While she began as an actress on the Disney show "Shake It Up," she appeared in films like "Infamous," "The DUFF" and "Blended" before making a transition to directing adult films. She also came under fire for her OnlyFans scam which is now negatively impacting sex workers on the platform.

49. Gwen Stefani, October 3, 1969

Before launching her solo career, Gwen Stefani got her start as one-fourth of the band, No Doubt. The band put out hits like “Don’t Speak,” “Spiderwebs,” “Just A Girl,” “Hey Baby,” and “Hella Good,” while her solo songs include “Hollaback Girl,” “The Sweet Escape,” and “Wind It Up.”

50. Judge Judy Sheindlin, October 21, 1942

This list of Libra celebrities wouldn’t be complete without the embodiment of justice: Judge Judy! After 25 seasons of "Judge Judy," her new show, "Judy Justice," premiered in 2020. And before she became the most well-known television judge, she was a prosecutor in the family courts.

