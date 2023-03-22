The Bad Behavior You Can Expect From Your Kid, Based On Their Zodiac Sign

By Murphy Moroney

When it comes to how your day, week, or even month is going to play out, it's always fun to check what's in store for your zodiac sign. Despite the fact it might not be totally scientifically accurate, you can't deny there's some truth to the personality traits each sign is known for. And kids are no exception to the great astrological powers that be.

So if you have a few little ones running around, this handy guide to bad behavior based on their zodiac sign will definitely enlighten you.

Your kids' negative zodiac traits, according to astrology

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Little ones who are Aries tend to get impatient and act impulsively when things don't go their way the first time around, which means trouble may brew on the playground if little Susie doesn't want to share her newest toy. What does this mean for Mom? Be extra vigilant when it comes to your kiddo snatching things out of other people's hands.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

While Tauruses are known to be loyal, grounded people, they're also extremely stubborn and relentless arguers. You can look forward to them starting arguments with you — and winning them too. Sigh.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)​

One of the worst traits of this air sign is their ability to be cunning, so you should start thinking about growing eyes in the back of your head ASAP. Do they push their sister when you aren't looking? Figure out where you're hiding their Christmas presents and sneak a peek? Or stay up playing in their room hours after you put them to bed? The possibilities are endless...

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Brace yourself for some seriously catastrophic mood swings, especially if they go too long without a nap or food. Although the crab sign is known for its loyalty and dependability, feeling overwhelmed means a lot of ups and downs in the feelings department, and that can make a Cancer's mood totally unpredictable. We're talking about a crab, after all!

Leo (July 23 – August 22)​

You might as well throw in the towel when it comes to getting this sign to clean their room. Because they'll never do it. Ever. No matter how many times you beg. Yes, Leos are without question the most masculine sign, but they're also known to be stubborn and lazy at times. So if you see a suddenly sparkling bedroom, look in the closets and under the bed; chances are all their belongings are stuffed in some little-known crevice.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Make no mistake, kids born this time of year are perfectionists to a T — and that means they're the epitome of inflexible if any plan they laid out beforehand is foiled. You can expect a meltdown the second that play date gets canceled or a summer storm means no pool for a day — tears included.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Aloof by nature, Libra kiddos are also known to forget pretty much anything and everything, whether it be homework or their head if it wasn't attached. Expect a few panicked calls to your cell during the day begging you to drop off their forgotten lunch, flute, or show-and-tell item.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

You know that internet meme where a kid opened all the bananas on the counter to get back at his dad? Buckle up for the very same treatment. Scorpios have a vengeful side, and to make matters worse, they're also excellent planners. If you get into it with your little one, expect frogs in your shoes or worse!

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

If you have a Sagittarius on your hands, don't be surprised if you're on the receiving end of the silent treatment every now and then. This fire sign is first and foremost known for its optimism but also tends to be unemotional when forced to react in a situation they're uncomfortable in. The bottom line? They avoid conflict at all costs, even if it means ignoring you for a while.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)​

If you have a tiny Capricorn running amuck, beware of how frequently and for how long she sulks. This sign tends to be pessimistic by nature — so if things don't go her way, get ready for your fair share of carrying on and harsh words they don't necessarily mean.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

It's true that Aquarians are often really funny, but sometimes their jokes can be at others' expense since they tend to never take things personally. Make sure your witty Aquarius isn't going over the top in the sarcasm department with their siblings.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

People with this sign are super outgoing in the humdrum of the day-to-day, but if they wake up on the wrong side of the bed, be prepared! Pisces are a combo of impractical and emotionally strained, so when it comes to holding grudges, it's game, set, match for this water sign.

Murphy Moroney is a former Associate Editor for Popsugar Family.

This article was originally published at PopSugar. Reprinted with permission from the author.