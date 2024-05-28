Your Zodiac Sign's Money Personality Can Determine If You're A Saver Or Spender

There are people who are great with their money and make it a point to save where they can. But there are also people who aren’t quite financially responsible with their income, neglecting to handle money in a practical way.

For those who save money, perhaps they were taught from a young age to make good decisions, invest, or live modestly. For those who spend money, maybe they harp on the “spend until it’s gone” way of living, or perhaps it’s linked to their childhood.

But astrology can tell us many things about ourselves, including money and how we handle it. And that determines our unique money personality.

Here's each zodiac sign's money personality — and how it can determine if you're a saver or a spender

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries is unpredictable when it comes to money. They can be frugal, using coupons and looking for sales one minute, and then the next they are buying a time-share across the country. However, Aries are not greedy and having ultimate wealth isn't their goal.

Rather, Aries wants to have enough money to do the things they want to do without stress. They just need to practice patience and not make foolhardy decisions when it comes to spending. That means doing a bit of research before making a large purchase to make sure they can afford it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus is amazing at bartering for something they want. And if they can't get a discount, they'll find a way to get something extra. It doesn't matter if they're at a local market or a car dealership — they don't want to pay more than they want and will wait until they get the perfect price.

Saving money in this way is just one example of Taurus' natural stubbornness coming in handy. However, they don't have to fight over every single thing they buy; it wastes energy and sometimes it's just not worth it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini is incredibly impulsive with their spending. If they see something, they don't wait to check for better deals or rationalize their need for an item; instead, they purchase it. But they may quickly find their bank account depleting.

It's a good idea for Gemini to put themselves on a budget and track their spending. Because once they become more aware of how much money is going out, they probably won't be so free with their spending.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

When it comes to money, Cancer knows how to set financial goals for themselves, and have a good balance between spending for necessities and the occasional splurge. Cancer puts themselves on a budget and sticks to it, leaving little room for unnecessary purchases.

Their best bet to continue saving money is to listen to their gut when it comes to financial opportunities. That means doing research on the ideal times to put their money into a stock and when to take it out.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

While Leo is fairly good with their money, meaning they have no outstanding credit card debt or student loans, they do tend to overindulge with material items from time to time. If they want the latest electronic device or model car, they'll buy it for themselves, even if they have to watch their money for months afterward.

Though they don't have much of a financial cushion, Leo lives well and is able to afford the basic necessities. But instead of splurging on things they don't need, Leo might find it more suitable for their needs to purchase what they want without breaking the bank in large sums.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo is incredibly on point when it comes to making, saving, investing, and spending money. They have a nearly perfect credit score and almost no personal debt. They also don't lend money or invest in things that non-financial people recommend.

But with enough praise, Virgo will go against their better instincts. Because they are so kind, they will give a friend a loan or buy stock they haven't done research on. The next time someone comes to Virgo wanting money, they should try to think of other options that don't drain their bank account.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra is the most balanced of the zodiac signs, and can handle the lean times and the times when there's a little extra cash flow. If they need something to wear to an event but not enough money to buy something new, they'll go to a thrift store. They always have a way of finding a workaround to get what they want.

A good idea for Libra is to go to a financial advisor who can help them even out their finances. This way, there won't be times where Libra has to worry about eating cereal for dinner two weeks in a row.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Just like with most things, Scorpio is passionate when it comes to their money and, luckily, making money seems to come easily to them. They enjoy having total control over their money and it's extremely difficult for Scorpio to part with any of it.

Because of their frugality, Scorpio will often go without. But they must realize that they don't need to deprive themselves in order to have a secure financial foundation. They should try to loosen up a little and treat themselves once and a while.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius goes with the flow and doesn't tend to get involved with their own finances, which can come back to bite them. Though they are free-spirited, Sagittarius can be easygoing and still be mindful of their finances! In fact, when their finances are in a good place, they feel much freer to what they want.

Unfortunately, being overdrawn at the bank and having no financial cushion can take all the fun out of any situation. But Sagittarians tend to have no self-control when it comes to gambling, so they must take extra precautions to not throw away their savings.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn has a gift for saving money and embracing frugality, but they tend to obsess over how much they've saved over time. They are scrimping and saving constantly, forgoing buying anything they don't need, even if it's a sale item that has been marked down.

It's great that Capricorn is on top of their money and can account for it, but there are other more important things in life aside from saving money. It's not that Capricorn should become irresponsible or spend money on something foolish, but they should relax a little bit with their tendency to over-save.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

A true humanitarian, Aquarius would rather give their money to a charitable organization and have a simpler life than buy flashy and pricey items. If they tap into their creative mind, they can come up with ways to give, save, and spend on different occasions.

There's nothing wrong with Aquarius mixing things up a little bit so they can enjoy themselves. Whether it's throwing a fundraiser or earning money for your favorite charity that way, it's okay for them to hang on to some of their money for themselves and their future.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The selfless nature of a Pisces is what gets them into repeated monetary trouble.

If someone rips them off and asks for another chance, Pisces will give it to them. If someone borrows money from Pisces but never repays it, Pisces will still lend them money.

Because Pisces are so generous and forgiving, they are easily taken advantage of by others who don't appreciate their giving personality. But Pisces must put themselves first financially sometimes.Taking care of their debt should be their first priority.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and frequent contributor to YourTango. She's had articles featured in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, Bustle, Medium, Huffington Post, Business Insider, and Woman's Day, among many others.