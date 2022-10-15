Cancer Decans: The 3 Different Types Of Cancer Personalities

The twelve basic personality types outlined by the zodiac signs are just that — basic.

Obviously, everyone in the world isn’t going to fit neatly into one of just twelve categories, but astrology is far more versatile than many people realize.

The Sun sign is just a starting point. But if you don't quite feel like your zodiac sign, it may be because you're just one of its three decans.

Each zodiac sign is divided into three decans made up of 10-day periods of the zodiac month, each with its own special way of expressing the qualities of that sign.

Each decan carries the overall qualities of the sign it describes, but shows how certain qualities are emphasized in some people, while others of the same sign behave and respond very differently.

You won’t need any complicated charts to study your decan — it goes by birthdate.

Cancer decans

Cancer is a water sign ruled by the Moon.

While the traditional Cancer dates are June 22 — July 22, those dates are split into three 10-day periods to form the three different types of Cancers, or Cancer decans, influenced by the two other water signs Scorpio and Pisces.

Cancer decan 1 (June 21 – July 1)

Following so closely in Leo’s wake, decan 1 Cancers are classic Cancers.

Probably the most extroverted members of this sign, if they have an opinion, you’ll hear about it... over and over again. Logical debate may not be their strong suit, but they’ll defend their point of view to the bitter end.

When it comes to their family, they show the same stubborn loyalty. They might not be the easiest family member to get along with, but just let someone threaten their home or loved ones and watch the sparks fly.

For a Water sign, Cancer decan 1 is about as fiery as they come.

Cancer decan 2 (July 2 – July 11)

This Cancer decan is associated with Pluto and has additional influence from Scorpio. This Cancer personality has learned to support their position with wisdom and experience instead of just insistently stamping their feet.

Decan 2 Cancer is quiet and determined. Although this can come off as a bit sulky, they’re the gentlest, most approachable members of this sign.

This doesn’t mean that they’re any less willing or able to turn fierce if they have to protect their family — after all, Cancer is the Mama (or Papa) Bear of the zodiac, and their lives revolve around their home and loved ones.

Cancer decan 3 (July 12 – July 22)

Cancer’s ruling planet is the Moon, and the third decan is where the “Luna-cy” comes into play. Everything is either one extreme or the other for these Cancers, who also have Neptune and Pisces traits, with very little middle ground.

They’ll find some relief from this constant internal stress if they can spend their energy taking care of others, so if they don’t have a family, they should pursue a career or seek volunteer work that will allow them to look after others. They make excellent artists, too, and this is a good way for them to safely express the wide spectrum of their emotional life.

Trudi Mentior grew up in Great Falls, Montana, where she spent her formative years wondering just what might be beyond those vast plains, on the other side of those distant mountains. She now lives in Vancouver, Washington, with her husband, three cats, and a loudmouthed hyacinth macaw (who loves to scare the cats).