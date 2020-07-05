50 Famous Celebrities Born Under The Aries Zodiac Sign

These stars born under the Aries zodiac sign exemplify the Ram's fiery nature.

Some people are born to be in the limelight, and these famous Aries celebrities — born between the dates of March 21 and April 19 — were astrologically destined for fame and fortune.

Eminent Aries personalities, known in astrology by the symbol of the Ram, possess star-powered personality traits that others can't help but admire from near and far.

Ambitious and pioneering fire signs, Aries are the first sign of the zodiac, so their nature is representative of the initial sparking of flame.

Basically, you could say that people with an Aries Su sign are both inspired and inspirational.

Aries are known for being fiery, hot-headed and passionate. They exude an expressive energy that makes them hard to keep up with at times. People born with an Aries horoscope are known for their ambition and powerful drives to succeed.

Aries celebrities are masters of "I am." Their charisma and drive help them stand out from the crowd, allowing them to etch an indelible path to stardom.

Ruled by the planet Mars, named for the Roman god of war. Aries are highly competitive hard workers that love being connected to people that share a strong work ethic.

The 50 stars listed below have made their marks in realms of dance, television, film and music, rising to the top through sheer dedication and often unparalleled talent.

Read on to learn about these famous Aries, including their birthdays, moon signs, memorable quotes, and what each is best known for accomplishing.

Here's our list of the top 50 famous Aries celebrities and eminent personalities.

1. Matthew Broderick

Birthday: March 21, 1962

Sun sign: Aries

Moon sign: Libra

Memorable quote: "I just want the money and the fame and the adoration, and I don't want any of the other stuff."

Matthew Broderick is an actor known for his roles in "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," the voice of the adult Simba in Disney's "The Lion King," and Leo Bloom in both the Broadway musical "The Producers" and its 2005 film adaptation

2. Reese Witherspoon

Birthday: March 22, 1975

Sun sign: Aries

Moon sign: Sagittarius

Memorable quote: "Everybody needs love. Everyone deserves it."

Reese Witherspoon is an actor known for her roles in "Legally Blonde," "Sweet Home Alabama," and "Cruel Intentions."

3. Michelle Monaghan

Birthday: March 23, 1976

Sun sign: Aries

Moon sign: Capricorn

Memorable quote: "We're all flawed people at the end of the day; I don't know any perfect people."

Michelle Monaghan is an actor known for her roles in "Kiss Kiss Bang Bang," "Gone Baby Gone," "Pixels" and "Constantine."

4. Jessica Chastain

Birthday: March 24, 1977

Sun sign: Aries

Moon sign: Taurus

Memorable quote: "The power of 'no' means you're educating people in how to treat you."

Jessica Chastain is an actor and producer known for her roles in "Zero Dark Thirty," "Crimson Peak," "The Help," "Interstellar," and "The Martian."

5. Jim Parsons

Birthday: March 24, 1973

Sun sign: Aries

Moon sign: Sagittarius

Memorable quote: "If I ever wrote a script myself, it would be strongly emotional material."

Jim Parsons is an actor known for playing Sheldon Cooper on celebrated TV series, "The Big Bang Theory,"

6. Elton John

Birthday: March 25, 1947

Sun sign: Aries

Moon sign: Taurus

Memorable quote: "“The great thing about rock and roll is that someone like me can be a star.”

Elton John is an English singer, songwriter, pianist, and composer who has recorded more than 30 albums and sold more than 300 million records, making him one of the best-selling recording artists in history.

7. Big Sean

Birthday: March 25, 1988

Sun sign: Aries

Moon sign: Cancer

Memorable quote: “I want to change the world. I want to be a part of culture. I want to help teach.”

Big Sean (given name: Sean Michael Leonard Anderson) is a rapper, singer, and songwriter best known for his songs "I Don't F* With You," "I Know," and "Mercy."

8. Sarah Jessica Parker

Birthday: March 25, 1965

Sun sign: Aries

Moon sign: Capricorn

Memorable quote: "When real people fall down in life, they get right back up and keep walking."

Sarah Jessica Parker is an actor best known for her work as Carrie Bradshaw in "Sex And The City."

9. Leslie Mann

Birthday: March 26, 1972

Sun sign: Aries

Moon sign: Capricorn

Memorable quote: "Perfect people are the scariest people to me."

Leslie Mann is an actor known for her roles in "The Cable Guy," "George of the Jungle," "Big Daddy," "The 40-Year-Old Virgin," "Knocked Up," "17 Again," "Funny People," "This Is 40," and "Blockers."

10. Keira Knightly

Birthday: March 26, 1985

Sun sign: Aries

Moon sign: Taurus

Memorable quote: "I don't think that you can fake warmth. You can fake lust, jealousy, anger; those are all quite easy. But actual, genuine warmth? I don't think you can fake it."

Keira Knightley is an English actor known for her roles in "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl," "Love Actually" and "Pride and Prejudice."

11. Steven Tyler

Birthday: March 26, 1948

Sun sign: Aries

Moon sign: Scorpio

Memorable quote: "You have no idea how expensive it is to look this cheap."

Steven Tyler is a singer, songwriter, musician, and actor best known as the lead singer of the band Aerosmith and a judge on "American Idol."

12. Mariah Carey

Birthday: March 27, 1970

Sun sign: Aries

Moon sign: Scorpio

Memorable quote: "There is a light at the end of the tunnel ... hopefully it's not a freight train."

Mariah Carey is a singer, songwriter, producer and actress known for her five-octave vocal range, melismatic singing style, and signature use of the whistle register — the highest register of the human singing voice.

13. Nathan Fillion

Birthday: March 27, 1971

Sun sign: Aries

Moon sign: Aries

Memorable quote: "I like to say there are certain things you can't take back: One of them is 'I love you,' and one of them is bullets."

Nathan Fillion is a Canadian-American actor known for his roles in "Castle," "Firefly," and "Buffy The Vampire Slayer."

14. Lady Gaga

Birthday: March 28, 1986

Sun sign: Aries

Moon sign: Scorpio

Memorable quote: "If you don't have any shadows, you're not in the light."

Born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, Lady Gaga, is a singer, songwriter, record producer, and actress best known for her constantly evolving, entirely unique style, her lead role in the 2018 remake of "A Star Is Born," and her songs "Poker Face," "Born This Way," and too many more too name.

15. Reba McEntire

Birthday: March 28, 1955

Sun sign: Aries

Moon sign: Gemini

Memorable quote: "To succeed in life, you need three things: a wishbone, a backbone and a funnybone."

Reba McEntire is a singer, songwriter, actress and producer best known for her songs "Fancy," "Does He Love You," and "The Night The Lights Went Out In Georgia."

16. Lucy Lawless

Birthday: March 29, 1968

Sun sign: Aries

Moon sign: Aries

Memorable quote: "My plan is to shock people with what I can do because I've got a few sides to me that I've never used on screen."

Lucy Lawless is a New Zealand-born actor best known for her starring role in "Zena: Warrior Princess."

17. Celine Dion

Birthday: March 30, 1968

Sun sign: Aries

Moon sign: Aries

Memorable quote: "I've never been cool, and I don't care."

Celine Dion is a French-Canadian singer renowned for her powerful vocals. As one of the best-selling artists of all time, she is arguable best known for her songs "Because You Loved Me," "It's All Coming Back To Me Now," and "My Heart Will Go On" from the 1997 film, "Titanic."

18. Ewan McGregor

Birthday: March 31, 1971

Sun sign: Aries

Moon sign: Gemini

Memorable quote: "I never imagined it wouldn't work out for me. I had that absolute certainty in myself that has seen me through, I think, and my parents were absolutely behind me all the way."

Ewan McGregor Is a Scottish actor known for his roles in "Moulin Rouge," "Trainspotting," and the Star Wars prequels.

19. David Oyelowo

Birthday: April 1, 1976

Sun sign: Aries

Moon sign: Aries-Taurus cusp

Memorable quote: "We can't afford to deny our past in a bid to be empowered. But what we can do is contextualize the past."

David Oyetokunbo Oyelowo OBE is an English–American actor and producer best known to date for his portrayal of Martin Luther King Jr. in "Selma."

20. Sam Huntington

Birthday: April 1, 1982

Sun sign: Aries

Moon sign: Cancer

Memorable quote: "I always learn something from every actor I've ever worked with. I always pick something from them."

Sam Huntington is an actor known for his work on "Being Human, "where he plays werewolf Josh Levison.

21. Eddie Murphy

Birthday: April 3, 1961

Sun sign: Aries

Moon sign: Scorpio

Memorable quote: “Anything you have to acquire a taste for was not meant to be eaten.”

Eddie Murphy is an actor, comedian and singer best known for his work on Saturday Night Live and his roles in "Beverly Hills Cop," "Coming To America," and "Shrek."

22. Robert Downey, Jr.

Birthday: April 4, 1965

Sun sign: Aries

Moon sign: Taurus

Memorable quote: "I've noticed that worrying is like praying for what you don't want to happen."

Robert Downey Jr is an actor known for his role as Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, in the Iron Man movies, as well as for "Tropic Thunder," "The Pick-Up Artist," and "Sherlock Holmes."

23. Pharrell Williams

Birthday: April 5, 1973

Sun sign: Aries

Moon sign: Taurus

Memorable quote: “I just do what I do. There's nothing to be admired or revered in it.”

Pharrell Williams is a singer, rapper, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer best known for the songs "Happy," "Blurred Lines," and "Freedom."

24. Paul Rudd

Birthday: April 6, 1969

Sun sign: Aries

Moon sign: Sagittarius

Memorable quote: "Anybody that's going on a road trip and doesn't really want to get into a myriad of snacks is probably no one you want to get in the car with."

Paul Rudd is an actor, comedian, and filmmaker known for his roles in "Ant-Man," "Clueless," and "Living With Yourself."

25. Zach Braff

Birthday: April 6, 1975

Sun sign: Aries

Moon sign: Aquarius

Memorable quote: "I am really driven, but my drive doesn't effect the conversations I have in my head about life, and my worries and fears and insecurities."

Zach Braff is an actor director, screenwriter and producer best known for his role as J.D. on "Scrubs."

26. Russell Crowe

Birthday: April 7, 1964

Sun sign: Aries

Moon sign: Aquarius

Memorable quote: "People accuse me of being arrogant all the time. I'm not arrogant, I'm focused."

Russell Crowe is an actor, film producer and musician best known for his roles in "Gladiator," "A Beautiful Mind," and "Cinderella Man."

27. Jackie Chan

Birthday: April 7, 1954

Sun sign: Aries

Moon sign: Gemini

Memorable quote: "Do not let circumstances control you. You change your circumstances."

Jackie Chan is a martial artist, actor, stuntman, film director, action choreographer, screenwriter, producer, and singer from Hong Kong who is best known for his roles in "Kung Fu Panda,""Rush Hour," and the 2010 remake of "The Karate Kid."

28. Skai Jackson

Birthday: April 8, 2002

Sun sign: Aries

Moon sign: Pisces

Memorable quote: "As I’ve gotten older, I’ve started to find my voice."

Skai Jackson is an actor, YouTuber, and author known for her work in "Jesse," "Bunk'd," "Marvel Rising," and "DreamWorks Dragons: Rescue Riders."

29. Robin Wright

Birthday: April 8, 1966

Sun sign: Aries

Moon sign: Sagittarius

Memorable quote: "I just love getting dirty."

Robin Wright is an actor known for her roles in "The Princess Bride," "House of Cards," "Wonder Woman," and "Forrest Gump."

30. Taylor Kitsch

Birthday: April 8, 1981

Sun sign: Aries

Moon sign: Aries

Memorable quote: "I'm an all-or-nothing person."

Taylor Kitsch is a Canadian actor known for his roles in "Friday Night Lights," "X-Men Origins: Wolverine," "John Carter," and "The Covenant."

31. Dennis Quaid

Birthday: April 9, 1954

Sun sign: Aries

Moon sign: Cancer

Memorable quote: "I have a resistance to change in things that I feel comfortable with and that I'm used to."

Dennis Quaid is an actor known for his roles in "The Parent Trap," "The Big Easy," and "Great Balls of Fire."

32. Kristen Stewart

Birthday: April 9, 1990

Sun sign: Aries

Moon sign: Libra

Memorable quote: "I think romance is anything honest. As long as it's honest, it's so disarming."

Kristen Stewart is an actor known for playing Bella in "The Twilight Saga" series, as well as for playing the lead role in "Snow White And the Huntsman."

33. Elle Fanning

Birthday: April 9, 1998

Sun sign: Aries

Moon sign: Virgo

Memorable quote: "I'm pretty good with not being afraid to just go up to people and introduce myself."

Elle Fanning is an actor known for her roles in "Maleficent," "Mary Shelley" and "We Bought A Zoo."

34. Mandy Moore

Birthday: April 10, 1984

Sun sign: Aries

Moon sign: Leo

Memorable quote: "Hope is the most exciting thing there is in life."

Mandy Moore is a singer, songwriter and actress known for her work in "This Is Us," "A Walk to Remember," and "Tangled."

35. Charlie Hunnam

Birthday: April 10, 1980

Sun sign: Aries

Moon sign: Aquarius

Memorable quote: "I'm pretty mercurial and a very difficult, long-winded decision-maker at the best of times."

Charlie Hunnam is an English actor known for his work in "Queer as Folk," "Sons Of Anarchy," "Pacific Rim," and "Papillon."

36. Saoirse Ronan

Birthday: April 12, 1994

Sun sign: Aries

Moon sign: Taurus

Memorable quote: "It's too distracting to read about yourself. You want to be perfect and you want everyone to love you, and that's never going to happen."

Saoirse Ronan is an actor known for her work In "Lady Bird," "Little Women," "Atonement," and "Mary Queen of Scots."

37. Shannen Doherty

Birthday: April 12, 1971

Sun sign: Aries

Moon sign: Scorpio

Memorable quote: "Have you ever felt like a phone call that's been disconnected?"

Shannen Doherty is an actor, producer and director known for her work In "Beverly Hills 90210," "Charmed," and "Heathers."

38. Ed O’Neill

Birthday: April 12, 1946

Sun sign: Aries

Moon sign: Virgo

Memorable quote: "My goal was never to win awards. Mine was let me get to a place where I don't have to work. I don't have to do anything I don't want to."

Ed O’Neill is an actor best known for his work In "Married... With Children" and "Modern Family."

39. Abigail Breslin

Birthday: April 14, 1996

Sun sign: Aries

Moon sign: Pisces

Memorable quote: "People say, like, 'Are you a regular person?' Well, I'm not a robot, if that's what you're asking, I really am a person."

Abigail Breslin is an actor and singer best known for her work in "Little Miss Sunshine," "Signs," and "My Sister's Keeper."

40. Sarah Michelle Gellar

Birthday: April 14, 1977

Sun sign: Aries

Moon sign: Pisces

Memorable quote: "I think it's a mistake if people just fall in love and think that that's the only thing you need to keep you happy. There's a lot more to being with someone than just love."

Sarah Michelle Gellar is an actor known for her roles in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Scooby-Doo," and "Cruel Intentions."

41. Emma Watson

Birthday: April 15, 1990

Sun sign: Aries

Moon sign: Sagittarius

Memorable quote: “I don’t want other people to decide who I am, I want to decide that for myself.”

Emma Watson is an English actor best known for her role as Hermine Granger in the Harry Potter movie series, as well as for her work in "The Perks Of Being A Wallflower," "Little Women," and "Beauty and the Beast."

42. Emma Thompson

Birthday: April 15, 1959

Sun sign: Aries

Moon sign: Cancer

Memorable quote: "Any problem, big or small, within a family, always seems to start with bad communication. Someone isn't listening."

Dame Emma Thompson DBE is an English actor, screenwriter, activist, author and comedian known for her work in "Nanny McPhee," "Sense and Sensibility," and "Love Actually."

43. Chance the Rapper

Birthday: April 16, 1993

Sun sign: Aries

Moon sign: Aquarius

Memorable quote: "Something I try to instill in others is to just be a good person. It’s a decision you make a million times a day. But if you just keep trying, good stuff comes to you in an ordained way."

Chance the Rapper, born Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, is a rapper, singer, songwriter, activist, and actor known for the songs "Hot Shower," "Baby Mama," and "No Problem."

44. Akon

Birthday: April 16, 1973

Sun sign: Aries

Moon sign: Libra

Memorable quote: "Everything is a blessing to me."

Akon, born Aliaume Damala Badara Akon Thiam, is a singer, songwriter, producer and actor known for his songs "Locked Up," "I Wanna Love You," and "Lonely."

45. Jennifer Garner

Birthday: April 17, 1972

Sun sign: Aries

Moon sign: Gemini

Memorable quote: "I don't have this fantasy about marriage anymore. Everyone says it takes hard work. Well, it kind of does — and I'm much more pragmatic about romance than I used to be."

Jennifer Garner is an actor and producer known for her roles in "Alias," "13 Going On 30," and "Daredevil."

46. Kourtney Kardashian

Birthday: April 18

Sun sign: Aries

Moon sign: Capricorn

Memorable quote: "I don't think normal people hate the people that they're with this much."

Kourtney Kardashian is a media personality, socialite, and model known primarily from her family's infamous reality TV series "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" on Bravo.

47. Ashley Judd

Birthday: April 19, 1968

Sun sign: Aries

Moon sign: Aquarius

Memorable quote: "I don't tolerate pressure from anyone about anything."

Ashley Judd is an actor best known for her roles in "Natural Born Killers," "Ruby in Paradise," and "Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood."

48. Kate Hudson

Birthday: April 19, 1979

Sun sign: Aries

Moon sign: Capricorn

Memorable quote: "I like when life is sort of spontaneous. I like the unexpected. I'm comfortable in that."

Kate Hudson is an actor known for her roles in "How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days," "Almost Famous," "Bride Wars," and "Kung Fu Panda 3."

49. Hayden Christensen

Birthday: April 19, 1981

Sun sign: Aries

Moon sign: Libra

Memorable quote: "A long time ago, in a country not so far away, I was eight years old, doing my best Darth Vader imitation."

Hayden Christensen is a Canadian actor best known for playing Anakin Skywalker in the Star Wars prequels.

50. Luis Miguel

Birthday: April 19, 1970

Sun sign: Aries

Moon sign: Virgo

Memorable quote: "I maintain my sanity by keeping my distance."

Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri is a Puerto Rican-born Mexican singer referred to as El Sol de México.

Amanda Ilene Sawyer is a writer and Mississippi native who is interested in science, anthropology, and spiritualism.