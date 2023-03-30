How To Keep A Capricorn Madly In Love With You

Relationships are not easy Sometimes, being with a Capricorn zodiac sign can feel nearly impossible.

Ruled by the planet Saturn, which is the grumpy old man planet of astrology, it's no wonder that the sea goat gets a reputation for being less passionate than others, and even harder to keep that passion going over the long haul.

It's hard to stay in love with someone when you have been together for many years. In fact, there's a difference between staying madly in love and loving someone, in general. You might care for a person you're in a relationship with but having your blood pump with excitement whenever their around, that's another story.

When deciding to enter a serious partnership with someone, you are agreeing to put in time and effort to understand them. Time and effort to make the relationship work. Falling in love may not be a decision, but staying in love passionately is a daily choice that's not easy to make.

Zodiac signs give us an idea of how to properly interact with others based on their personality traits. For example, earth signs such as Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn are practical and grounded beings. Knowing this helps you understand why they are so stubborn and have a hard time accepting the opinions of others who vastly differ from theirs.

Of all the earth signs, let’s take a moment to focus on Capricorn.

Capricorns are known to be serious by nature. They have high expectations of themselves and others which can make it hard for them to have relationships with other signs. If you don’t take the time out to really understand them, then you would automatically assume that a Capricorn is cold and distant. You would think that they thought they were better than everyone else, and it would have you running away from them in a heartbeat.

However, if you take the time to get a deeper look, you would know that they acknowledge their weaknesses and are willing to learn and grow.

Getting to know them might be difficult, but it will be worth it. So, if you find yourself loving a Capricorn prepare yourself for a challenging journey. They struggle with opening up and facing their emotional problems. As their partner, they will need you to create a safe space for them to share. Doing so will allow you to win them over and they will stay committed to you for as long as life will allow.

How to keep a Capricorn in love

1. Practice being patient.

Developing a strong and emotional relationship with a Capricorn can be very difficult due to their character. Capricorns aren't good at opening up to their partners and readily sharing their feelings. They need someone who understands this and who will wait the many years it might take for them to speak about their emotional problems. This will show that you are in the relationship for the long haul.

2. Follow their lead (sometimes).

This earth sign likes to be in control, and therefore need to be surrounded by people who will follow their lead. It makes them feel good to make the rules. When they have someone who can follow them without asking too many questions they love it. That is one of the ways they measure your loyalty and that they can be reassured you trust them. It is a sign that the relationship can really last.

3. Help them gain perspective.

Capricorns are extremely practical and grounded. This is normally a good thing, but it can cause them to be stiff in their way of thinking. They aren't very open when it comes to the viewpoints of others with whom they disagree. They could use your help to better understand why others think the way they do. This will only benefit them by making them even better leaders in both their help their personal and professional lives. It will make their relationships grow and they will thank you for that.

4. Start traditions.