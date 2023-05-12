Aquarius Woman Traits In Life And Love, Explained

Aquarius women are those born between January 20 and February 18. Ruled by Uranus, the planet of chance and innovation, Aquarius has a unique ability to see the world, but struggles to see things from other people’s perspectives.

This air sign is known for its spirituality and deep thinking, and as a fixed sign, fights for what it believes in and tends to stick to traditions. And despite being an air sign, Aquarius is known as the Water Bearer, which is associated with healing and is a symbol of service.

As the most unconventional zodiac sign, Aquarius is known for its outstanding personality traits and characteristics. Aquarius women, in particular, are unique, unapologetically quirky, incredibly charming, highly intelligent and revolutionaries.

Deep thinkers who are constantly re-inventing themselves, Aquarius women broaden the lives of those around them with an endless stream of new ideas to explore and experiences to try. She’s truly interesting, and if you’ve managed to win her closely-guarded heart, she’ll keep you happily captivated and forever on your toes.

Generous, bravely honest and witty as hell, she's a woman you'll both adore and deeply admire. But as alluring and fascinating as she is, the Aquarian woman is the most paradoxical female in all of astrology. ​Learning to navigate her eccentric ways is not for the faint of heart.

But for a warm-hearted, confident man who loves a challenge, she’s the ultimate dream girl.

Aquarius woman personality traits

Aquarius women are honest, curious, creative and altruistic. However, their personality is unpredictable, extreme, and mysterious, and they have a tendency to lose their cool. And though they are quick to come to the defense of the underdog and make the world a better place, there’s no denying that they struggle to understand their emotions, and have high expectations for others.

This woman is not only intelligent and constantly seeking out new information, but she sticks to her guns and will defend her beliefs to the end. Though she comes off as distant and distrusting, the Aquarius woman tends to be impartial and respects the point of view another person holds; however, she won’t willingly change her mind, because to her, she’s always right.

Aquarius women love to do their own thing, and won’t be held back by anyone. She works tirelessly to make society work for everyone, and have, it seems, an infinite amount of wisdom. They are highly social creatures and love to meet new people, but friendship for them is something that must be earned over time. Along with that, it’s difficult for them to form intimate romantic relationships because they don’t outwardly express their emotions and are somewhat afraid of what they feel inside. That doesn’t mean they aren’t compassionate, however.

Because she sees the big picture, the Aquarius woman tends to have impractical goals, which can drive people away and make them impatient with her. But for Aquarius, because they set their own path for themselves, it doesn’t bother them if they seem unrealistic; it’s a sacrifice for the greater good, after all. And despite their unwillingness to bend to reality, individuals who are honest and true about who they are is refreshing to them.

Aquarius women are incredibly smart.

This woman is known for her superior intellect. But what distinguishes an Aquarius mind is its unparalleled depth. She not only “thinks” about things, she researches them thoroughly, from every conceivable angle. It’s not enough for her to know about a topic on a surface level (Jeopardy facts alone do not impress her); the Aquarius woman is hungry to understand the deeper, interconnecting “how” and “why” of every subject that piques her interest.

She gets stuck in her head — a lot.

The downside of that keen mind of hers is that the Aquarius woman is often disconnected from herself physically. Being told that she over-thinks things or thinks too much hurts her feelings deeply — she can’t help it. Because transitioning from her brain to her body is not easy for an Aquarius woman, sensuality is something often missing from her life. As a fixed air sign, the Aquarius woman is often perceived as being cold, disconnected or emotionally closed-off. She’s not. She’s just trapped in her mind much of the time (where she feels most comfortable and powerful), and she’ll almost always need some coaxing out.

She’s sexually adventurous.

The Aquarius woman is incredibly curious, open-minded and known to embrace the unconventional. This makes her particularly fun and adventurous in the bedroom. She’s usually game for trying just about anything, as long as she always feels like it’s her choice. But the real perk of sex with an Aquarius woman? Since she inhabits her physical self so rarely, there’s an intensity and erotic innocence to her sexuality.

Aquarian women hate sappy romance.

Aquarius females are extremely practical and pride themselves on being original and genuine. As such, they appreciate sincerity over showy displays of affection. Go ahead and skip Valentine’s Day because she couldn’t care less. Forget her birthday, however, and she’ll quickly forget you. They love when you court them because they want (read: need) to feel uniquely special. If you post flowery professions of your love for her on Facebook, she’ll resent it. But she does want romance, except the practical side of her needs it to be grounded and real.

She avoids conflict at all costs.

Aquarians have an acute sense of fairness and a deep respect for others’ right to self-express. She’ll rarely champion her own opinion as being “right” before giving equal weight to your point of view, too. As such, she has zero patience for unpleasantness and is uncomfortable with confrontation. In her practical and fair mind, both are unnecessary.

She's fiercely independent.

Uranus as one of the two ruling planets of this sign (the other being Saturn) creates a fiercely independent nature in the Aquarius woman. She needs to be true to herself like the rest of us need oxygen to breathe. The second she feels unappreciated, stifled or controlled, she wants out. Yes, she knows she’s quirky. And she knows that she needs an uncommon amount of personal space. But nothing scares her more than having her freedom and autonomy taken away.

Aquarius women are constantly changing.

“Evolve or die” is a phrase that makes perfect sense to the Aquarian woman. Expanding her mind, improving the world, and growing as a person are all part of an ongoing, never-ending process for her. That said, all of this changing makes her inconsistent. She pours all of her energy and enthusiasm into one relationship or business idea only to stumble upon a new idea that sends her down a whole new path. Trying to keep up with her is often frustrating. And if you need her to remain the same woman you met 10 years ago — forget about it. Not a chance.

Aquarius Woman In Love and Relationships

This independent woman cannot be pinned down, and even when she seeks to find a compatible partner, she may have trouble forming an intimate relationship. She doesn’t want to be controlled by anyone and won’t risk losing her independence and freedom to a relationship. Still, going on a date with Aquarian women is filled with new, exciting activities, and every date with a new suitor is never the same as the last.

When she falls in love, the Aquarius woman still wants to do her own thing, not be tied down by commitment and may struggle to keep a relationship afloat. She needs a partner she can confide in, who won’t try to change her and will make her comfortable in sharing her emotions. Love, overall, should be a fun experience for her, and while many zodiac signs take this seriously, her ideal partner will understand that she’s more jovial.

In a relationship, her partner needs to understand that Aquarius isn’t emotional and won’t readily be vulnerable. She tends to rationalize her feelings, which can be frustrating to a partner who just wants transparency. But once her partner earns her trust and gets her to open up, she gives her love freely and wholeheartedly.

Aquarius woman compatibility

When it comes to Aquarius compatibility, this sign works well with fellow air signs Gemini and Libra, and fire signs Aries and Sagittarius.

Gemini is social and intellectually stimulated like Aquarius; Libra enjoys trying and learning new things; Aries is quirky and adventurous; Sagittarius values freedom and independence, and is always up for a new venture.

Aquarius woman sexuality

Aquarius women spend a lot of time choosing the perfect sexual partner before acting on their interests. But one thing the Aquarius woman is not during sex is reserved. In fact, nothing will hold her back between the sheets and she unapologetically expresses herself and her desires.

Because she’s so open-minded, she’s interested in experimenting, acting out her fantasies, and throwing caution to the wind. Sex with an Aquarius woman isn’t based on emotion; rather, on intellectual stimulation. That means she isn’t the type of person to want to cuddle afterward or take her time by adding passion.

Aquarius woman's family life

Aquarius women are actually very caring and compassionate toward the ones they love most, especially their family. They tend to perform selfless acts and will do anything to ensure their loved one’s happiness.

As a mother, Aquarius women dote on their kids and make sure they grow up with imagination, a thirst for knowledge, and being their own person. Aquarius is a hands-on parent and prefers to get down and dirty with their children, whether it’s playing in puddles, doing arts and crafts, or playing with G.I. Joe dolls on the ground. She’s highly involved and loves having a family she can shape to be as unique and mysterious as she is. That said, these moms need alone time away from the kids sometimes, so they will need a partner who can share the responsibilities.

Aquarius woman's friendships

While Aquarius is highly sociable, they don’t easily trust others, so their friends tend to be from a close circle of people they have known for quite some time. Because she struggles to be vulnerable and express her emotions, only her closest friends can get her to open up in this way. Still, the Aquarius friend is generous and giving, doing whatever she needs to do to make sure her pals are taken care of. She sticks by her friends through the ups and downs of life and offers a supportive shoulder to lean on.

Aquarius woman career

Aquarius is likely to have an unconventional career, as they need to do work that will benefit others and stays true to their mission to improve the lives of others. She won’t fare well in monotonous corporate jobs at a desk; rather, she wants something out of the ordinary, something that isn’t routine and predictable.

Good career choices for Aquarius women include jobs like acting, science, healing, charity work, environmental work, research, or teacher. The perfect job for her is one that stimulates her intellectual curiosity, lets her set her own schedule, and contributes to helping others.

Famous Aquarius Women

These famous Aquarius women are independent, unique, true to themselves, and absolutely talented. And their quirkiness makes them all the more colorful.

Shakira: February 2, 1977

Elizabeth Olsen: February 16, 1989

Oprah Winfrey: January 29, 1954

Jennifer Aniston: February 11, 1969

Isla Fisher: February 3, 1976

Paris Hilton: February 17, 1981

Mariska Hargitay: January 23, 1964

Alicia Keys: January 25, 1981

Kelly Rowland: February 11, 1981

Christina Ricci: February 12, 1980

Elizabeth Banks: February 10, 1974

Megan Thee Stallion: February 15, 1995

