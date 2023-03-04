4 Best Aquarius Colors And Their Meanings

Blue is the world's favorite color, but did you know that it's only one of the perfect colors for Aquarius?

Because Aquarius is ruled by Uranus — the planet that governs rebellion, innovation, and surprising events — it makes sense that they tend to be nontraditional and nonconformist.

As an air sign, Aquarius breeze through life. They are intelligent thinkers and communicators.

Though Aquarius is an air sign, it is symbolized by the Water Bearer. This water represents the "life" that Aquarius brings to others as the humanitarian of the zodiac.

Certain colors can amplify these positive traits and make Aquarius the best they can be.

Lucky Aquarius colors

Electric blue, turquoise, white, and violet are the best colors for Aquarius.

According to Science of People, colors affect your behavior, mood, and impression on others. They even have the ability to signal action and even affect physiological reactions, like blood pressure and heart rate.

Wearing the right colors together can help you get a promotion, make a new friend, or provide a boost of energy.

Each of Aquarius' lucky colors has its own benefits that will bring out and enhance certain qualities of this zodiac sign.

Here are the four best colors for Aquarius

Photo: R, Irina Honcharyk, GloryStarDesigns, Invisual Studio and Icons8 / Canva

1. Electric blue

As Aquarius's lucky color, electric blue is their ideal power color.

Blue represents trust, loyalty, healing, sincerity, wisdom, confidence, stability, faith, health, tranquility, softness, the power of intellect, and adaptability. It also symbolizes open spaces, freedom, intuition, and the depths of consciousness.

The vibrant hue — charged with the restless energy of Uranus — brings out the vibrancy of Aquarius's personality and allows them to embrace their inner strength.

This is a great color for an Aquarius to wear to work when they need a boost of confidence or want to feel powerful. If you have a presentation or need to have a tough conversation, electric blue is the way to go.

2. Turquoise

As an air sign, Aquarius tend to breeze through life, never stopping to catch their breath.

This is where the color turquoise comes in. It is able to provide much-needed tranquility and a sense of calmness to an eccentric Aquarius.

If you are feeling stressed, wear turquoise to feel stable. The peaceful color promotes emotional balance and self-awareness.

Turquoise is also a great color to wear for meditation, yoga or spiritual contemplation.

3. White

Aquarius is one of the most intuitive zodiac signs and the power color white can accentuate this even more.

If you are having self-doubt or need reassuring energy, white is the way to go for feelings of peace and health.

It aids in mental clarity and will help you to cleanse away bad or draining energies.

White can also represent a successful beginning, so it is a great color to wear for the first day at a new job or on a first date.

4. Violet

Amethyst — a beautiful purple crystal known to relieve stress, alleviate sadness and enhance psychic abilities — is Aquarius's birthstone, making violet an ideal power color to wear.

This color has the ability to replenish Aquarius's eccentric energies. It is an excellent choice for a creative undertaking or high-energy activity.

If you are working on a creative project, wear violet to promote inspiration and innovation.

Audrey Jaber is a writer living in Boston, Massachusetts. She covers a variety of topics for YourTango, including news, entertainment and astrology.