9 Best Crystals For Aquarius Energy

Crystals make a wonderful part of your healing stone collection. They are cute and simple tools used for healing or protection, but also signature statements for any wardrobe.

Since Aquarius is known to be an eccentric nature and free spirit, it's the perfect zodiac sign to utilize crystals. Their confidence in themselves helps them make carefree decisions without overthinking and remaining true to themselves.

Aquarius energy and characteristics

An air sign, Aquarius is known for its intelligence and open mind. That said, they are also prone to overthinking and can be hard to understand. Aquarians are social butterflies. And, as great as this is, it can sometimes hinder their inner potential. Because of their free-spirited attitude, they can at times make impulsive decisions that they ultimately regret.

As a fixed sign, Aquarius tends to be quite stubborn, which can often feel contradictory to their out-of-the-box way of thinking. While they're open to new ideas, they tend to be stuck in their own ways and hard to pin down.

Crystals have a great way of helping people find this balance by giving them a sense of energy that offsets the overbearing trait. Each crystal has a specific property that can help Aquarius make the best out of its characteristics, both positive and negative.

Best crystals for Aquarius energy

The best Aquarius crystals are aquamarine, garnet, hematite, moonstone, lepidolite, red jasper, amethyst, rose quartz, and black onyx. While garnet and amethyst work to emphasize some of Aquarius' best traits, including their passion and out-of-the-box thinking, the seven other crystals mentioned can help balance out some of the traits Aquarius may sometimes struggle with.

These crystals can also be used by any zodiac sign during Aquarius season when Aquarius' energy influences us all.

1. Aquamarine

Aquamarine has an important property for this sign. The Aquarius' free spirit and fun-loving attitude can cause others to misunderstand them which causes a rift between them and others. When they encounter issues with others, they might feel the urge to get even or take our anger out on them. This can cause many barriers to meeting new people and giving others a certain perception of you.

What's special about the spiritual Aquamarine crystal is that it helps Aquarius get back in touch with their inner empathy and compassion. Empathy allows us to see past silly altercations and not to take everything others do to heart. This can help Aquarius gain a sense of perspective and not allow misunderstandings to escalate.

2. Garnet

Aquarians are naturally big dreamers. They have high expectations for themselves in the future. In order to turn these dreams into reality, they must put the work in every day. In order to achieve this, they must be diligent enough to work a little every day in order to reach these goals. There needs to be something inside that drives them day after day without giving up. The garnet, which is the birthstone for Aquarius, is special to them because it allows them to do just that by giving them a sense of passion and perseverance to reach their goal to the very end.

3. Hematite

Because of the Aquarian's carefree lifestyle, they tend to accrue a lot of regrets along the way. Aquarius is known for feeling regretful, which can cause anxiety and lead them to think of themselves negatively. The hematite crystal helps the Aquarius gain strength by helping them wash away their past and learn better habits for the future, providing a grounding effect that helps Aquarius feel safe and secure in their own thoughts and decisions.

4. Moonstone

Aquarians have a habit of becoming detached from their emotion because they are afraid of the negative feelings they have to face. It's hard to wear your heart on your sleeve when you are an Aquarius. Because of their go-getter attitude, they come across many people on a normal basis and they believe if they open up too quickly to others, they run the risk of being hurt. Moonstone helps Aquarius get back in touch with their inner emotions and eliminates their fear of addressing their feelings. It is also great for giving them a sense of emotional balance.

5. Lepidolite

Aquarius has many repressed feelings which can cause stress, fear, and anxiety. On the outside, Aquarius might appear very carefree and laid back. Although this is true, fear and uncertainty have a way of eating the Aquarius alive inside. They consistently second-guess their choices and, because of their fixed sign energy, are uncomfortable with the idea that one day their life could change drastically. The truth is, change is inevitable and the only way to relieve it is by improving their mentality by finding balance.

The crystal Lepidolite helps them eliminate stress and the negative energy they might be feeling deep down inside. It eradicates the feeling of uncertainty which can help an Aquarius gain their main focus back. Once they are able to do this, they will have a clear mind that can help them make better decisions. This can allow them to plan for the future and know what to expect ahead.

6. Red Jasper

Aquarius is one of, if not the, most rebellious zodiac signs, determined to carve out their own path in life and make sweeping changes in the life of others. That said, when their ambitions get a little too out of control and leave Aquarius without a place to land, red jasper can provide the grounding energy Aquarius needs to bring themselves back to earth. Associated with the root chakra, red jasper can help provide Aquarius with stability.

7. Amethyst

The air sign energy that Aquarius embodies makes them deep thinkers. They're known for thinking outside of the box. Amethyst, with its ability to open the third eye chakra, can emphasize Aquarius' mental clarity and ability to see things in a new way. The purple stone is also associated with the crown chakra, allowing spiritual Aquarius to better explore their spirituality.

8. Rose quartz

Rose quartz is associated with the heart chakra. One of the most powerful healing crystals, it's known for its ability to ward of negativity surrounding relationships, allowing the space for deep connection and unconditional love to thrive. This is helpful for Aquarius who is known for being rather emotionally detached.

9. Black onyx

Black onyx is known for its ability to heal emotional wounds. Aquarius, who has trouble connecting on a deeper level with others, can use black onyx when they're feeling detached from their emotions.

