5 Sexy Traits Of An Aquarius Woman That Men Can't Resist

Aquarius women are the most irresistible and unexpected of all zodiac signs.

Irresistible doesn’t even begin to cover what it’s like to spend a night with an Aquarius woman in bed. Not only is sex with her unforgettable and incredibly hot, but it is also full of surprises.

As an Aquarius, I know that my sexual preferences can sometimes be a little out of the ordinary, but I also know that is what makes me undeniably sexy.

We aren't afraid to go where others are too shy to go or be the first to try something new. In fact, we love the idea of being innovators when it comes to sex.

Aquarius women, born between the dates of January 20 - February 18, are known for having a ton of confidence.

That's why it isn’t necessary for you to let us know you find sex with us to be so mind blowing — but it doesn’t hurt to bring on the compliments.

Plus, we find it seriously sexy when you can’t stop thinking about us for hours on end, as it perfectly feeds our big egos.

Aquarius women know that communication is the best way to keep sex amazing for everyone involved, which is why they insist on telling you what they want, having you explain what you want, and trying pretty much any new ideas you both think sound fun.

That said, once the logistics are out of the way, prepare for an amazing experience with an Aquarius woman because there is no one like her in bed (trust me!).

Here are five sexy traits an Aquarius woman is bound to possess — and that men cannot resist.

1. Creativity: she love trying new moves.

Sex with an Aquarius woman is never boring. She is always up for trying something new and will often want to practice what she has learned with you. She doesn’t mind being with partners who aren’t experienced, but she does appreciate it if you stay open-minded.

The best part about sex with an Aquarius woman isn’t just that it’s always exciting, but it is also that she has a sense of humor in bed, too.

Even if that tutorial didn’t help the two of you master that new position at all, she isn’t afraid to laugh about it, making her good attitude about the whole thing that much sexier.

2. Inspiring: she gets you out of your comfort zone.

If she isn’t afraid to try something different, she expects her partner to feel the same way. The Aquarius woman believes that her sex life can only get better if she continually broadens her horizons.

Having someone who shares this mindset only makes her that much more enthusiastic about it.

Being an Aquarius, you know she loves to try the things that others would be wary about, but she also likes to make sure her partner is into it, too. If you have any fantasies or kinks that you’ve been dying to try, an Aquarian is your girl to do it with. She isn’t shy about sharing her own fantasies with you, so you shouldn’t be shy, either.

3. Daring: she isn't afraid to get you hot in public

Whether she just wants to tease you or she wants it right here, right now, an Aquarius woman can be somewhat of an exhibitionist.

The thrill of possibly getting caught mixed with the exhilaration of doing it somewhere other than in the bedroom can really turn her on (and get you in the mood, too).

If you’re ready to try something totally new and get in touch with your exhibitionist side, plan something sexy and sneaky with her in advanced. That way, you don’t run the risk of getting caught before you even get started. As long as you have a game plan, leave it up to her to pick the time and the place.

4. Attentive: she listens to your body language.

An Aquarius woman knows how to please her partner because she is always looking for signs that tell her he is having a good time.

Whether that is through words or body language, she will either adjust her moves to keep you happy or just ask you if you like what she’s doing.

She appreciates communication during sex, but even though she tries to be intuitive without speaking, she can’t guess what you’re thinking. If there is something you want from her in bed, don’t be afraid to tell her what you like and what you don’t. That way, the night is better spent having fun, not ending up being disappointing.

5. Assertive: she tells you exactly what she wants.

Just because an Aquarius woman spends all night pleasing you doesn’t mean she isn’t looking forward to the same kind of attention from you. Sex with an Aquarian is all about give and take, but if you don’t get the hint, she will definitely remind you. She loves taking the lead in the bedroom, as well as being submissive.

An Aquarius women can sometimes be bossy in bed, but that just adds to her sex appeal. She will tell you what she likes, and when she wants something specific from you, she will definitely let you know.

You love her dominant behavior, and it’s obvious, which is why you always come back to her for more.

Emily Ratay is a full-time writer living in Pittsburgh who's passionate about the environment, feminism, and astrology.