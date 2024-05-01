Chinese Zodiac Sign Luckiest Day Of The Month For May 2024

We are back with every Chinese zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month for May 2024! This month's energy is all about shining your light regardless of who believes in you and who doesn't. You will find your way when you do this. Here are everyone's lucky messages for the month.

This month's I Ching hexagram of luck is Water over Wind (#48), changing to Wind over Mountain (#53). This hexagram reminds us that the universe is more abundant than we realize. So explore and expand yourself! You will discover what you seek if you are willing to don the coat of the pioneer and let your human spirit shine through it all.

Let's remember to maintain a steady pace as we move. Luck has a weird tendency to be quicksilver. So those who are not fully tuned in with themselves and their environment tend to miss these quicksilver moments, while those who are grounded and strong know how to act and utilize luck for their growth. Now, let's focus on every Chinese zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month for May 2024.

Each Chinese zodiac signs luckiest day of the month this May:

Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Luckiest Day: May 1

Rat, your luck in May 2024 is all about being observant so you don't miss the signs and synchronicities around you. Noting them down can help you remember them later and give your subconscious time to join the dots and unveil the puzzle. That's how you will find the path of good luck and avoid interactions and engagements that will do you no good.

Birds will also be lucky for you this month, especially if you have a bird animal totem already. Working with owl feathers is also indicated here.

Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Luckiest Day: May 19

Ox, your luck in May 2024 is all about putting two and two together and making sure you don't say five. That's a metaphorical way of saying you must trust your gut above all else and not brush off the red flags you observe. If you can do this successfully, you will find yourself outshining and outsmarting the folks around you who may not have your best interest at heart.

If you feel called to, wear more yellow this month. Silk fabric will also bring you luck and prosperity. Combine the two and carry a yellow silk scarf or handkerchief for luck!

Tiger

(1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Luckiest Day: May 22

Tiger, peer pressure will be your downfall in May 2024. So make sure you dig deep and look at multiple facets of the story before you conclude, especially if someone wants you to take sides between them and someone else. You will find your luck on the path of self-reflection and contemplation.

If you feel called to, wear the color blue this month for luck. Cloud motifs and sky blue will also bring you peace and prosperity.

Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Luckiest Day: May 27

Rabbit, your tender heart is your greatest gift and will be the reason behind your luck in May 2024. So guard it well lest energy vampires prey upon it. You will find good fortune when you set healthy boundaries, follow the call of your soul, and choose what's right from your unique perspective.

You are also encouraged to journal your feelings this month to help you discover the treasures within your subconscious. This is especially true for artists and creatives.

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

Luckiest Day: May 23

Dragon, you will either find your luck within yourself in May 2024 or find it in the most surprising manner possible while living life normally. The former is a stronger possibility for those of you who are strong intuitives or have psychic gifts. The latter is highlighted for people performing on stage or having public-facing jobs.

If you feel called to, wear more yellow this month to help you boost your luck and invite positivity to your doorstep. Yellow flowers will bring you peace and good luck, too!

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Luckiest Day: May 27

Snake, you need to end an old cycle and allow new energy to flow into your life. The old is blocking your good luck from fruiting and flowering. If you feel called to, do an energy cleanse followed by a cord-cutting ritual to help you free yourself from unnecessary burdens and toxic influences.

You will also find luck when you work with the color red this month and with snake motifs. For the latter, choose a snake species whose personality you resonate with.

Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Luckiest Day: May 29

Horse, your luck in May 2024 ties in with two other Chinese zodiac signs — Snake and Rabbit. If you are part of a team with such individuals, you will discover luck when you work well together. This also means you must not ignore red flags that can destabilize your team spirit.

If you feel called to, do an energy cleanse to attract more positive energy and remove stagnancy from your life. The colors yellow and green will also be beneficial for you at this time.

Goat

(1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Luckiest Day: May 15

Goat, your luck in May 2024 is all about listening carefully and staying observant so you can act when necessary. That means don't be impatient! Allow the cosmic forces to arrange things for you behind the scenes. Then, act when your gut says to. Just make sure that you are confident when you do move ahead!

You are also encouraged to work with ancestral flowers and fruits this month. This will be unique to each of you. Ask your grandparents and elders about flowers and fruits that are significant to your family in one way or another.

Monkey

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Luckiest Day: May 15

Monkey, don't give in until you have explored every avenue available to you and those that are in the realm of possibility. That's where you will find your luck in May 2024. It's time to challenge yourself and grow past your limitations. You will be surprised by how strong you truly are, thus changing your concept of yourself.

If you feel called to, work with the spirit of air this month for more luck. You can also express your gratitude to this force by standing peacefully in a windy spot and closing your eyes to connect with it better. Your soul will guide you about what you must do next.

Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Luckiest Day: May 17

Rooster, your luck in May 2024 is all about staring at the dragon or tiger (not necessarily a Dragon or Tiger zodiac sign) and not allowing them to cow you. This is a metaphorical description of authority figures who either misuse their power or don't believe in the concept of democracy or free will. Something truly extraordinary will come out of this space of distilled courage.

You are also encouraged to wear more purple this month to tune into your spiritual side. However, it will work better for you if you keep the purple article small and hidden or understated.

Dog

(1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Luckiest Day: May 18

Dog, your luck in May 2024 is all about being critical of what you consume, use, and interact with. This applies to your relationships with people, especially acquaintances, but more so to the non-living things you interact with, be it the clothes you wear, the gadgets you use, the food you use, and more.

If you feel called to, wear more green this month to boost your luck. You will always find an overlap between your love life and the path of luck this month.

Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Luckiest Day: May 20

Pig, your luck in May 2024 is all about being true to yourself and not undermining your creative vision. This is especially true for those in the entertainment industry and those who work with actors and directors. You will find your fortune when you adhere to your creative vision, even if it does not appeal to a certain group of individuals.

If you feel called to, keep a golden laughing Buddha statue in your home to bring you luck and prosperity. Just make sure it does not gather dust or become forgotten, as that will negatively impact your luck.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.