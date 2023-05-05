10 Best Crystals For Bringing Good Luck & Prosperity Into Your Life

Healing with crystals can remove negative energy from your body, leaving good energy for you to nurture and grow. A powerful crystal’s healing energy can help at attracting love, good luck, and success, and bringing good fortune.

The healing properties of crystals are used to attract abundance, and many people who use them in that capacity have a particular one they believe to be their "lucky stone." Some women even wear crystals throughout their pregnancies for protection.

These powerful stones take the energy already in the air and "clean" it, leaving only the good. They capture all the bad vibes and trap them, so crystals do need to be cleansed and charged regularly to ensure they are working as well as they can.

How To Use Crystals For Luck

We already know that crystals have the ability to absorb the negativity around you, trap it, and leave you with positive energy. There are several ways you can put them to use and attract good luck. You can try crystal healing alone or consult an expert who can tell you exactly what to do.

With that said, there are several ways to use crystals for luck and the method you choose should be one that you are most comfortable with:

Leave them in your pocket.

Place them around your home.

Wear them on your body, closest to the corresponding chakra.

Hold it in your hand during meditation or yoga.

Lay them on your altar.

Bathe or wash your face with them.

Create a crystal grid.

Make jewelry out of them and wear it.

10 Best Crystals For Luck

1. Rose Quartz

Rose quartz, known as "the love stone," opens the heart chakra and is a pink form of quartz. It has a hexagonal crystal system and is a mineral that might also be referred to as Hyaline Quartz. It has been around since around 7000 BC and has passed from one civilization to the next.

Best used for: compassion, forgiveness, universal love, manifesting romance, and self-love

How to use rose quartz for good luck: Since it is connected to your heart chakra, rose quartz is best used for good luck by wearing it on a necklace so it dangles near your chest, keeping you open and accepting of love.

2. Tiger’s Eye

Tiger’s eye is a translucent brown or bronze-colored stone whose appearance is so striking, you can’t help but stare. It looks like the fur of a tiger with gold, black, and dark brown streaks of color running through it.

Found in South Africa and Western Australia, it forms when silica seeps into rocks, creating a shimmery look.

Best used for: self-awareness, inspiration, support, and perseverance

How to use tiger's eye for good luck: Like rose quartz, place tiger’s eye on your person as you move around throughout the day, or keep in places where you might need more inspiration to overcome an obstacle.

3. Green Aventurine

Green aventurine can be anywhere from light to dark and has mineral flecks embedded within that give it a beautiful look. Though it can be red, blue, peach, yellow, or gold, the green specifically cultivates good luck.

Best used for: spiritual growth, inner peace, creativity, and motivation

How to use green aventurine for good luck: Meditate using green aventurine due to its calming and relaxing properties. If you have discomfort in your body, place it in those areas to promote healing.

4. Citrine

Citrine is found all over the world in places like the United States, Madagascar, France, Spain, and Brazil. It develops in volcanic rocks as geodes and ranges in color from a pale yellow to a very deep amber shade.

Best used for: positive energy, self-confidence, creativity, and protection

How to use citrine for good luck: Citrine is usually worn in jewelry like bracelets, necklaces and earrings. An alternative is to keep it on you throughout the day or put it around your home or office to keep negative influences away.

Photo: A Stockphoto / Getty Images, ArtStudio Images, baddesigner, pasiphae, Vital Intent, Art and Funny via Canva

5. Jade

Jade is one of the most revered stones around, with nephrite being the most common type, The precious stone is usually green but can also be white, yellow, black, or purple.

Jade is translucent and has a smooth surface. It attracts wealth, which is why you will find symbolism in every casino you happen to enter.

Best used for: abundance, good fortune, purity, harmony, wisdom, and longevity

How to use jade for good luck: Wear jade on your body as jewelry or loose stones in your pocket. If you do, you will attract prosperity everywhere you go.

6. Clear Quartz

Clear quartz is glass-like in appearance and, depending on the level of impurities in it during formation, can have shades of pink, gray, or white. It forms in the Earth’s crust and is a form of silicon dioxide found in places like Madagascar, Brazil, and the United States.

Best used for: intention, success, mental clarity, and awareness

How to use clear quartz for good luck: If you’re looking to create success and luck in your professional life, leave it around your workspace. Put clear quartz in close proximity with other crystals to amplify their powers.

7. Pyrite

Pyrite is called "fool’s gold" because it resembles the precious metal so closely. It is metallic in appearance and can be brassy yellow or dark shades of gold. You can find it all over the world in locations like Peru, Spain, and Russia.

Best used for: good luck, confidence, wealth, memory retention, and manifesting

How to use pyrite for good luck: Carry pyrite with you or wear it as jewelry to help attract abundance, success, and self-assurance in your business ventures.

8. Green Moss Agate

This green crystal has beautiful patterns that look like moss weaved through it. Primarily found in India, it is formed when particles of silicon dioxide are trapped in mineral deposits and eventually crystalize.

Best used for: success, new opportunities, luck, positivity, and tranquility

How to use green moss agate for good luck: Keep green moss agate anywhere that you spend a lot of time, such as your workspace or living quarters.

9. Malachite

Malachite is another green stone and is formed when copper carbonate hydroxide is present. Found in Australia, Russia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, it has swirling bands of varying green tones throughout it.

Best used for: protection, transformation, personal growth, emotional healing, and abundance

How to use malachite for good luck: Malachite is best used during meditation or energy healing work. It will help with setting intentions and manifesting them into your life.

10. Garnet

Most people think of the color red when they imagine a garnet, but the mineral group has six different species that range from the one we all know and love (red) to green. We often see the gorgeous crystal used in different cultures in amulets, talismans, or jewelry.

Best used for: good fortune, protection from harm, repelling negative energy, and inspiration

How to use garnet for good luck: Garnets can adorn your jewelry, home décor, or be placed around your house to create emotional balance during difficult times.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington. She covers lifestyle and self-help, including natural healing, manifestation, and energy.