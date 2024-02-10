The 5 Luckiest Chinese Zodiac Signs During The 2024 Lunar New Year

Let happiness be your priority as you welcome the Chinese Lunar New Year 2024. Because how can luck favor you if you don't choose happiness?

Of course, five Chinese zodiac signs stand to benefit the most this year from leaning into this wisdom — namely, Pig, Snake, Rat, Ox and Rooster — but there's something here for the rest of the zodiac signs, too.

So, if you want to get lucky this year, remember that preparation is half of luck. After all, you can't capitalize on opportunities if you don't know what they are in the first place or how to make use of them.

With this in mind, remember to hone your skills and let your intuition guide you out of your comfort zone this year into new areas of growth and transformation.

Many lucky experiences await you on these journeys. If you feel called to, let the law of attraction do your bidding and manifest your fortune!

Now, let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs that will be the luckiest in the Chinese Lunar New Year 2024.

Five Chinese zodiac signs will be the luckiest during this Lunar New Year:

1. Pig (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Seed luck

Pig, your luck in the Lunar New Year 2024 is of the "seed" kind. Anything you start this year will be blessed. The fortunate beginning will help you carry it forward even beyond 2024. Don't second-guess yourself! For some of you, this "seed" is literally referring to seed round investments for your business. So stay sharp and get them!

Your romantic life is also being highlighted here as a beneficiary of this good fortune. So don't be surprised if you suddenly meet your soulmate or become engaged to marry. In fact, all weddings will be prosperous and auspicious for you this year. If you want to amplify this good luck, dress to the nines!

2. Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Lucky plans, lucky outcomes

Snake, your luck in the Lunar New Year 2024 is strong in a unique way. It will help you make solid plans and execute them to absolute perfection. So don't second-guess yourself in the areas of life where this is a tried-and-tested strategy, like in education, career, business and more. The more you lean into your shrewd side and be unapologetic about it, the stronger your good fortune will be.

Just make sure to keep your secrets close to your chest until your plans have been executed! You may inadvertently attract bad energy otherwise. If you feel called to, wear an amethyst pendant necklace to help you stay true to your purpose and not falter.

Photo credit: TRMK | Canva Pro

3. Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Gritty luck

Rat, your luck in the Lunar New Year 2024 is tied to hard work and a never-give-up attitude. As long as you have faith in yourself and your dreams, fate will be the wind beneath your wings and help you weather all storms with grace. When the Sun peers from behind the clouds, you will realize that good luck doesn't always smile on us like a windfall. Sometimes, it blesses us with the ability to win the throne and become the dragon king (or queen).

Music is also highlighted for you as a source of good luck. So, pay attention to the random songs you come across and the lyrics you resonate with. Instrumental pieces will also have a powerful impact on you this year. So, if you notice a track positively affecting you, save it to a special playlist.

4. Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Lucky love

Ox, you will be lucky in love in the Lunar New Year 2024. Some of you will also go through a strong glow-up, making you more attractive than usual. If you are single, this is great news for you because this luck will make it unnecessary for you to wade through the dating pool. Potentials will flock right to your doorstep. If you are already in a relationship, this luck will bring you beautiful memories and surprises while you interact with your significant other throughout the year.

If you feel called to, make a memory book for your romantic journey in 2024. You can name it "Love Story 2024" or something similar. Then, be creative as you fill in the pages. You can even write your romantic hopes and dreams to manifest them into your life!

5. Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Stable luck

Rooster, your luck in the Lunar New Year 2024 has a grounded and stable quality to it. It will affect your life throughout the year in big and small ways, but mostly small. This will create a cascade effect as the months go by and will enable you to build upon your good luck and draw even more good fortune to you.

Introduce a calming ritual into your daily life this year if you feel called to. It will help you take advantage of the opportunities that luck brings your way and make you aware of the small blessings around you. You can even direct this power into green manifestation rituals that rely on plants and seeds as ingredients.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.