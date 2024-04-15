When life gives you lemons, make lemonade with it — at least, that's how the saying goes. Well, the energy this week, between April 15 - 21, 2024, is all about being resourceful, clever, and never giving up. Before we get to the weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign, let's take a look at everyone's general messages.

The I Ching hexagram this week is Water over Earth (#8). It urges us to remember all the interdependencies that exist in the world. From the farmers who grow your food to the tailors who make your clothes, the employees and workers who provide both essential and entertainment services to the scientists studying the weather and earthquakes, interdependencies exist everywhere. That's why they say what goes around comes around.

How can it not? Those who bury their heads in the sand and maintain the status quo often become its victims, while those who speak up are often the ones who bring about change. That's the message and focus of this week. Never believe you are powerless. Don't be in a rush to think you are all-powerful, either.

Now, let's focus on the weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign for April 15 - 21.

What each Chinese zodiac sign can expect from their horoscopes the week of April 15:

Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

General Overview:

Rat, the energy this week urges you to be receptive. Your manifestation powers are strong, but they will only work when you allow fate to do the heavy lifting for you and have faith that things will come through for you exactly when you need them to.

Lucky Day in Love: April 17

Your love life and career/social life are entwined this week. If you feel someone is trying to sneak between you and your partner, watch out! Trust your instincts, no matter what.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 18 & 19

Don't ignore red flags in your social circles and environment. If you convince yourself that you can handle the fake friends around you, you should also be aware that they may backstab you no matter how careful you are.

Lucky Day for Career: April 21

In your career, you are urged to be mindful but keep your judgment to yourself. If things don't look good or there are rampant injustices, now's a good time to consider removing yourself from such a situation and moving to a better environment.

Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

General Overview:

Ox, you will either end a dragging chapter in your life this week or remain where you are. The choice is yours, but cosmic forces urge you not to allow forceful people to blackmail you emotionally.

Lucky Day in Love: April 21

In love, you are encouraged to take a break and focus on yourself. Self-care will do more for you at this time than putting yourself out there and showing up for others.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 17

If you feel the need, go into introvert mode this week. Rest and rejuvenate your spirit. Good things await on this path!

Lucky Day for Career: April 18 & 19

For your career, you are encouraged to lead with kindness and think from the perspective of building positive relationships. If someone doesn't meet you halfway, you don't need to waste your efforts on them. There will be more than enough people who will.

Tiger

(1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

General Overview:

Tiger, the energy this week is all about being a team player and rejoicing in team spirit! Some of you will form lifelong friends through your endeavors.

Lucky Day in Love: April 20

In love, you are encouraged not to allow the opinions of others to determine what you should do with your life. If you want to stay single, remain so. If you want to be with someone, find a way to make that relationship work.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 21

Your social life may be a bit dicey (outside of your collaborative circles). Don't ignore red flags and fake friends!

Lucky Day for Career: April 20

Some of you are on the cusp of a big change. Promotion is definitely in the works for some of you. For others, you are encouraged not to allow the pace of others to derail what works best for you.

Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

General Overview:

Rabbit, hold fast, and don't self-sabotage. It would be best if you were your own best friend this week (and all the other ones), no matter what challenges come your way.

Lucky Day in Love: April 21

In love, you are encouraged to be honest with yourself if you are with a person who runs hot and cold and refuses to commit fully. You are lovable, no matter what their actions may say.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 20

Your social life will be an excellent area of support for you this week. So reach out to your friends when you need them, even if all you need is them to surround you and have fun together so you can forget about your stresses and try again with a fresh mind the next day.

Lucky Day for Career: April 18 & 19

In your career, you are urged not to allow good opportunities to slip through your fingers because of fear. You can learn and grow. Be your cheerleader and advocate!

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

General Overview:

Dragon, the energy this week urges you to be open about your feelings with yourself. Journal your thoughts or allow yourself to cry. Soul healing awaits on this path.

Lucky Day in Love: April 16

In love, you will find a lot of luck and camaraderie at this time. Gravitate towards those who you resonate with and move away from those you don't. You don't need to force anything.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 17

Your social life may be tricky, though, so watch out for friends who flake on you at the last minute or people who say one thing to your face and another behind your back.

Lucky Day for Career: April 19

In your career, you are advised to take things slowly and not start something new right now. The period of good fortune will come later.

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

General Overview:

Snake, you are the cosmic favorite child this week. Prepare to experience only the best and have obstacles removed from your path.

Lucky Day in Love: April 18

In love, though, you are encouraged to be honest with yourself if you are unhappy with someone. If you are single, you will do well if you cut energetic cords with your exes.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 20 & 21

You are also encouraged to spend time with your loved ones. Let their presence soothe your heart and fill you with joy.

Lucky Day for Career: April 21

As for your career, teamwork makes the dream work! So be a positive presence in your collaborative circle, but curb people-pleasing at the same time.

Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

General Overview:

Horse, this week's energy is strong for you. Make up your mind and follow through with full force. You will not go wrong as long as you have faith in your abilities.

Lucky Day in Love: April 21

You will feel blessed and beautiful this week in love. Let your inner glow add something special to other areas of your life, too. After all, your love life is not separate from everything else about you.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 21

Most of you will not want to socialize much this week. If that's the case, don't allow anyone to guilt you into removing your boundaries. Stand strong and focus on self-care.

Lucky Day for Career: April 18

In your career, you are advised to trust your instincts and make efforts where you feel you must. The ABBA song “Take a Chance on Me” is coming through for you in this regard.

Goat

(1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

General Overview:

Goat, don't let stress and anxiety ruin what's good in your life. Wear an amethyst pendant or meditate with an amethyst palm stone every day to help you stay grounded.

Lucky Day in Love: April 16

You will win this week in love—whatever that means specifically for you. Just remember: love is a verb, so you must show up every day, even after you check the box of commitment.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 15

Your social life will bring you opportunities this week, especially in the business arena. So try to be more extroverted. It will put you on the path of good luck.

Lucky Day for Career: April 17

In your career, you are encouraged to be true to yourself and your ideas and try something new. You will also benefit from expanding your circle and reaching out to potential partners and collaborators.

Monkey

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

General Overview:

Monkey, this week's energy is really strong for you. Be your true self, and don't worry about the rest. The cosmic forces have got your back!

Lucky Day in Love: April 17

In love, you are encouraged to think holistically about your relationship with your partner/date and your relationship with yourself. Strike the right balance between the two for best results.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 18

Your social life may be a bit slow or dicey. Don't take anything personally at this time. If it makes more sense for you to hold back from socializing for the sake of your side projects, then go for it!

Lucky Day for Career: April 21

The energy around your career is smooth at this time but not conducive to dramatic new shifts and changes. So stay on top of your priorities and responsibilities, and you will be golden.

Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

General Overview:

Rooster, you are urged to be more receptive than proactive this week. Allow fate to work its magic for you and bring you the rewards that you deserve. You have the cosmic forces on your side!

Lucky Day in Love: April 21

In love, you are urged not to mix work and pleasure. It may feel thrilling, especially if there's an element of risk attached to it, but it will drag you down in the long run.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 20

Your social life will be your support system this week. So lean on your friends and loved ones. Let them soothe your soul and fill your heart with joy.

Lucky Day for Career: April 20

In your career, you are encouraged to think more collaboratively and work to foster peace and positivity. What goes around, comes around.

Dog

(1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

General Overview:

Dog, the energy this week is strong and whimsical for you. You have more options before you than you know, so don't self-sabotage! As long as you exercise your free will, you will be fine.

Lucky Day in Love: April 20

In love, you are encouraged to put your needs on the priority list just as much as the needs of your partner, children, and family. That will bring everyone the most joy and happiness.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 18

You are also encouraged to stick up for yourself and set healthy boundaries if you are not up for socializing this week. There's no harm in relaxing in your cave or safe space, and just breathe easy.

Lucky Day for Career: April 17

As for your career, you are urged not to forget the nature of the relationships you have with the people you work with. Being positive and friendly helps everyone work better, but your relationship is not as deep or significant as you may believe.

Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

General Overview:

Pig, the energy this week will bring you comfort and joy, whether you are in the company of people or by yourself. Enjoy this period of rest, and let your soul heal and rejuvenate!

Lucky Day in Love: April 20

In love, you have many options, and not all options are equal. Be mindful of your priorities, and don't let surface-level qualities distract you from what you truly desire deep inside.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 15

Your social life will be a hit or miss this week. Don't sweat it if it does. Now's the time to focus on yourself and your well-being instead of stressing about others.

Lucky Day for Career: April 16

As for your career, you are encouraged to think holistically about your present and future, especially if you are a go-getter with a ton of energy inside you. Let your creative side come out and take the reins!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.