Fēng Shuǐ (or “wind-water” in Chinese) is the ancient practice of living harmoniously with one's surroundings to bring in good fortune, remove negative energies, and create a prosperous living space for the self and the family. It's based on the Yin-Yang theory of polar opposites creating a harmonious whole and the Five Elements Theory (wood, fire, earth, metal, water) that describes the composition of the universe and how waxing and waning energies keep it in balance.

And while most people use feng shui to improve the health and well-being of their personal spaces, these principles can just as easily be used while building cities and countries to enhance societal prosperity.

So, how do the 12 Chinese zodiac signs fit into all this? To put it simply, each Chinese zodiac sign is ruled by one specific element from the Five Elements Theory. And when you balance this with the corresponding yin-yang element of the sign and stay away from the corresponding destructive element, you can easily bring good luck into your life.

The luckiest Feng Shui home layout for each Chinese zodiac sign

Rat

The rat zodiac sign is ruled by the element water and is associated with yang energy. So, to bring good luck into your living space, make your interiors open and flowing. You can also keep a goldfish aquarium to improve the feng shui of your home. But only do this if you can adequately take care of an aquarium. Neglect generates a lot of negative energy in a space. Also, avoid the element earth as it has a destructive effect on the rat zodiac sign. Some items that fall under this category are pottery, plants, and stones.

Ox

The ox zodiac sign is ruled by the element earth and is associated with yin energy. One of the best ways to bring good luck to this zodiac sign's home is to incorporate a rock garden into the living space. Depending on your income, this can range from a full-fledged outdoor garden with rock sculptures, beautiful pathways, and stone benches to a simple rock terrarium inside the house set up in a cozy nook. Smooth river rocks, large crystal geodes, and ceramic pots and figurines are other ways to incorporate the element earth into your home. But stay away from the element wood as it has a destructive effect on the ox zodiac sign.

Tiger

The tiger zodiac sign is ruled by the element wood and is associated with yang energy. So, to bring good luck into your living space, add wooden objects to your home, whether it's in the form of furniture, picture frames, wall decorations, or even live plants. But stay away from the element metal as it has a destructive effect on the tiger zodiac sign. You can counter the metal by placing mirrors around the house as mirrors are associated with water, which has a beneficial effect on wood.

Rabbit

The rabbit zodiac sign is ruled by the element wood and is associated with yin energy. So a lot of the feng shui tips mentioned for the tiger zodiac sign above will also apply to the rabbit. But since rabbit is a yin sign, some other ways to bring in good luck would be to add crystal light fixtures and aquariums around the house. Although, if you do not want the hassle of daily water changes and the tedious task of aquarium upkeep, you can also place water-filled vases around your home with bouquets of freshly-cut flowers.

Dragon

Dragon zodiac sign is ruled by the element earth and is associated with yang energy. So a great way to bring good luck into your home is to place terracotta sculptures and hang expressive masks on your walls. Brick fireplaces are also a great way to add yang energy to your space. But stay away from the element wood as it has a destructive effect on the dragon zodiac sign.

Snake

The snake zodiac sign is ruled by the element fire and is associated with yin energy. So the best way to use feng shui to bring good luck into the home of a snake is to add fire-themed items to the house. This can range from calming aroma candles to a beautiful fireplace or even a backyard BBQ grill. Snakes also do well when they have lots of special nooks and corners in their home. Just make sure the indoor layout “flows” well to prevent any stagnant areas. The element water is harmful for the snake zodiac sign, though, so reduce the number of mirrors and water-themed fixtures in your home. Or counter them with wooden items as wood is beneficial for the element fire.

Horse

The horse zodiac sign is ruled by the element fire and is associated with yang energy. So a lot of the feng shui tips mentioned for the snake zodiac sign will also apply to the horse, only horses are yang. So an open floor plan is an excellent way to bring in good luck for this sign. Wooden furniture is another great way to enhance the positive energy of your space. But stay away from the element water as it has a destructive effect on the horse zodiac sign. And that includes reducing the number of mirrors you have at home.

Goat

The goat zodiac sign is ruled by the element earth and is associated with yin energy. The element fire is beneficial for it and the element wood is destructive. So, to bring good luck to your home using feng shui, it's important to add earth and fire items to your space while keeping the interiors rounded, soft, and flowing to make it more yin. You can add rocks, crystals, earthenware, and fire grottos to do this. But reduce the amount of wooden furniture in the house.

Monkey

The monkey zodiac sign is ruled by the element metal and is associated with yang energy. So the best way to use feng shui for this zodiac is to add more metal items around the house. This can range from decorative knives on the walls to metallic frames and mirrors and even solid metal furniture. You can also add earthenware items to enhance the positive energy. But stay away from the element fire as it has a destructive effect on the monkey zodiac sign. Or, place the "fire" outside the home, preferably surrounded by earth and rocks to counter the fire energy.

Rooster

The rooster zodiac sign is ruled by the element metal and is associated with yin energy. Everything mentioned for the monkey zodiac sign above will also apply to the rooster. But since the rooster is a yin sign, a great way to bring good luck to a rooster's home is to make the floorplan cozier to add yin energy. Metal pots and pans in the kitchen is another good idea. But reduce fire-themed items around the house, like candles, as this element has a destructive effect on the rooster zodiac sign.

Dog

The dog zodiac sign is ruled by the element earth and is associated with yang energy. So a lot of the things mentioned for the dragon zodiac sign will also apply to the dog. But because the nature of the dog zodiac is a bit different from the dragon, keep the yang elements in your home understated and not gaudy. Large urns and terracotta curiosity pieces are a great way to bring in good energy for the dog. So is using warm colors and solid shapes and forms. Heavy furniture that was built to last is also a great way to enhance personal prosperity. But stay away from the element wood as it has a destructive effect on the dog zodiac sign.

Pig

The pig zodiac sign is ruled by the element water and is associated with yin energy. So a lot of the feng shui tips mentioned for the rat zodiac sign will also apply to the pig. But since pig is a yin sign, try to incorporate water into your space in soft, round vessels like vases and bowls. You can also add an indoor pool or waterfall to increase your prosperity. Also, make the floorplan cozier with bookshelves and furniture. But avoid the element earth in your home as it has a destructive effect on the pig zodiac sign.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more.