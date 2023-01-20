Each Zodiac Sign's 2023 Chinese Lunar New Year Horoscopes

According to Chinese astrology and culture, the rabbit is a powerful symbol of longevity, positivity and goodwill so expect some pretty good stuff this year.

Of course, we will tell you exactly how the Year of the Rabbit will affect your life according to your zodiac sign, but first, here's a little bit about the year itself.

According to Chinese mythology, the Jade Emperor wanted to select 12 animals as his guards.

So he sent a messenger and let it be known that the first 12 animals to cross the Heavenly Gates would be chosen and ranked based on when they crossed the finish line.

The cunning rat made it through first. Followed by the ox and the tiger.

The rabbit was fourth, but many say the dragon saw the rabbit struggling in the river and gave it a little boost to help it reach the shore before him.

The rabbit is naturally cautious but quick-witted and clever. So people born in the Year of the Rabbit are believed to have these personality traits, including an eye for art, emotional sensitivity, a gentleness of spirit and overall positivity.

All these traits are found in each zodiac sign's 2023 Chinese horoscopes for the new year.

Here's how the 2023 Chinese Lunar New Year and the Year of the Rabbit will affect your life based on your zodiac sign.

2023 Chinese Lunar New Year Horoscope for all zodiac signs

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Aries, if you are worried about the future and looking for new opportunities, maybe even a new job, the Year of the Rabbit will bring you many opportunities throughout the year.

You have to be quick and seize them! Especially opportunities to go overseas.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, be careful who you become friends with this year.

Some of you have a bad habit of thinking your colleagues are your friends. And you end up depressed when you realize they are competing with you and were only being polite.

Be smart, and the Year of the Rabbit will be a turning point for you.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, if you are in a long-distance relationship, the Year of the Rabbit will bring an unexpected opportunity for you to reconcile or meet your partner or loved one.

Just be careful of who you give money to this year. You have a high possibility of getting scammed.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The Year of the Rabbit is going to be a peaceful one for you, Cancer.

Some of you paved the way for this by cutting ties with toxic people last year. But for others, toxic energies will leave you alone this year.

Don't look for trouble if trouble isn't looking for you.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, if you have any connections with a Cancer zodiac sign or many Cancer placements in your birth chart, (so you may want to check out Cancer's horoscope as well).

2023, the Year of the Rabbit, will be a peaceful year for you. Not every day, but for the most part.

This year is also good for starting new projects or taking a chance on yourself and going after that elusive dream.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The Year of the Rabbit will be stressful for you in the arena of family affairs, Virgo. You may have to go out of your way to keep toxic family members at arm's length.

Marriage is in the cards for some of you, though. Especially if you already are with a like-minded person who brings peace into your life.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Libra, if you have any connections with a Leo or Leo placements in your birth chart, check out Leo's reading.

2023 is not going to be a very eventful year for you.

Yes, you will have soirees with friends and work commitments, but nothing major will happen this year. Enjoy the peace because the pace will pick up rapidly for you two years from now.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Year of the Rabbit will be an "intelligent" year for you.

Quick wits and clever moves are in the cards. You will surprise yourself with what you do this year and your plans. Act swiftly and be mercurial!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the beginning of the year will be very stressful for you. But be patient and hold fast. Things will pick up dramatically by the end of the year, and you will thrive if you have your wits about you.

Or else there's a possibility of you falling flat on your face.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you have to make a very important decision. Right now. You know what this is about. Don't sit on it. If you wait too long, the decision will be taken out of your hands. And the outcome will be devastating.

The rest of the year and how it goes for you will depend on this decision or the consequences of your inaction.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, walk away from that Gemini. Seriously. (This message is only for some of you.)

You are the master of your destiny this year, so aim to make good decisions. Everything will play out fine if you do.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, 2023 is going to be the year of love for you. Rejoice if you are single! Plus, marriage is in the cards if you are so inclined.

The Year of the Rabbit is blessing you like no one else. What great luck!

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram @queen.of.vands for more.