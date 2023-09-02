Gratitude For The Small Things Could Have The Biggest Impact On Your Happiness

I absolutely love my morning cappuccino. For me, there is nothing better than hearing the steam from my cappuccino machine as I rise in the early morning to start my day. Recently, this simple delight got me thinking about the small things in life that I love so much.

So often we fret over the “big” things in life that the “small” things really do take on a seemingly insignificant quality. Of course, this is only because of our state of mind.

I have come to realize that if we only shift our perception away from worrying about the “big” things with which we have little to no control, we make space to celebrate the “small” things that we most certainly have some impact to enjoy.

Something that's helped me do this is giving thanks for all the small things that I can think about that bring me joy:

Our bed, which is our refuge from the world.

A hot shower to wash away the sweat after a day of working in the yard.

Our family bike ride that we enjoy each morning right after the sun appears.

The aforementioned cappuccino that awaits me each morning when I rise.

By taking a little time each day to give thanks for the “small” things, I acquired the perception of how truly blessed I am.

Surely, I could find things that I would like to improve or downright eliminate from my life, but everyone feels this way, and a great many of us only place our attention on the things that we wish we could change.

What I’m finding is that by giving thanks for all that I have, my spirit is lighter; I laugh more; I am less serious; and most importantly, I have a newfound love for my family, which enhances my life in ways I can barely describe. "What do you know," I thought one day, "I’m actually content with my life."

For all the striving, for all the achieving, for the accolades, the money made—what I’ve discovered is this: the most valuable things we have are the experiences we get with our family, friends, and loved ones—and the cappuccinos that accompany me along the way.

With this in mind, I thought it would be fun to have others join me on this journey. It's as simple as finding a notebook or opening the notes app on your phone. Now, list five “small” things that you are grateful for in your life.

Obviously, we all want health and, to some degree, wealth. But I'm challenging you to find unique “small” things that you love and give thanks for them.

My cappuccino might be your chocolate-covered strawberry. My bed might be your favorite pair of sunglasses.

We all have things we love — big and small, but many times we fail to acknowledge or give thanks for such things. One of the secrets of the Universe is that the more we give thanks for what we have, the more things that aren’t currently in our reality soon materialize before our very eyes.

Because at the end of the day, it’s the small things that can make the biggest impact.

David Ahearn is the author of the book Happy Accidents: The transformative power of 'Yes, and' at work and in life, and teaches organizations the secrets of 'Yes And', which helps improve group performance. He is a sought-after speaker and host for corporate functions and lives in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

This article was originally published at David Daniel Books. Reprinted with permission from the author.