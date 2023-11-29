Horoscope For November 30, 2023, During Mercury Entering Capricorn

The Sun is in Sagittarius, and it's a busy day. We experience a Moon in Cancer aligned with Vesta. All eyes are on communication planet, Mercury who will begin its ingress into a new sign, Capricorn.

Mercury prefects its entry into the sign of Capricorn on December 1, 2023, but its effects on us can be felt now. Mercury is in its shadow phase — the area where it will return once retrograde begins mid-December. It's time to backup your data, computer hard drive, and passwords.

But Mercury's attention will cover more than technological glitches or car troubles. Mercury entering Capricorn pivot our attention away from blunt honesty to integrity.

Mercury in Capricorn makes us want to do our best at work, within our relationships, and, most importantly, with ourselves. Here's what this means for each zodiac sign in astrology starting November 30, 2023, based on your Sun, Moon and Rising sign.

Horoscopes for November 30, 2023, for all zodiac signs in astrology:

Aries March 21 - April 19

Wow, look at you, Aries. Making things happen, and now is the perfect time to push a bit harder to make progress at your job. Mercury enters Capricorn activating your sector of career and social status.

The things you do now won't go unnoticed. Keep up the hard work. You may be in line for a promotion, raise or something to show appreciation for all you do.

Taurus April 20 - May 20

What is faith? Your mind may be swirling around about the things you were once taught as a child, and what you feel like you believe now. Coincidence? No, but it could be a result of Mercury entering Capricorn and activating your sector of religious beliefs.

This is a great time to do some deep spiritual reflection including a revisit of your upbringing. Who knows. Maybe you might decide to go to church with your parents over the holidays to make them feel happy.

Gemini May 21 - June 20

You love this time of year. It brings out your charitable side and reminds you of all the great things you want to enjoy in your life. Mercury enters Capricorn activating your sector of shared resources.

This is where you show up in a big way and help others. If you get a holiday bonus check, don't just spend it on momentary gifts, donate to a good cause or set some aside for the future in a retirement fund for yourself, and perhaps for your significant other. With one month left until the new year, take advantage of any activities that you can write-off on your taxes.

Cancer June 21 - July 22

You have so much to give, but you should reserve your energy for those individuals who truly deserve your attention. Mercury enters Capricorn activating your sector of commitments.

This is the time to be selective and not to say yes to activities that don't align with your goals and purpose. You know how to pick and choose what you pay attention to. Be resolute!

Leo July 23 - August 22

You have to think about the time you spend on things you do each day. Do they make sense? Are you wasting time, energy or money? Mercury enters Capricorn activating your sector of daily routines.

So this is the time to become a bit more strategic about how you orchestrate your day-to-day activities including chores, your family and work schedule, and the small things you need to do but feel challenged to accomplish due to time.

Virgo August 23 - September 22

Making things happen is work and effort. Don't expect everything to be super easy. Mercury enters Capricorn activating your sector of creativity. So you'll need to make an effort to turn dreams into a reality.

Mercury in your house of passion is like a little window of opportunity where thoughts combined with hard work become a reality. Whatever you imagine could be can, and if you put in the effort, will happen.

Libra September 23 - October 22

A contract could be signed for a home or a new apartment. Mercury enters Capricorn activating your sector of home, and if you're in the market to buy one now is the time to look.

You may find the perfect place for you. If you do, the window to sign on the dotted line is now through December 13, before Mercury turns retrograde.

Scorpio October 23 - November 21

Honesty is always the best policy. Mercury enters Capricorn activating your sector of communication. You'll be opening up about the things that matter most to you.

The next few weeks can be dedicated to honesty, integrity and clarity of communication. You don't have to hide behind fear when you need to say something. Speak your truth and don't be afraid of what others think.

Sagittarius November 22 - December 21

Money is coming to you soon, Sagittarius. Mercury enters Capricorn activating your sector of money. This is a big month for you. Mercury in your second house means that you can make more income if you want to or finally level-up in your financial life.

If you've been wanting to find a side gig or hoped to make a hobby into a business, take your ideas seriously. Start mapping out a plan and take steps to make things work.

Capricorn December 22 - January 19

Write your thoughts down. Especially now that Mercury enters Capricorn activating your sector of personal identity. This is the time of year to make a firm commitment to write down your thoughts, ideas, experiences and all the wonderful things you did and thought about doing.

You can review your notes and ponder your ideas. You will see how far you've come and the areas you need to work on more in the future.

Aquarius January 20 - February 18

Block is a wonderful feature to use when you feel like you need to set boundaries online. Mercury enters Capricorn activating your sector of hidden enemies. With social media, people's profiles have a funny way of showing up on your feed.

Don't fall into the lurk trap or end up scrolling their profile late at night. Mute their profile or block them so you don't have to see their posts. Peace of mind can be one click away.

Pisces February 19 - March 20

Reconnect, Pisces. You don't need an excuse to reach out to a good friend and say hello. Mercury enters Capricorn activating your sector of friendships, and the holidays are an excellent time to send a quickie text to say you're thinking of a friend.

If it's been years, drop a greeting card in the mail. You can reach out and ask for their address and surprise them with the fact that you miss their voice.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is the Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She is a member of the ISAR and a graduate of Midwest School of Astrology.

