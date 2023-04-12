Twin Flame Zodiac Signs, According To Astrology

Zodiac sign compatibility in relationships differs based on what you're looking for. For example, each zodiac sign has a soulmate sign that they're most compatible with. However, twin flame zodiac signs go deeper than that.

In astrology, twin flame zodiac signs may not be the most compatible (which makes sense, as twin flame relationships are often strong yet volatile), but they're more like your astrological twin. While on paper you may be exact opposites or even straight-up contradictory, you complement each other in ways that can't be found in your relationship with even the most compatible zodiac sign.

You'll know you've met an astrological soulmate if the relationship is centered and even-keeled and you know in your heart that you've found your person. On the other hand, when you've met a twin flame zodiac sign it may feel like you're more on the same wavelength and like you just get each other.

Both soulmates and twin flames create a very deep, intimate connection within you, as well as help you understand your purpose in life and love, but twin flame zodiac signs share a more karmic connection. There are specific twin flame aspects in astrology that point to twin flame relationships, including Sun conjunct Moon, Venus opposite Mars and interactions between Jupiter and Saturn signs.

Because twin flames can come and go throughout your life, each zodiac sign can have more than one person that they are most compatible with.

Twin flame zodiac signs

Aries twin flame: Leo or Sagittarius

Being able to keep your sense of independence is vastly important to you in a relationship, Aries. That’s why fellow fire signs Leo and Sagittarius make great twin flame options for you. Not only do they understand and respect what you need from a partner, but they can relate to it, too.

Taurus twin flame: Capricorn

Being part of a stable, practical partnership is intensely important to you, Taurus. Capricorn is definitely twin flame material because you are both grounded and rely on support. Additionally, you are both earth signs, so loyalty and creating solid foundations are must-haves.

Gemini twin flame: Aquarius and Libra

As a Gemini, you need someone who can not only keep up with you but a person who also understands that there’s so much more to you than what people see on the surface. The zodiac signs who are most likely to get what you’re about and never judge are your fellow air signs, Aquarius and Libra. They are the twin flames who will tap into your intellectual, confident nature with ease.

Cancer twin flame: Scorpio and Taurus

The one thing you need most in a relationship is emotional security, Cancer. Everything else is negotiable, as long as you feel safe and secure with the one you love. Some of the best zodiac signs for a sense of loyalty and security are Scorpio and Taurus, and Capricorn — all twin flame options who each bring something important to the table.

Scorpio is a water sign like you, so you two are most capable of using your intuition to create a deep, lasting connection. Taurus will bring you a sense of stability at all times in your relationship and make sure you never feel ignored or unloved.

Leo twin flame: Sagittarius and Aries

As a passionate zodiac sign yourself, Leo, it’s important to be with someone who is just as passionate about love and life as you are. Your fellow fire signs, Sagittarius and Aries, are partners who will bring out your confidence, sense of adventure, and charisma and match it with their own.

Virgo twin flame: Taurus and Capricorn

You attract partners who are able to keep you grounded and as stress-free as possible, Virgo. As someone who tends to get in their head more often than not, it’s nice to have someone in your life who can bring you back to reality.

Zodiac signs like Taurus and Capricorn — both earth signs like you — are great twin flame matches for you for this very reason. They will also help you bring out the best in yourself because they relate to the kinds of needs you have.

Libra twin flame: Aquarius and Gemini

Partnership and a deep connection are two absolute must-haves in a relationship for you, Libra. You need your other half, your twin flame — someone who can help you push through it all, no matter what life throws at you.

Signs like Aquarius and Gemini are twin flames for you because, as air signs themselves, they too need independence and intellectual stimulation to thrive.

Scorpio twin flame: Capricorn and Taurus

As someone who will not settle for anything less than the best, you are willing to wait for The One if it means you’re sure the connection will last forever.

Zodiac signs like Capricorn and Taurus — both earth signs — will keep you grounded and firmly in reality, especially when you second-guess yourself.

Sagittarius twin flame: Aries and Leo

Sagittarius, you are most attracted to people who are fearless and adventurous. You love being around people who lift you up and make you feel like you’re living your best life.

That is why zodiac signs like Aries and Leo are perfect twin flame matches for you. They themselves are confident, positive, and energetic, so they will always be able to keep up with you.

Capricorn twin flame: Cancer and Taurus

You need a lifelong partner who is just as ambitious and motivated as you are, Capricorn. You may not always go after the same goals as your partner, but having someone by your side who will support you through all the highs and lows of life is very fulfilling.

Zodiac signs like Cancer and Taurus understand the importance of setting goals and following through with them.

Aquarius twin flame: Libra and Gemini

As an Aquarius, it’s important for you to have a partner who can be your equal in life and love. You need someone who can bring thought-provoking conversation, intellectual stimulation, and curiosity to everything you do.

Fellow air signs Libra and Gemini can do just that since they too are looking for the same things in a relationship.

Pisces twin flame: Cancer

For an emotional, intimate partnership, Cancer is your best choice. Since you are both water signs, you are both capable of deep emotional connections, talking openly about your feelings, and understanding each other’s needs without words. This will be an intense relationship, but a fulfilling one, nonetheless.

