The Most Faithful Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked From Most To Least

Not everyone is a big, fat cheater.

Too often we focus on the cheaters. We search for signs that they’re unfaithful, but it can be dangerous to a relationship to look for negativity where they may not be any.

Cheating is like an addiction: the more you cheat, the more you want to, and the better you can become at ignoring your moral compass.

Is your partner open? Do you feel he’s being honest with you? If you don’t get a sense that he’s hiding things from you, he probably isn’t. If someone is open about one thing, they’re probably open about most of the things in their life.

In the end, you need to trust your gut. Just because there are no red flags, it doesn’t mean that you’re missing them, it just means that there are none to see.

Who are the most faithful zodiac signs in astrology?

1. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

As long as Cancer's emotional needs are being met and they feel secure in their relationship, they're faithful.

Cancers are all about finding their soulmate and putting down roots. They don't mess around when it comes to relationships. As long as they feel valued by their partner, they wouldn't even consider straying.

2. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It can take a while for Scorpio to let down their guard and let someone get close to them, but once they've made a strong connection, they're extremely faithful.

However, if their trust is broken, that's when things can get messy. Scorpios aren't above revenge and they have a whole arsenal in which to carry it out.

They're exactly as faithful as their partner and not one minute more. Being someone's patsy doesn't sit well with them, so in order to regain their self-esteem, they need vengeance.

3. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorns take commitments very seriously and are one of the most faithful zodiac signs.

If they're in a strong relationship, they've probably already started thinking about the future and will not want to do anything to jeopardize it.

If they're not happy in a relationship, they're most likely to end it than cheat on their partner. If the relationship has problems, they are willing to work on it.

4. Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgos are extremely faithful because not only are they very practical, but the thought of getting caught cheating is so horrific to them that they'd never do it.

Then there's the fact that Virgo is way too busy to have someone on the side. It was probably difficult enough to find their partner (because of Virgo's super high standards), so finding someone else of their partner's caliber is practically impossible.

No, the best thing to do is to practice fidelity.

5. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's much more likely that Taurus would accuse their partner of cheating than actually cheat themselves.

Taurus tend to be very faithful and will hang on tightly when they've found their forever person. But since they have jealousy issues, they may suspect their significant other is being unfaithful, even when there's no evidence to support it.

6. Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leos are very faithful as long as they get all the attention they need — and they need a lot.

When Leo feels ignored from their partner, they may be unfaithful. In some ways, Leos have very traditional values: you commit yourself to one person, settle down and have a family.

Cheating doesn't play into how Leos view themselves.

7. Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces may be flirters, but they'd never want to cause anyone, especially someone they loved, the pain of cheating.

Pisces tend to be faithful — so faithful, in fact, that if their partner strays, they will forgive them and give them another chance... and another chance after that.

They are more likely to be an emotional cheater, figuring that if they're not being physically unfaithful, it shouldn't be a problem. And yet, it almost always is a huge one.

8. Libra (September 23 - October 22)

While Libras like to be balanced, they tend to tip the scale towards the cheating side.

They want to be faithful, they really do, but they get bored and question whether the person they're with is the one. Libras would rather trash a relationship than have a long, drawn-out breakup filled with accusations and confrontations.

Libras can rationalize that when they cheat, they're doing it for their partner's own good.

9. Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries aren't known to be faithful, especially if they feel bored in their relationship or they're not getting enough sex.

Aries fall prey to their urges and will act without thinking of the consequences of their actions. When confronted regarding their infidelity, Aries will deny it.

They need to be constantly stimulated by their partner or they're going to find somebody who excites them.

10. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

If Gemini is cheating, it could take their partner a long time to realize it.

They know how to cover their tracks and act like the devoted lover, which, more than likely, they still are. Geminis are constantly changing their minds, so they could be completely in love one moment and absolutely bored in their relationship the next.

They understand the concept of fidelity, it's just very challenging for them to put it into practice.

11. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarians are more unfaithful than faithful, but on the positive side, they know this about themselves and will do what they can to avoid hurting someone.

They're honest about how they don't like ties or commitment, and if someone wants to take a chance with them, that will be on them.

If Sagittarius does commit to someone, they will honestly try to be faithful. As long as they don't feel tied down, they may be able to resist cheating. If they stray, don't say they didn't warn you.

12. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

If Aquarius isn't in an open relationship, they can be unfaithful.

They don't like feeling like they have to do things the traditional way, and that includes being faithful. They want to experiment, try new things, and enjoy new people, which is why a group dynamic would work for them.

Aquarians don't like it when they're told they can't do something because it just makes them want to do it more.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and astrology lover. She has written over 500 articles on the zodiac signs and how the stars influence us. She's had articles in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, and Woman's Day. Visit her website or and her Instagram.